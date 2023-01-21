Taste-test your way across a town or city with local food tours

Ireland's food tour movement is an ever-trending moveable feast.

Locally inspired food tours are cropping up in locations across the country and taste-testing your way across a town or city is an increasingly popular way to experience a town (think of it like the 12 Days of Christmas — but without the hangover).

As sustainable, immersive tourism becomes an increasingly popular trend and with this season set to be a bumper year for food tour tourism, I spoke this week to Stephen Clarke of Westport Walking Tours to get the lowdown on our growing appetite for flavours on the move.

“Our food tours have been a huge success amongst both domestic visitors and locals,” Stephen, who began Westport Walking Tours in 2015, tells me.

“French or Italian cuisines may have a reputation for being the best in the world, but Irish food and produce is so underrated and, in my opinion, it’s the best in the world.”

Guests on the Westport tours get to experience a smorgasbord of delicious delights featuring a strong side of Mayo.

“Everything we sample on our tour, from our meats and cheeses to seafood and local honey or handmade ice-cream comes [from] the county,” says Stephen.

“Offerings vary depending on what’s fresh and available on the day, but some of the tastes our guests sample include a sweet and savoury mix such as homemade Westport scones with local jam, traditional Irish boxty with Kellys of Newport black pudding, Achill Island smoked salmon, Newport organic apple juice, Westport handmade chocolates and Achill Island sea salted fudge.

“We always finish with handmade ice cream from a fourth generation gelato, Westport’s very own ice cream Willy Wonka, or Graham at Krem, as he’s better known.”

Clarke believes it’s the immersion with the locals which really adds to the overall experience.

“I think meeting the makers and hearing their stories is often the real attraction,” he explains. “We meet fifth generation bakers, The Curry sisters, who converted their family sitting room into tea rooms.

“And we call to Alain [Morice, born to a French chef father and Irish mother and raised in Mayo until his family moved to France when he was six] at Savoir Fare who worked in Michelin starred restaurants in France before coming ‘home’ to Mayo and opening up one of the finest Charcuteries in the country.”

Paired with a strong focus on using compostable materials along with a ‘Leave No Trace’ ethos, the company’s sustainable outlook adds extra appeal with guests for the year ahead.

“Bookings are already looking busy,” says Stephen.

“Our pub tours are expanding to include a whiskey tasting experience at Connaught distillery.

“And our food tours are expanding and will include a quick pub stop and a tasting of local craft beer from the Mescan Brewery.

“So we’re really looking forward to pairing the beer with some of the finest local cheeses and seeing our guests’ reaction, we’re certain they’ll love it.”

News and Deals of the Week

Galway Food Tours

Speaking of food tours! If you’re flying solo and have a craving for a date night with a difference this year, Galway Food Tours are offering a fun Valentine’s event on February 15. The so called “romantically undecided” can join for a fun-filled evening across Galway City involving a delicious farmhouse cheese tasting paired with wine and a visit to an award-winning restaurant followed by a special seasonal Valentine’s cocktail. Great food guaranteed, future love interest possibly on the menu. €85;

Morocco Sun

I’m a big Morocco fan and the country has been riding a positive PR wave since its national soccer team reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last month. A tourism boost to the country is already anticipated for 2023 and, as it offers some of the best value around, it’s a destination definitely worth adding to your hotlist. Sunway currently have February deals from Dublin from a bargain €188pp for three nights self-catering in Agadir and spend €356pp and you can luxuriate at the four stay Paradis Plage Surf & Spa Resort just up the coast.

Comedy on the Slopes

If you’re looking for ski break with a difference, Altitude, the world’s No 1 Alpine comedy festival takes place in Mayrhofen, Austria from April 3-7 this spring with Irish performers including Karl Spain and Dylan Moran. Irish slopes’ specialist Crystal Ski have great deals to the area where you can simply add event tickets to your package as you book. Deals start from €719pps sharing based on a stay at the 3* Hotel Obermair. For a bargain winter deal, it’s always hard to beat the value in Andorra, with deals from €339pps — even based on half board.

Imperial Romance

The Imperial is full of romantic ideas to celebrate love this February. Picture: Louis Tang

Speaking of being loved up, Cork’s Imperial Hotel’s new ‘Queen of Hearts Valentine’s package’ launches this week and runs until early March to lengthen the season of romance. The ever-imaginative hotel is embracing the theme, with décor incorporating white roses and playing cards inspired by the Lewis Carroll. The Queen of Hearts package (overnight with afternoon tea, cocktails and birdcage breakfast included) starts from €270.

Hideaway in Mayo

Further Space has opened its latest site near Belmullet

If you’re looking for a switch-off in the West, sustainable glamping company Further Space has opened its latest site in the wilds of Mayo. Located near Belmullet, this their 10th location and the first to be situated along the Wild Atlantic Way. The four fully-furnished pods are being billed as perfect escape for a coastal family holiday or getaway with friends with rates from €110.