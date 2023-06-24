Memento mori: A look at Waterford's Irish Wake Museum

Death comes to us all — a fact that we can’t avoid, much as many of us would like to. However, along with a wholly understandable squeamishness when it comes to the details of our own demise, it’s fair to say the Irish psyche is also ingrained with a fascination of death and its associated rituals. We pride ourselves on the particular ways in which we mark the passing of a loved one, and there is a comfort in the way Irish people come together as a community on such occasions. The Irish wake is a long-held tradition which allows us to grieve our dearly departed, while also celebrating their lives. Religion may have receded somewhat in importance in daily life in Ireland, but the wake is still an integral part of how we mourn our dead, and its associated practices, such as keeping watch over the body from death to burial, are still faithfully observed in many places.
After an audio-visual presentation which traces the Irish experience of death since the beginning of history, we are left in the capable hands of tour guide Jamie Murphy. Murphy skilfully inhabits the persona of an old-time undertaker who offers a sharp perspective on the exhibits. His impressive storytelling skills greatly enhance the tour experience as he takes us from room to room, looking at different themes of death on a chronological journey from the 15th to the 20th centuries.
- Further details and tickets at www.waterfordtreasures.com and in keeping with the spirit of the founders of the almshouse, Waterford Treasures will donate €1 from each ticket to the Waterford Hospice Movement.