Review of the week: Escape to the city haven that is Hayfield Manor

It may have only opened as a hotel in 1996, but Hayfield Manor already feels like a timeless centrepiece of Cork hospitality. The five-star escape in the leafy shadows of University College Cork is the pinnacle destination for high-flying business travellers, for ladies who lunch, Aislings who afternoon tea and it remains the ultimate getaway for a romantic break Leeside.

But what is it like to overnight at Cork’s leading accommodation? I recently checked into the property, fresh from its recent win as Ireland’s Best Guest Experience at the hotel industry’s prestigious Gold Medal Awards.

Hayfield Manor

First impressions

I arrived at Hayfield Manor on a drizzly but buzzing January afternoon.

As I drive through the tree-shrouded demesne on Perrott Avenue, the hotel’s car park is bumper to bumper with guests availing of the culinary institution that is Hayfield’s Manor’s afternoon tea. As a result, concierge Gerald pops out with an offer of a valet service and after conducting an impromptu declutter of my car, I exit out before Hayfield’s resplendent neo-Georgian facade.

Inside the property, the lively lobby is a classical affair of white tiles and marbled pillars, an original fireplace and an impressive replica staircase, softened with beautiful spring flower arrangements and a few contemporary seating areas. This design aesthetic is slightly incongruous for me and reminds me of a little of a visit to the AIB on South Mall mixed with the set of a talk show, but it’s the warmth and the aura of this local legend that permeates the most.

At the check-in, receptionist Toni extends a warm welcome along with a welcome drink of a West Cork whiskey — a lovely touch extended to all guests and one which quickly fast-tracks me into the getaway headspace.

Deluxe bedroom at Hayfield Manor

Suite talk

I was staying in one of Hayfield’s plush deluxe rooms which overlooks the property’s charming walled garden and a few hints of Cork City’s western skyline (so, County Hall). It’s a generous room with suite-like proportions featuring a heavenly king bed and lounge area where art deco touches embellish an overall classic, conservative look. There’s Corkonian quirk too, I’m offered one of the Hayfield Group’s welcome hampers which includes a jar of Shandon clove rock sweets and a bottle of Tanora while the room also features a (why not?) practice golf putter. Perfect for my membership aspirations for Douglas Golf Club. The white marble ensuite is a beaut and offers twin sinks, a walk-in rain shower and a gilded egg shell bath, all loaded with luxury Elemis products. All in all, it’s a beautiful room and while a gentle hum of noise mulls through from the lobby during busier moments, it still feels like the perfect urban haven.

At your service

As a compact estate, Hayfield Manor’s leisure offerings centre upon its indoor pursuits. The hotel’s luxury spa is a calming retreat and offers wellness treatments from €85 for a body scrub using Ground wellbeing products from Ireland to a “Tóg é go bog é” massage for €115. There is a gorgeous pool, exclusive to guests, which is shrouded by ceiling veils which gives the space an ethereal Grecian air. There is also a gym, steam room, sauna as well as outdoor garden jacuzzi to please the growing number of hot-tub addicts. The manor’s garden itself is modest in size but it features an occasional pop of sculpture and a few seating options to make it an inviting habitat in finer weather.

The lobby of Hayfield Manor

Food and drink

Hayfield Manor dining options are Perrotts Garden Bistro, set in the hotel’s conservatory, to its signature fine-dining restaurant, Orchids, where I sat down to its five-course table d’hote menu (€72). It begins with a delicious lavender-infused goat’s cheese amuse bouche followed by a flavour-burst starter of pan-seared scallops with torched sea bass served with a parsnip crisp. My main of fillet beef was a more conventional affair and served with a potato fondant and lone baby carrot felt a little meagre on vegetables. A sorbet that came before it was a little too icy to fully appreciate the flavour and a gluten-free chocolate gateaux capped a dining experience which, although was very satisfying, fell short of a wow-factor.

Breakfast in the same setting the next morning was a more blockbuster affair. I’ve noticed how the pandemic has taken the wind out of many hotel breakfast experiences, but not so at Hayfield Manor. Hot choices at Orchids include an artisanal full Irish, buttermilk pancakes, and eggs benedict with cured ham but it’s the buffet selection here that truly impresses. I snoop into a candlelit chamber of pastries, charcuteries, and cheeses featuring everything from the hotel’s homemade Murphy’s and walnut bread, to lashings of Ballycotton smoked salmon, a smorgasbord of smoothies and wedges upon wedges of Tipperary brie and Cashel blue. Along with beautiful art and gentle backing music of cafe-style bossa nova... I feel like I’ve landed into a dream spa buffet.

Check out?

With its A-plus service, dreamy rooms and a breakfast that truly pushes the buffet boat out, Hayfield Manor’s B&B offerings merits a place on any hotel stay bucket list. It’s never had more competition, however. Cork’s hotel scene is more varied than ever, with myriad four-star options now offering luxury aplenty, design-led rooms and trending cocktail bars which are grabbing the Instagram tiles. Expect a classic like Hayfield Manor to adapt. With a continuing rollout of room refurbs along with a new garden bar focussing on local spirits, produce, and cocktails set to open this May, the hotel is moving with the times while, we can imagine retaining that classical aura to ensure it remains the city’s most prestigious check-in.