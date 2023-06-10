Hotel review: Cahernane House warrants the 'hidden gem' tagline

Take a trip to the nation’s tourism darling of Killarney and you’ll find its streetscapes and surrounds are studded with iconic hotels from the Killarney Park to the Europe, the Brehon to The Gleneagle, Randles to the Muckross Park.

It’s a who’s who of Irish hospitality.

But tucked in amid them all and perhaps rightly billed as “Killarney’s hidden gem” is Cahernane House Hotel; a yesteryear manor turned idyllic Ireland’s Blue Book hideaway.

Having recently enjoyed a refurb and a new menu launch, the boutique property is pitching itself as the perfect destination hotel for food lovers.

So, last month I headed to the Kingdom to get a taste of what’s in store for guests.

First impressions

Located in what must be one of the town’s most peaceful — yet convenient — locations, Cahernane House Hotel is sequestered along the lakeside of Muckross Road, just over 1km (or a 15-minute ramble) from Killarney’s heart.

Set down a tree-lined avenue, the Victorian mansion, which dates from 1877, cuts a stately sight between the foliage, and as I nudge open its main doors, an “open sesame” moment of elegant period wonder awaits.

The lobby reception is a trove of artefacts of antiquity from its ornate original Victorian staircase to an inviting Queen Anne fireplace.

It’s an impressive, calm setting which borders perhaps on pin-drop still… however, a welcome glass of prosecco (standard with direct bookings) adds a little fizz to the atmosphere and I enjoy it at the hotel’s greenery-shrouded atrium and soak in the serenity.

At your service

Unlike some of the other properties in its price class, Cahernane adheres to a more traditional offering, and does not offer a spa, pool or array of on-site amenities.

Guests can, however, avail of complimentary bike hire which is a nice incentive to explore the area and maps are offered.

Muckross House and Killarney Park lie a short cycle away, but as Cahernane’s grounds are penned in, you will have to return back onto the main road to access it.

The Evergreen Room at the Coach House, Cahernane House Hotel

Suite talk

Cahernane features 12 period rooms in the original manor, 20 rooms in its garden wing, and eight rooms set in the standalone coach house which lies a few steps from the main building.

I was staying in the garden wing which (like the rest of the room categories) has enjoyed a recent refurb which I’d categorise as country fabulous.

My superior double offered all the comfort and character you can expect from an Ireland’s Blue Book property: a super comfortable Seventh Heaven bed is embellished with a plush velvet headboard, there’s statement wallpaper and landscape art.

A mix of original antique furniture also complements newer additions like a stylish bedroom bench and three velvety pastel armchairs overlooking the grounds and Reeks beyond.

Elsewhere, there is a coffee machine with willow-pattern China along with sustainably packaged bottled water and a recycling bin.

The adjoining teal-and-white ensuite is particularly fancy featuring both a rain shower and standalone claw tub along with fluffy bathrobes and luxury products from Elemis.

It’s a gorgeous, all-the-boxes-ticked room in all; the only possible flaw for me is that the bedroom’s standard ceiling height together with its off-centre windows means it feels a little dim by day.

However, that means the room feels all the more cosy by night.

Cured organic salmon from Herbert's restaurant

Dining

New head chef Cormac Vesey aims to make the best of Kerry provenance “sing” with his new elegant dining menu at Caherane’s signature restaurant, Herbert’s.

To savour the fare, I dined off its new table d’hôte five-course menu priced at a decent €65pp (and there are no supplements).

Following a tasty seafood and cured egg on asparagus amuse bouche, I enjoyed an imaginative salmon starter with cucumber, nori, and soz glaze (two starter options were already gone by my 8.15pm sitting).

It was followed by a main of pan-fried stone bass with roast aubergine and octopus served with a mussel vinaigrette and a hearty side of delicious mash.

For dessert, I ordered ice cream off the menu due to my gluten intolerance and that was followed by some tasty petit fours.

It was a fine dining experience for the price point; service was personable yet polished, presentation was outstanding and dishes were loaded with character.

I would, however, have appreciated a menu option to order extra vegetables (that aubergine was sparse) plus a similar smokey profile between all my savoury courses felt a little too repetitive for my taste buds.

It’s worth noting that downstairs, Cahernane’s ambient Cellar Bar offers a more casual gastro bar dining option and come evening, chilled lounge beats make it a vibey spot for a nightcap.

Breakfast the next morning — also served in Herbert’s — was excellent.

After ordering a few continental items of cheese, yoghurt, and fruit salad (in a lovely rose water syrup), I opted for a hot course of fresh kippers served with a delicious herb butter and garnished with a muslin-wrapped lemon— small touches which add extra finesse.

Outside my window table all the while, a small herd of several deer were grazing al fresco. Where else could you dine while observing a national mammal at such close quarters… that makes it pretty world class in my book.

Check out?

Cahernane House warrants the “hidden gem” tagline and its excellent room and dining, all in a prime setting, make it a great base for a Killarney stay.

At times, I felt some of the common areas, like the atrium, lacked character due to both some furniture choices plus a want of soft furnishings.

The latter, plus a profusion of hard floors made for echoing sound levels. I felt lounges etc could have benefited from some mood music.

For country house lovers, it’s also worth noting that the property is not family-run, but rather operated by hotel group PREM which also owns Isaac’s in Cork.

That’s not a negative and the team and staff here are excellent, but it’s worth noting for those who prefer more traditional country house stays.

Midweek B&B stays start from €229 per night this summer while dining packages are available from €349 (that bumps the dinner rate down by €5pp).

They also offer early bird and lunch options all making the property an attractive, stay/dine (or both!) option for your next trip to the Kingdom.