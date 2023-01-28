Great getaways: 10 new routes taking off from Irish airports in 2023

Looking for a fresh new destination for your 2023 getaway?

A veritable fleet of recently launched routes are taking off this year, from Nordic breaks to Middle Eastern escapes. And with new routes come attractive fares, enticing package holiday destinations and a new world of adventure. Here is our pick of the most exciting options available this year.

Bergen

Bergen street at night with boats in Norway

If you like your breaks with a little less heat and a little more latitude, then why not enjoy a mid-summer break aboard one of the most exciting new routes launching this year: to beautiful Bergen, in Norway.

The new service operated by Scandinavian airline Widerøe takes off from Dublin on April 28 with a flying time just shy of two hours.

While in Norway’s second city, soak in its postcard old town, embrace the city’s rich food, art and culture scene or experience the great outdoors from dipping into North Sea beaches to catching the Fløyen funicular up Bergen’s surrounding mountains.

Fares, including an 8kg carry-on bag, start from €145 return and despite Norway’s rep as being prohibitively expensive, there are several fine hotel options teetering around €150 a night for weekend nights in May.

wideroe.no

Seville

Cork-Malaga is surely one of the most popular air routes in the country but now there’s a new Spanish option available from the Costa del Cork, to the stunning city of Seville.

The new Ryanair route to the capital of Andalusia begins in May with summer fares currently sitting at €210 return.

As an urban hotbed of architectural, cultural and culinary appeal attractions (don’t forget all those tapas!), Seville makes a fantastic city break in its own right as well as being the perfect gateway to the sun-kissed Costa de La Luz.

ryanair.com

Antalya

Turkey (or Türkiye, to give it its new official name) with its colossal coastline makes one of the most inviting destinations on the Mediterranean to explore and with the Turkish Lira tanking in the last couple of years, it could make a great value option too. From this May, both Turkish Airlines and Turkish-German airline Sun Express will be flying from Dublin to Antalya, one of the country’s most popular coastal resorts.

The region is also the gateway to Turkey’s spectacular Turquoise coast which, considering it gave its name to the colour, you can expect to be pretty spectacular too.

turkishairlines.com

sunexpress.com

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv beaches crowded with people celebrating Independence Day

Spending Easter in the Holy Land could be on the horizon this year. Israel’s national airline, El Al, will be flying their new direct route from Dublin to Tel Aviv this spring making the furthest stretch of the Med all the more accessible.

Israel’s largest city, Tel Aviv is not only known for being the country’s financial powerhouse but it’s also known for its hedonistic party life, vibrant LGBT+ scene and lays claim to the most vegan restaurants in the world.

For further adventures, it sits just 45 minutes from Jerusalem while the West Bank, an increasingly popular tourist spot, is also accessible from the area — just be aware of latest travel advisories via dfa.ie. Flight time to Israel may be six hours (Israel is as far away as Quebec after all) but being only two hours ahead of Ireland, that should minimise jet-lag on the ground. Fares start from €399 return.

elal.com

Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Oh hi, Ohio! From this summer, you can fly to the vibrant city of Cleveland thanks to Aer Lingus’ latest direct route to the US.

The self-billed home of rock and roll not only makes a great alternative city break for music lovers but, as one of the largest cities on the Great Lakes, Cleveland also makes a great gateway for a summer road-trip around the shores of Lake Erie — think the winelands of Upstate New York, Niagara Falls and a Motown chaser in Detroit.

Fares from Dublin start from €399 return. Aer Lingus also resume their Dublin to Hartford, Connecticut route this summer, while you can fly from Shannon to Chicago this summer aboard United’s route.

aerlingus.com

united.com

Brindisi

If you’ve already lived the dolce vita in Rome, Milan or Florence, why not map your next Italian escape via the southern city Brindisi? Located in the gorgeous region of Puglia (in the more off-the-beaten heel of Italy), the city offers a dream base for food lovers while also being a great base to explore the heritage towns, Lecce, Gallipoli, Ostuni and Alberobello, or stunning coastline dotted with higgledy piggledy villages. Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair fly from Dublin to Brindisi this summer; when comparing fares note various baggage allowances between both airlines. Ryanair also begin a new route from Shannon to Naples this summer.

ryanair.com

Porto

Lisbon has become a city break favourite for Irish travellers in the Covid era as we flock to its beautiful streets loaded with culture, heritage and delicious and pastel de nada.

However, the country’s second city, Porto, is recently emerging as the latest Iberian ‘It’ spot and a new flight from Shannon makes it an exciting option for Munster travellers.

Highlights include its Insta-perfect streetscapes, Douro river cruises and mouth-watering wine bars while hotel rates in the city make it reasonable value.

Fares, including carry-on, start from a very attractive €105 return.

ryanair.com

Kos

Traditional houses in downtown Kos Town, Greece on a sunny day

You can’t top the Greek islands for a quintessential summer getaway. From feeling the waves lap on white sandy beaches, gorging on fresh calamari straight from the trawler and soaking up screensaver Aegean sunsets, the destination offers pure holiday heaven.

Ferrying from Athens to the islands can be an iconic but often chaotic experience which is why it’s great to have so many direct routes to leap-frog you directly to the islands this summer.

Dublin to Kos is the latest route from Ireland and as it’s being operated by both Aer Lingus and Ryanair, you can expect competitive fares too.

Forming part of Dodecanese islands (that’s the archipelago dotted around the Turkish coast), Kos is famed for its stunning coast, lush forests and cornucopia of heritage sites.

Just don’t dilly dally on your accommodation bookings as hotel rooms and Airbnbs can be snapped up fast. The routes open in May with return fares currently starting from €200.

ryanair.com

aerlingus.com

Treviso

New routes also mean new package holiday deals and Italian specialists Topflight have pretty tasty options via Cork’s new Ryanair route to Treviso.

Michelle Anderson from Topflight says:“The Irish love affair with Italy continues and our customers love what an Italian holiday offers, from wonderful cuisine to amazing and varied scenery as well as the always warm Italian welcome.”

Topflight offer deals to both Lake Garda and the Venetian Riviera via the Cork to Treviso route; seven night packages in June to Lake Garda, based on B&B board at a four star property, are available for €932pps. Topflight are also offering a Sorrento package via the new Shannon route to Naples.

topflight.ie

Newcastle

Expect Newcastle to appear on many an Instagram feed over the next few months.

Along with services from Dublin, the current route from Cork to Newcastle will shift to Shannon this March while Cork will offer a new Ryanair route to East Midlands.

In Newcastle, enjoy the city’s burgeoning food and arts scene, visit the historic fortress which gives the city its name or perhaps head to St James’ Park to witness the Magpies rising fortunes.

If you’re travelling light to Newcastle, flights from Shannon start from as little as €20 return.

ryanair.com