The top 10 holidays and experiences to book in Ireland this summer

Set-jetting in Achill

It’s a case of Action for Achill in 2023.

Ireland’s largest island off the Mayo mainland is predicted to hit the big time this year on the back of its filming location status for Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-tipped movie, the Banshees of Inisherin. Screen tourism, more recently branded as set-jetting has become an increasingly popular tourism sector across the island as visitors flock everywhere from the Skellig Islands (of Star Wars face) to Derry (thanks to Derry Girls).

On Achill itself, of the most spectacular sites featured on the film is the jaw-droppingly stunning Atlantic Drive on the south of the island, which was said to be the inspiration for the Wild Atlantic Way. While there, stay in one of the island’s charming Airbnb cottages to truly settle into this dreamy open air set.

Foodie tour in Beara

Food is predicted as one of the most popular future tourism draws to Ireland with the sector having the potential to showcase Ireland to the level that the slow food movement has put Scandinavia in the spotlight.

“There will always be a place for the traditional tours in Ireland but I think tourists are really seeking immersive tourist experiences with food these days,” Karen Coakley of Kenmare Foodie Tours tells me.

Her hugely popular summer Wednesday tours of Kenmare have been fuelled by her social media following with many of her guests being loyal followers wishing to make Instagram a reality. Karen’s adding a new tour for group bookings to the Kerry corner of Beara for her summer menu.

“We meet up with various producers and farmers on site like Stephen O'Sullivan at his farm in Tousist where we get the chance to feed his rare cow breed which they love and Carl Daly of Kenmare Bay Seafoods at Kilmacalogue Pier where he lands his mussels.

"Afterwards we head to Helen’s famous bar for mussels and a belted Galloway burgers from right on our doorstep.”

kenmarefoodies.com

Cork’s Hidden Heartlands

Taking a trip to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands may not take as long as you think in 2023.

The North Cork and East Limerick region of Ballyhoura has just been added to Fáilte Ireland’s newest brand having initially been part of Ireland’s Ancient East and more recently the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Fáilte Ireland believes there is a strong alignment between the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand proposition, which centres around being ‘active in nature’, and the tourism offering of the Ballyhoura area, in particular visitor experiences such as the Ballyhoura Mountain Biking Centre.” Paddy Matthews, Head of Operations, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands explains.

visitballyhoura.com

The Hiking Influence

Lacing up to embrace the great outdoors has become the trending travel phenomenon of the pandemic era. Expect community hikes across the country to go to new heights this year.

Outdoors gurus from Girls Gone Wild to Nadia El Ferdaoussi provide constant hiking inspo on their Instagram pages while Wicklow based LugMo are an increasingly popular group for group treks.

“Our hiking community is made up of like-minded people with a love of the outdoors,” LugMo founder Paul Clarke tells me.

“We offer free hikes to people from all walks of life from beginners to hardcore hikers. Just this month we brought fifty beginners on a 10km hike of Maulin in Wicklow.

"As I say to everyone, you gotta get up, get out and get after it and when you do, the LugMO crew will be ready and waiting to help you conquer that mountain!”

See more at @lugmo_challenge

Fast forward to Kerry

The Kingdom is already one of Ireland’s top tourism escapes but with the second stage of the N22 bypass due to open later this year, expect a break to Kerry to be all the closer.

The first stage of the project, the Macroom bypass, opened in December with the final re-route predicted to shave twenty minutes of the time to reach Killarney. And it’s not only good news for Kerry, expect the regions of Ballyvourney and Macroom to enjoy a period of regeneration as they emerge as more unplugged bases to explore West Cork.

Northern openings

Northern Ireland is welcoming an ever-growing influx of tourists from the ROI and there are myriad fresh reasons to visit this year thanks to a whole load of new openings.

This spring, the unique Hometel concept arrives to Belfast with the opening of their first Irish hotel which will offer 175 unique studio apartments right in the city centre while in Derry, the new Ebrington Hotel & Spa, set to open this summer is being billed as a luxury sanctuary in the city with calming views over the River Foyle.

New attractions include the new Titanic Distillery in Belfast and the Sperrin Sculpture trail in one of the island’s most scenic mountain ranges.

discovernorthernireland.com

Rugby Limerick

It’s one of the most anticipated tourism events of 2023 and, following a few push backs, the International Rugby Experience is finally set to open in Limerick this spring with a recruitment drive already kicking off this week.

The attraction will be set in an impressive 30,000 sq ft venue on O’Connell street and it’s touted that the museum may do for Limerick what Titanic Belfast has done for Northern Ireland.

Visitors will embark on a six part journey following the game from grass roots level right up to international fame.

“But more than simply a feast of statistics and rugby facts and figures, it is a fully-immersive, hands-on, multi-sensory experience designed to engage and inspire,” James Alexander, CEO of Event Communications who designed the museum says.

“Targeted at families seeking a fun day out as well as ardent rugby fans seeking to ‘deep dive’ into the detail, the International Rugby Experience is one of a kind and a ‘must see’ in Ireland’s rugby heartland.”

internationalrugbyexperience.com

Nostalgia notions

Nostalgia tourism is said to be one of the emerging trends for this year as Irish travellers indulge in experiences that take them down memory lane.

Head to Westport and you can join the Irish Soda Bread Way while you can become a pro in old-school Irish baking while Clissmann Caravans in Wicklow offer tours and stays aboard traditional horse drawn carriages (à la Wanderly Wagon).

Haycations, where guests spend holidays on a farm, are the latest travel buzz term too. Fuchsia Lane Farm in Tipperary, who offer rustic cottages have launched their An Scioból barn as a space for social gathering or remote working. They also offer walks, a zen zone, outdoor barbecues and bikes for guests to immerse themselves in an authentic rural retreat.

fuchsialandfarm.com

A taste of Kilkenny

Food tourism events are jamming the events calendar for 2023 and if you’re looking for a foodie road-trip this weekend, then why not head to the Marble City.

Kilkenny Restaurant Week which just began last night runs until Feb 5 and encourages visitors to experience the diversity of the city’s ever-vibrant culinary scene. Participating properties from Arán Bakery and Bistro to Noinín will be running exclusive dining packages, discounts and tasting menus (visitkilkenny.ie).

Otherwise, now’s a great time to start booking your accommodation for some of the most popular food festivals in the country from the Galway Oyster Festival (Sep 22-24) to the Dingle Food & Wine Festival which is set to announce its dates for autumn shortly.

East Cork Escape

Its launch may have been back-peddling for a while but with the Midleton to Youghal Greenway (aka MY Way) finally set to launch this year, a new era of slow tourism is being heralded for the East Cork region.

The 23km route will cover scenic rolling coastline before reaching a crescendo at the Youghal coastline and bike hire and coffee shop outlets and food trucks are already popping up in the region in anticipation of a cycling tourism boom.

Elsewhere, Castlemartyr Resort’s new Terre restaurant has just been listed on the prestigious Michelin Guide this week, upping the region’s standing as a tantalising culinary escape.