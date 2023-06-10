Hotel review: Cahernane House warrants the 'hidden gem' tagline

Take a trip to the nation’s tourism darling of Killarney and you’ll find its streetscapes and surrounds are studded with iconic hotels from the Killarney Park to the Europe, the Brehon to The Gleneagle, Randles to the Muckross Park.
It’s a who’s who of Irish hospitality.
But tucked in amid them all and perhaps rightly billed as “Killarney’s hidden gem” is Cahernane House Hotel; a yesteryear manor turned idyllic Ireland’s Blue Book hideaway.
Having recently enjoyed a refurb and a new menu launch, the boutique property is pitching itself as the perfect destination hotel for food lovers.
So, last month I headed to the Kingdom to get a taste of what’s in store for guests.
- Tom was a guest of the hotel.