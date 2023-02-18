From east to west: Ten great Irish hotel deals under €150

KERRY

One of the spots listed in my top stays of 2022 was Castlewood House in Dingle — and this was in no small part due to its really fantastic value.

The award-winning property on the outskirts of Dingle town has just reopened for the 2023 season and has excellent classic room rates starting from €120 and deluxe mountain view rooms from €140. Those rates are still available for some weekend dates at the time of print, too.

Expect luxurious boutique rooms for this price point, plus come morning, you can indulge in what is perennially voted as one of Ireland’s top breakfasts. During your stay, attractions from a Dingle Sea Safari to enjoying a roadtrip along Slea Head really make a trip to Dingle the full package getaway.

Looking for a base in Tralee? The four-star Ashe Hotel has great spring deals with B&B rates from just €113 for two.

WESTPORT

Knockranny House Hotel

Westport may be one of Ireland’s most beloved tourist towns but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some great getaway value there. I recently stayed at the charming Knockranny House in the scenic Mayo town. It currently has a spring offer with midweek rates from just €98 for two and when the offer expires in April, you’ll still find deals for the €150 mark.

That rate includes a fine local breakfast served in their panoramic dining room which, with its views over Croagh Patrick and Clew Bay, offers an inspiring start to the day.

For another fantastic option in the town, I’m also a big fan of Westport Coast Hotel which are offering even lower B&B rates from €40pps (sure where would you get it?) with weekend rates still available from €48pps.

COBH, EAST CORK

For a coastal escape in Cork, Kinsale or Baltimore may spring to mind but with its unmatched history and blockbuster setting, I still feel Cobh remains an unheralded haven for a quick break.

The town’s landmark Commodore Hotel is a solid three-star base and what its rooms lack in bling, it makes up with its prime seafront location and knock-out views. Snug rooms are available at the hotel from €95 but I’d recommend you upgrade to a seaview double with views over Cork Harbour (from €130).

While there, pay a visit to Spike Island, Insta-famous West View, and the town’s spectacular cathedral while brunch at Sea Salt will offer a tasty chaser to your maritime escape.

KILKENNY

Butler House

Ireland’s Blue Book vouchers have become a gift staple in recent years, but if you have one stashed away and are wondering where your sum might go furthest, take a look at the historic Butler House set in the heart of the Marble City.

The original dower house of Kilkenny Castle which dates back to 1786 makes a fittingly historic base to discover the charming town. Midweek rates from €135 include a fine artisan breakfast served in their restaurant overlooking the walled gardens.

BALLYVOURNEY, WEST CORK

Forgive the N22 pun, but if you’re looking for a great-value break to West Cork, don’t bypass the Muskerry Gaeltacht with your short-list. The charming Mills Hotel in Ballyvourney offers B&B for two from €130 with those rates applying to weekend dates too.

While in the area, you can explore Gaeltacht highlights like such as Gougane Barra, wander a stretch of the Beara-Breifne way, or pay a visit to the Top of Coom on the Cork-Kerry border; it’s home to Ireland’s highest pub and the hillside hike makes a super spot for a sunset.

BELFAST

Belfast offers some of the best value on the island for a city break and there are several super options to stay up north for south of €150.

One of my top picks is Ten Square, a pretty stylish city centre hotel set in Yorkshire House, a former 19th-century linen warehouse, loaded with character. It offers stays in their compact but comfortable rooms from just €125; highlight for me here is the hotel’s lofty Doffer bar, which with its views overlooking Belfast City Hall is where the property really connects you with the city.

Don’t overlook chain hotels either… I’ve had a fine stay at Belfast City Maldron where rooms start from €115 per night while executive corner rooms with fine views of the city start from €130.

DONEGAL

Finding a hotel as a solo traveller can often leave one feeling a little short-changed, but if you’re looking for a great value solo escape (with the emphasis on value and escape), a trip to Tory Island makes for a truly spectacular break.

The island’s very own hotel, Hotel Tory, reopens for the 2023 season on St Patrick’s Day weekend and is the perfect base to enjoy Ireland’s most remote inhabited island. B&B room rates for one start from just €70 per night, double occupancy starts from €120, while larger rooms with both a double and a single (sleeping three) are available from €150 per night.

Note that those rates extend deep into the summer season also, so consider Tory a great value option throughout the year. The island itself is easily navigable on foot and is a dream spot for hiking and birdwatching.

You can reach the island via a 40-minute ferry crossing from Magheraroarty on the mainland with the hotel conveniently located just off the pier once you land.

KILLALOE

Lakeside Hotel

Ireland’s lakeland escapes are becoming hugely popular destinations with rates at hotspots such as Wineport Lodge or Glasson Lakehouse reflecting the demand.

For lower budgets, the Lakeside Hotel set in the charming twin towns of Killaloe-Ballina offers a truly idyllic base to explore the dreamy Lough Derg region. The hotel offers B&B rates from €114 for two (it may blow the budget but their five-star waterfront suites offer decent value at €205).

While in the area, dine at the town’s buonissimo Tuscany Bistro (great for coeliacs), enjoy a scenic cruise on the lake, or take a drive up to Tountinna for panoramic views across the shimmering Lough Derg region.

Waterford

You can’t write about city break value in Ireland without including Waterford! Ireland’s oldest city consistently offers some of the best hotel rates in the country with a whole fleet of options in the heart of the city from under €125 per night.

The four-star family-run Granville Hotel offers room only rates from a low as €105 but to really get a sense of place I recommend splashing out on one of its spacious balcony rooms (from €145) where you can soak in those relaxing views of the River Suir and watch Waterford’s rich maritime culture in literal livestream.

For a super evening meal, wander the cobbles over to award-winning Momo restaurant and come morning, enjoy brunch at one of the city’s most popular spots, Granary Cafe, which showcases delicious Déise produce on a plate.

Laois

The Heritage

If you’re looking for a luxury getaway which may not break the bank, The Heritage in Co Laois is always one of my top recommendations for a decent value option.

The property in Killenard initially opened with much fanfare as a five-star but after it was taken over by FBD hotels in 2018, it repositioned itself in the market and is currently operating as a four- star. That means The Heritage offers great value for the consumer while still having that luxury pedigree.

It is offering a Magic Moments spring deal with an overnight stay including breakfast as well as a welcome bottle of wine and macaroons which will await you in your bedroom from €142 per night. The resort also boasts a championship golf course (designed by Seve Ballesteros, no less) and a leisure centre and spa while local highlights include wandering the magnificent Emo Court estate or shopping at Kildare Village.

