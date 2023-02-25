Pet escape: could Enniskillen be Ireland’s dog-friendliest town?

The figures are in: Northern Ireland has literally never been a more popular destination with ROI travellers. Just this week, the CSO revealed that the six counties received a record-breaking 809,000 trips from the Republic from January to September last year compared to 530,000 during the same period in 2019.

That’s a 53% leap and according to Tourism NI’s Chief Executive John McGrillen, it’s a figure that demonstrates that Northern Ireland is firmly on the short break radar for people from down South.

Given the huge surge in pet ownership in Ireland during the pandemic, one of the most common searches for those seeking a break in Northern Ireland is dog-friendly getaways according to recent Tourism NI research.

In fact, 6 in 10 ROI consumers said they would be either very likely or somewhat likely to bring their dog on a trip North. So with a road-trip loving retriever, I hit the road for the Fermanagh lakelands to embrace the region’s ‘Giant Spirit’ with my dog, Vipp, in tow.

Following a four-hour drive from Cork, punctuated by a few Circle K walkies breaks, my very welcome base was the four star Killyhevlin Hotel just a mile outside Enniskillen which offers dog-friendly accommodation in both its hotel and its stylish lakeside lodges. (We were staying in the latter – when travelling with Vipp, I tend to prefer self-catering options as the set-up typically feels a little more homely for a four-legged creature of habit.)

The contemporary timber lodges with stunning views over the Erne were ideal; they offer two bedrooms (both en suite) as well as a full stocked modern kitchen and lounge while wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows offer dreamy views of the Erne outside (and super bird-watching opportunities for Vipp).

“Killyhevlin was one of the first hotels in Northern Ireland to offer pet-friendly accommodation when we launched in 2017 with a number of dedicated guestrooms and our self-catering Lodges,” says General Manager, David Morrison.

“We recognise that pets are an extension of the family unit and the number of pet owners has continued to increase post-pandemic. Dog owners visiting here can enjoy lakeside walks around our landscaped grounds and dine in the designated pet-friendly areas during their stay!”

The latter is worth noting and Killyhevlin certainly falls into the ‘dog friendly’ rather than ‘dog accommodating’ category (where much of the property other than the bedroom tends to be off-limits to pets). As well as being able to stay in my lodge, Vipp also enjoys the novelty of joining me for dinner in the hotel with dogs permitted to dine in the lounge which extends beyond the restaurant. I enjoy a fine three course meal for a very decent €39 while Vipp keeps one eye on passers-by, the other eye hopefully anticipating a nibble of hake.

A dog friendly destination is only as good as its surrounding territory and Enniskillen offers plenty of idyllic spots to lap up lakeland life with your pet. Just across the road from Killyhevlin sits the National Trust property of Castle Coole Estate where Vipp and I enjoy a wander along the scenic lake trail while in Enniskillen we jump aboard a self-drive boating adventure with Erne Boat Hire.

The friendly outfitter offers novice-friendly boat rentals and after instruction from owner Mark Pancott, we cruise a few miles down the Erne, enjoying the languid lakescapes panning by... and a few darting mallards. Come evening, a pint of local cider, house curry (and a bowl of water) provided the perfect chaser at the dog-friendly Crowe’s Nest pub in the heart of town. Could Enniskillen be Ireland’s dog-friendliest small town? It’s certainly a pack leader.

Killyhevlin Lakeside Lodge.

Killyhevlin Hotel

If you’re looking for a convenient Fermanagh base (particularly if travelling with family and/or dog), Killyhevlin and its lakeside lodges are a great option . Our lodge was modern, practical and offered the perfect in-out flow with the scenic setting. The hotel itself also features a leisure centre with pool and hot tub, a padel court and children’s playground, while some of the lodges offer private hot tubs. My only critique was that the front of the lodges are flanked by a considerable blanket of tarmac which could be softened by native shrubbery but I imagine, in full bloom of spring/summer, that look is diluted by greenery. They currently have a spring saver offer on the lodges with a two night midweek stay from £360.

Vipp at the Crowes Nest pub

Crowe’s Nest

For a casual night out, the Crowe’s Nest in the heart of Enniskillen makes a great dog-friendly option serving good quality carveries, curries, burgers and the like.

Other dog-friendly bars in the town include Blake’s of the Hollow and Pat’s Bar. At evening’s end, be sure to wander down to Enniskillen Castle, a majestic 16th century fort which, illuminated at night on its lakeland setting, makes for one of our most impressive castles.

Vipp - ready for the boat

Boating Adventure

Erne Boat Hire’s self-drive vessels take up to six passengers, plus madra and cost £65 for up to four hours, pretty great value for a day out.

Highlight of the nearby region would be to journey to Devenish, the monastic island with a 100ft round town, just a 40 minute jaunt from Enniskillen. Load up on picnic provisions from The Jolly Sandwich Bar in town.

National Trust

Co Fermanagh is home to three National Trust estates which make a most idyllic habitat for nature bonding with your dog. Along with Castle Coole, Enniskillen lies just 13km from the 18th century manor of Florence Court while Crom Estate, with 2000 acres of ancient woodland, lakelands is 30km away.

Uniquely, you can also stay overnight at Crom’s Estate’s dog friendly cottages or camping and glamping options.

Barber Museum

Your dog can even accompany you to some of Enniskillen’s quirkier cultural attractions, too. Founded by the Johnston family who combined their traditional barber’s skills with their love of trains, Headhunter’s Barber Shop & Railway Museum boasts one of Ireland’s largest collections of railway memorabilia. Learn all about the trains of Fermanagh and the border counties until the closure of the lines here in 1957 with colourful exhibits such as the Station Master’s office, booking office and signal box. And yes, you can even get your hair cut there too (dog grooming not provided!).