These are the emerging travel trends we will see in 2023 and nine hot destinations to visit

The pandemic taught us many things, not least that we love to travel. While closed borders encouraged us to explore Ireland in new ways, they also unleashed pent-up enthusiasm for the kind of overseas trips we could only dream about for months on end.

When international borders eventually opened — initially excluding Australia, New Zealand and Japan — many of us brandished our passports with wild abandon.

Some embraced bucket list destinations while others returned to favourite haunts taking comfort in the familiar and eager to recapture the carefree days of old.

With a new sense of personal space, post-pandemic travel saw greater demand for activity breaks and nature getaways, as we sought happiness in the great outdoors, far from the crowds. Mental health found its way onto our holiday agendas too, with wellbeing and spa breaks flourishing in 2022.

And while these recent trends show no signs of letting up, 2023 brings interesting new predictions from major industry players.

TV tourism

A study conducted by online travel agency Expedia with hotel booking site hotels.com and VRBO, a holiday home rentals company, has noted a new interest in TV Tourism or ‘set-jetters’ seeking out locations of their favourite shows from TV and streaming services.

The Gilded Age, HBO’s 2022 period drama, attracted new visitors to Newport, Rhode Island much in the same way as its creator, Julian Fellowes, put Highclere Castle on the tourist trail through his Downton Abbey series.

White Lotus, Bridgerton and Hocus Pocus have all created new demand with location-seeking fans, while Paramount’s Kevin Costner series, Yellowstone, is credited with increased travel to the western states of Wyoming and Colorado, where ranches and mountain lodges are attracting holidaymakers to the widescreen scenery, and away from the traditional beachside rentals.

Travelling lighter

With a desire for sustainable travel and an awareness of individual carbon footprints, more travellers, even business class, are moving away from overpacking.

Travel technology company Amadeus reports a move towards travelling with less baggage, as international hotel chains such as Hilton seek to provide more on-the-ground amenities for hire. That means bulky items, such as specialist sportswear and equipment, can be rented at the resort, helping travellers move closer to a suitcase-free stay.

The rising cost of checked-in luggage is another factor in slimming down suitcases, with many travellers happy to buy essentials at their destination, supporting the community they are visiting. Amadeus expects this trend to grow and evolve.

Affordable hotels

For some, bucket list travel means a blow-the-budget trip to a far-flung destination or luxury property. For others, it’s the chance to slope off for a prolonged stay at an inspiring destination.

If you’ve moved beyond beach shacks and backpacking, then the rise of the affordable hotel, or ‘3-star superstar’, as noted by Expedia and Hotels.com, may be of interest.

Mid-priced hotels offering complimentary perks, such as free breakfast and beach towels, are on the rise, attracting guests with affordable longer stays and that feel-good factor. They’re a perfect choice for a working holiday or digital nomad who doesn’t want to go self-catering.

Deeper connections

Machu Picchu in Peru

Fly and flop holidays will always be in demand, but 2023 is the year of connections. A gateway to new cultures, customs and communities, travel based around cultural programmes, local celebrations and traditional experiences is growing as we seek more meaningful interactions from our trips.

A survey by Berlin-based online travel agency GetYourGuide reports that most respondents want to spend part of any trip experiencing new or unique activities. 90% want to experience a destination like a local with two out of three millennial respondents concerned about an experience’s authenticity.

With demand growing for immersive travel with local guides, traditional activities, cultural performances and destination-focused culinary experiences, 2023 will see more offerings with meaningful connections at their heart.

Responsible travel goes mainstream

Alongside a desire to experience a destination as locals do, travellers are leaning towards travelling responsibly.

A survey carried out by Virtuoso, a global network of luxury travel advisors, found their clients want their trips to have a meaningful impact, benefitting local people and the economy, and are willing to pay more to do so. Environmentally sustainable travel is seen as important too, with 70% of respondents revealing that travelling sustainably enhances their experience.

Socially and environmentally conscious travelling companies will continue to thrive as demand for eco-friendly and ethical travel experiences grows.

Planning is back

An American Express Travel survey found that travellers are booking trips further ahead for 2023 than they did back in 2019.

Forbes and Virtuoso share similar findings, suggesting that last minute deals to popular destinations will be thinner on the ground than the last few years, as we return to holiday planning in advance.

Spontaneous travellers will still find great opportunities, but flexibility around travel dates and flight times still remains the key to finding a great last-minute travel deal.

Being taken care of

Working from home has made many of us more self-sufficient and a little less looked after. There’s no one making us a sandwich on our lunch break, nor serving our favourite coffee on the morning commute. Zoom calls have reduced work trips too and replaced the need for overnight travel.

This goes some way towards explaining why travellers have a renewed appreciation for being cared for. Hilton’s guest survey shows that 86% of their respondents favour special recognition and personalisation while travelling.

By offering personalised food and drink options and custom experiences in 2023, hospitality and travel brands have the opportunity to make guests feel valued for their loyalty while ensuring they get that feel-good factor of being taken care of.

Giraffes in Savannah

Multi-centre destinations

One trip which takes in two or more countries, allows guests to tick off several places on one holiday.

Safari experts, Mahlatini, who specialise in tailormade African experiences, report a rise in visiting multiple countries on a single trip, reflecting a reversal of the pandemic years where strict border-crossing procedures and time lost to quarantine affected itineraries.

Multi-centre combinations that offer frequent, flexible connections continue to be most popular, with complementary safari and beach experiences such as Kenya and the Seychelles, or South Africa paired with Mozambique, trending again.

Travel as a part of wellbeing

Wellness that addresses the mind, body and spirit remains a priority for 2023, with travellers seeking experiences that align with health and wellbeing priorities.

Accessibility to fitness amenities like gyms, spas, pools and exercise classes will be sought after alongside activities that prioritise mental and emotional wellbeing.

Sleep and relaxation programmes, yoga classes, plant-based menus and spa treatments are all in demand for 2023 with specialist activity holidays, from hiking and meditation to bootcamps and sports clinics, addressing a growing demand for healing travel and the need to disconnect from work.

Hot destinations 2023 Japan is a hot destination for culture, nature and food lovers Peru For the culinary curious and outdoor adventurers. Scotland For the highlands, islands and craic in the cities (with shorter travel distances meaning a lighter carbon footprint). The ‘Stans For Silk Road adventures, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are remote, beautiful and extremely pocket-friendly. Japan For culture, nature and food lovers, with Hokkaido one of the world’s hottest ski destinations. Antarctica For blow-the-budget wildlife encounters by sea. Botswana The ultimate safari destination, with eco-lodges and the Okavango Delta’s peerless wildlife. Costa Rica For honeymooners, families and a coast-to-coast roadtrip. For blow-the-budget wildlife encounters by sea. Botswana The ultimate safari destination, with eco-lodges and the Okavango Delta’s peerless wildlife. Costa Rica For honeymooners, families and a coast-to-coast roadtrip.