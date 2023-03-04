Hotel review: The Station House Hotel is an oasis on the beaten track

First opened as a bustling railway junction back in 1862, the history-seeped Station House Hotel has been enjoying a reincarnation as beloved boutique hotel of the Boyne Valley since 1984. But does a break here shape up to a trip out West? I recently paid a visit to the Royal County to gauge (pun intended) this former train hub’s offerings…

First impressions

Located on fringes of Kilmessan village (about 50 minutes off the M7 Naas exit) and sequestered beyond a wooded driveway, the Station House Hotel is so loaded with yesteryear charm, I almost feel like I’ve pulled up in a quaint corner of the Cotswolds. The main building’s facade, restrained in white with black trimmings, is flanked by fairly lit groves (which lead to an impressive wedding ceremony amphitheater) while across the terrace (which would originally featured the tracks) stands a carriage house now converted to hotel rooms and the station’s original signal tower which functions as two-storey suite.

Inside the Station House proper, a charming reception area, featuring a statement artwork of the property in railroad heyday opens on to a small piano bar and an inviting adjoining library room. The hotel received a refurb just before the pandemic and it shows; interiors, featuring pops of art from Deirdre Hoffmann, are swish, plush and would feel right at home on any Pinterest vision board.

The Grand Suite of the Station House Hotel

Suite talk

The Station House Hotel has an intimate, boutique feel offering just 19 rooms, among them that quirky signal tower suite as well as a second suite, the station master’s, converted from the main building’s original living quarters. I was staying in the latter, found via a narrow private staircase from the reception. Loaded with tasteful period odes, the suite is a gorgeous refuge in a soothing palette of sage green which woos woodland views through dew-dropped sash windows. An (extremely comfy) king bed embellished with a floral headboard centres the room which also features a sofa lounge area, TV, and characterful touches like a rotary phone, dresser, and antique cheval mirror. Bottled Oscar Wilde water comes as standard, too — it’s heartening to see how even over the last year of reviewing hotels how plastic bottles are becoming the exception rather than the rule!

The considerable ensuite, shrouded in a vibrant cherry blossom wallpaper, is an elegant affair and features twin sinks and a centerpiece Victoria and Albert claw tub (which is loaded with Voya products and bath salts), all makes for the ideal oasis to unwind after some Boyne Valley sightseeing. All in all, it’s a gorgeous room with plenty of “stay-in” appeal. I’d like to have seen a coffee machine for a suite at this price point (from €280) plus the tea and coffee facilities come with paper to-go cups. Perhaps some willow-pattern china would have a few more sups of character.

Across the platform, my friend Crona was staying in one of the Carriage House cabins. I’d class them as a little on the more compact side for a couple who prefer more spacious proportions but they’re charming and aesthetic, and enjoy the same luxury finish as my suite and are supremely cozy.

Dunsany Estate

At your service

The Station House is low on on-site amenities but it does offer complimentary bike hire plus a couple of experiences to soak up its blockbuster hinterland. We availed of their “Wellness in the Wilderness” package which is a collaboration with nearby Dunsany Estate, a stunning, millennial-old demesne and Ireland’s only member of the hugely impressive Rewinding Europe network. Our guide is the colourful filmmaker and conservationist Randal Plunkett, the 21st Baron of Dunsany who for the past decade has been leading the natural rewilding, restoring and regeneration of hundreds of acres of the family’s estate.

We wander through woodlands and grasslands, learning of his conservation efforts as herds of red deer gingerly graze around us in scenes redolent an Irish savannah. Afterwards, we tuck into a gourmet picnic hamper from the Station House with delicious soup, sandwiches, brownies, and macaroons offering the most satisfying cap to a truly wonderful morning. (€65pp, subject to availability).

Food and drink

Focussed on local Boyne Valley produce, the Station House offers two dining options; there’s the aforementioned piano bar and where I dined, the hotel’s more formal Signal Restaurant. The Signal is a charming dining room where opposing tables donned with ambient table lamps offer just a whiff of the Orient Express. My meal was fine rustic cuisine, a slightly pedestrian starter of roast baby beetroot and Bluebell Falls goats cheese (€14.95) was followed by delicious supreme of free-range chicken with spiced celeriac, wild mushroom and brandy cream (€26.95) and a chocolate brownie with Belgian chocolate sauce (€8.25). For a nightcap, the bar didn’t serve cocktails, which was a surprise, though the hotel’s signature Il Borro wine from Tuscany was jammy and delicious.

Breakfast in the same setting the next morning was a delight, though a little limited in terms of hot options being simply a full Irish, eggs on toast or eggs and smoked salmon. I went for the latter which was delicious, nonetheless, and together with a fresh smoothie and toast loaded with homemade jams made for a satisfying early feast.

Check out?

The Station House is a gorgeous property loaded with character and with its rich (yet not overplayed) rail heritage makes for a truly unique escape. Cabin rooms start from €180, which reflect the prime tourist terrain, however standards are luxurious and the food is a pleasure. This isn’t a sprawling country house, however, and at more crowded times, some of the common seating areas and the bar feel a little compact, but the property’s outdoor terraces undoubtedly make idyllic spots to relax in finer weather.

As for those great outdoors, the Boyne Valley makes a legend loaded destination: With little effort, we chased the sun to The Hill of Tara (just 5km from the property) visited Trim Castle, Bective Abbey, Slane Castle (and its distillery) before ending our trip with a sunset visit to Newgrange. Together with that superb tour of Dunsany, it all made for a truly memorable weekend and the Station House Hotel offered a first-class base.