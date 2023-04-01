Is Verbier in Switzerland really the best ski resort in the world?

The idea of giving a particular ski resort the label of the “Best in the World” seems like a very subjective notion.
- Travel Swiss offer return flights from Dublin (daily) or Cork (every Saturday) to Geneva starting at €149 and €366 respectively. Their superb service includes a drink and a little bar of Swiss chocolate!
- A seven-night stay at Hôtel A Lârze, costs from CHF510 (€515) pp, based on two sharing a room with balcony. Breakfast is included.
- An adult lift pass for the Verbier 4 Vallées sector costs from CHF75 (€75) for 1 day or CHF389(€389) for six days.
- Ski hire from the friendly crew at Montagne Show under the gondola station in Le Châble.
- See verbier.ch for everything you need to know in a very informative website.
- Also, check out the Swiss Travel System (mystsnet.com). It provides a range of exclusive travel passes and tickets for visitors from abroad. The Swiss Travel Pass offers unlimited travel on consecutive days throughout the Swiss Travel System rail, bus and boat network. This pass also covers scenic routes and local trams and buses in around 90 towns and cities and includes the Swiss Museum Pass.