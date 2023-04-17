A Titanic trip to Belfast - if it's good enough for Joe Biden...

- For a great selection of burgers, the best cookie dessert ever, a magic mojito, and lots of lovely sides, Buba in the very cool Cathedral Quarter is worth a visit.
- We went for lunch in Drawing Office Two bar and grill in the Titanic Hotel, the hotel is based in the former headquarters of Harland and Wolff, builders of the RMS Titanic. Stunning surroundings and a great menu.
- Coppi restaurant is a cichetti bacari restaurant inspired by those found in Venice and named after cycling legend Angelo Fausto Coppi. Lovely beers, amazing Italian food, and achingly cool, it’s well worth a visit. The kids' menu was ridiculously good value.
- For more information, visit discovernorthernireland.com