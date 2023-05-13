Sailing away to Spain: What it's like to take the ferry from Ireland to Bilbao

Ralph Waldo Emerson famously said: “Life is a journey, not a destination.” What if we applied a similar belief to holidaying, and tried to enjoy travelling — or the “journey” — as well as our final destination?

While I’d heard a lot about the convenience of travelling by ferry, it is not something I had ever done — until now.

As someone who has never experienced a proper “crossing”, a 29-hour journey from Rosslare to Bilbao, Spain was most definitely throwing me in the deep end when it comes to ferry travel. Brittany Ferries’ new ship, Salamanca, would dock in the beautiful Basque region by Thursday lunchtime, after setting off from Wexford early on Wednesday morning. The more I thought about it, a chilled day onboard a boat and a good night’s sleep seemed like a great way to spend my travel time before exploring a new part of Spain.

For this trip, I would be leaving my car at the port and experiencing the ferry as a passenger on foot. While launching Salamanca in 2022, Brittany Ferries announced that it would be accepting passengers on foot and bike for the first time ever on the Rosslare-Bilbao route, which departs from Wexford twice a week (Wednesday morning and Friday night). The ship is also the first LNG-powered ferry to serve Ireland and promises lower emissions and a smoother voyage.

Plaza Mayor, aboard the Salamanca

With my large suitcase in tow, I checked in to Rosslare’s Euro port on Wednesday morning. Whittling down my wardrobe to a couple of outfits for a holiday is one of my more dreaded tasks so with no restrictions on luggage, I was going to make the most of it. As a group of passengers on foot, we were brought directly onto the ferry by bus. Rather amusingly, our luggage was ahead of us — being towed by a tractor. How Irish, we thought.

Unsure of what to expect, I was pleasantly surprised when we got to Salamanca’s reception area. The spacious seventh deck was bright with a large, contemporary lounge area.

While we waited for our cabins to be ready, we tucked into breakfast in the C-Club premium lounge, which is free for those with a cabin in Commodore class. The impressive lounge offers panoramic views over the front of the ferry as well as a buffet that is topped up throughout the day. Other options for food and drink onboard include the main bar, Plaza Mayor; Restaurant Azul and Taberna de Tapas, which are open to all passengers.

Taberna de Tapas, aboard the Salamanca

By 8.30am, as I made myself a delicious cappuccino, we were on the move. Sat back and relaxing in the lounge, we watched the waves go by as we drifted away from the Irish coast. Later in the day conditions were less calm and it seemed we were rather unlucky with the weather for our late-March crossing. Our journey both ways was a little rough and as one of the unlucky passengers who experienced some seasickness, I spent a lot of my time hunkering down in the cabin — which was not a bad place to be.

CHOPPY WATERS AND VIVID SUNSETS

There are 343 cabins onboard, all en-suite, and 22 are pet-friendly. Options for travelling with a pet also include the ferry’s kennel. My private two-berth cabin had a TV (with plenty of channels and movie options) and a shower, so it was well-equipped for an afternoon of laying low. If you’re prone to motion sickness, I would recommend bringing seasickness tablets such as Kwells and taking one before departure.

Out of a large group of 13, two or three of us felt seasick — so if you’re typically OK on boats, it shouldn’t be much of a concern. Plus, in the summer months, such rough conditions at sea are less likely.

Braving the choppy conditions, I emerged from my comfy cabin for dinner in the busy Restaurant Azul which offered a wide range of options for starters, mains, and desserts — and because this is a French ship — there was plenty of great wine to choose from too. While I was still a little queasy, other passengers were certainly making the most of the facilities and were more than happy to sit in the main bar well into the night.

The next morning brought much calmer conditions and after a lazy start and a big breakfast, we arrived in Bilbao rested and ready for our trip. Essentially a floating hotel, the Salamanca was certainly a change from the fast-paced haze of going through a hot and busy airport. It was a trip of firsts and after testing ferry travel, it was time to discover an area of Spain I had never been to.

Maeve Lee stands against the San Sebastian sunset

San Sebastian

Fresh off the ferry, we headed one hour from Bilbao — and 30 minutes down the road from France — to our first destination: The picturesque San Sebastian.

In the heart of the city, our accommodation was the four-star cinema-themed Zinema 7. After checking in, our tour guide Ana Rodriguez from the Basque Country Tourist Guide Association quickly whisked us away to make it down to San Sebastian’s most famous beach: Playa de la Concha. We walked briskly through the stunning city streets, peering inside beautiful boutiques and jam-packed restaurants as we hurried past. But there was one sight that stopped us in our tracks: the sunset. I’ve seen a lot of sunsets, but the red and orange hues over Playa de la Concha in San Sebastian beat them all.

Later, we set off on what felt like an Irish country road to the family-run Altzuet. Here, we sat on large wooden benches while plate after plate of tasty traditional cuisine was placed in front of us. Each cider house in the region serves the same simple, traditional menu. As for the cider: “Txotx” (pronounced “choach”) is your signal that a new barrel of cider is ready to taste. At first, we were all a bit shy about approaching the busy barrel but after a couple of goes, we were like locals. Capturing your cider as it shoots out of the tap is a skill and a tricky one to describe. My advice? Give it a go — and avoid wearing open-toed shoes.

Rioja

I couldn’t think of a better way to spend a Friday than with a trip through the rolling hills of Rioja. Taking in the stunning sights on our way, and many bodegas (wineries) lining the roads, we arrived at Bodegas Amador Garcia in the village of Baños de Ebro less than two hours later. Nestled in the mountains, the bodega is family-run, and we were brought on a tour by brother and sister, Rosa and Indigo García.

After an afternoon of tasting delicious wine in the Spanish sun and great, traditional food, we walked out of the winery feeling very merry and with more wine than we could carry. It was at this moment we realised one of the great benefits of ferry travel: We could take home as much wonderful wine as our heart desired (or that our driver could fit in his bus).

With some great bottles of red, white, and rosé priced at as little as €6, we just couldn’t resist bringing a slice of Rioja home.

Outside the Guggenheim, Bilbao

Bilbao

After being wowed by San Sebastian and the Rioja wine region, I told myself that it was unlikely that Bilbao would be as impressive.

But I was proven wrong. While each area brought something different, Bilbao has a level of edginess that San Sebastian and Laguradia do not. Perched right beside the Guggenheim Museum, the four-star Vincci Hotel provided stunning views of our new destination. The city has plenty to explore with a mix of old and new along with lots of great shops, cafes, and Pintxo bars — each one better than the last.

However, after a quick check-in, I was itching to get back to our hotel. Vincci Hotel was modern, bright and beautiful, but the outdoor terrace was the star of the show. Overlooking the Estuary of Bilbao, the views from here were just as terrific during the night as during the day. A €4 glass of wine overlooking the city lights was the ideal end to our trip and the perfect place to plan my return to Basque Country.

Next time, I’ll bring the car — and pack plenty of Kwells.

Ferry prices: From €329 each way for a car+ 2, including four-berth ensuite cabin and from €417 each way for a car+ 2, including two-berth en-suite Club cabin.