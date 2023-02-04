A trip for St Brigid: seven great Bank Holiday getaways

1. Glenbower Wood, Co Cork

Between Midleton and Youghal, tucked behind the Old Thatch pub in Killeagh off the N25, lies a remarkable wooded gorge that’s lush, leafy and lovely at any time of year.

Spared from agricultural conversion, thanks to its narrow, steep slopes, the forested valley follows the line of the Dissour river which carves its way through a mix of ancient woodland, native Irish hardwoods and giant Californian redwoods.

One of Ireland’s only community-owned woodlands, recent upgrades include improvements to paths and solid new bridges traversing mossy riverbanks.

A loop walk that’s suitable for all fitness levels, there are plenty of benches, good parking and smallies will enjoy the playground at the start of the trail.

Find out more at glenbower.com

Where to eat: Ireland’s oldest thatched pub, The Old Thatch in Killeagh, is right by the wood’s entrance.

2. Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

They may be Ireland’s most popular outdoor attraction, but when was the last time you came to marvel at The Cliffs of Moher?

Vertical and vast, the stratified layers of rock change with each season, reflecting and responding to the Western light and Atlantic waves crashing at their feet.

Stretching for 8km, and rising 214m high, they are majestic and marvellous, an uplifting and humbling experience.

First-timers will want to spend time in the impressive eco-friendly Visitor Centre, while photographers will get best shots from the rooftop viewing platform of O’Brien’s Tower, built as an observation tower for tourists in 1835.

Find out more at c liffsofmoher.ie

Where to eat: Spooney’s, Lahinch, serves superb fish and chips, filleting and battering local fish and cutting their own spuds. They make their own ice cream too.

3. Muckross House & Gardens, Co Kerry

An ivy-clad Victorian manor rising-up out of parkland, encircled by mountains and set against a dramatic lake, Muckross House seems more a cinematic dream than a real life location.

Yet this elegant, architectural beauty is here for all to enjoy, its opulent interiors and generous gardens, spectacular setting and endless views.

The day trip that keeps on giving, come for a self-guided house tour, stroll the informal grounds, discover the blacksmith’s forge and carpenter’s workshop on the traditional farm and meet the farmers and their animals.

A walk around the shores of Muckross Lake will reveal some of the most memorable scenery in Ireland too.

Find out more at muckross-house.ie

Where to eat: Dine at The Garden Restaurant on site or head to Riva at The Europe Hotel for lunch with a view.

4. The Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary

Standing sentinel over The Golden Vale, on a dramatic limestone outcrop, the Rock of Cashel is iconic in its archaeological and historical significance.

From the seat of the Kings of Munster to becoming a centre of ecclesiastical power in the Middle Ages, it’s home to Ireland’s most impressive cluster of medieval buildings.

With a round tower and high cross, Romanesque chapel and Gothic cathedral, abbey and 15th century Tower House, it’s an impressive spectacle with the bonus of wonderful views.

On arrival, try to secure tickets to Cormac’s Chapel, where you’ll witness the only surviving Romanesque frescoes in Ireland.

Find out more at heritageireland.ie

Where to eat: Book a table at Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen, Cashel’s award-winning gastro pub.

5. Lough Gur Visitor Centre, Co Limerick

Turn a walk in the park into a lakeside adventure at Lough Gur, just 20km south-east of Limerick City.

Offering up 9,000 years of history, prepare to discover Ireland’s oldest and largest stone circle — with 113 standing stones — while exploring this fascinating archaeological site.

Follow the bucolic trail for free or pick up an audio guide for €5 at the unique crannóg-shaped visitor centre and go self-guided or pre-book a guided outdoors tour of the archaeological monuments.

Indoors, you’ll find audio visual displays shining a light on the archaeology and life as a pre-Celtic settler. With wildlife, waterfowl, and magnificent scenery, this is a tranquil spot ideal for families and dogs (there’s a playground too) with a slice of history on the side.

Find out more at loughgur.com

Where to eat: Coffee dock on site; Reardon’s Bar & Restaurant in neighbouring Bruff, food from 12.30pm.

6. Waterford Greenway

Following disused railway lines for 46km, Waterford’s Greenway weaves through spectacular countryside offering a blissfully flat (and car-free) way to explore the hinterland of Ireland’s oldest city, past the backdrop of the Comeragh Mountains and south to lively Dungarvan.

Hop on bikes or set off on foot: Ahead of you are 11 bridges, three impressive viaducts, castles, heritage towns, a 400m long tunnel and miles of beaches along the Copper Coast.

Lose yourself in the natural surroundings, commiting to the whole route or taking on one of the shorter sections.

Regular shuttle buses allow you to travel in just one direction if you wish, and you’ll find plenty of trailside attractions to break up the trip.

Find out more at greenwaysireland.org

Where to eat: Crowd-pleasing food is served all day long at The Moorings in Dungarvan.

7. Ballycotton Cliff Walk, Co Cork

A sea breeze, pretty harbour, sandy beaches and unspoilt views: What more could you want on a bank holiday?

Starting in the pretty fishing village of Ballycotton, the cliff trail begins at the Mary Stanford Lifeboat, offering a little local history, before tracing along the rugged cliffs that hug Ballycotton Bay.

Inhale the Atlantic tang, and enjoy a two-hour out-and-back walk, or three-hour loop that returns via Ballyandreen and country roads. Hiking boots are recommended at this time of year, and there are a few stiles to climb.

Where to eat: Sea Church in Ballycotton serves a great brunch and good seafood.