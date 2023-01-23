Live happily ever after with these dream honeymoon ideas

Whether it’s your honeymoon or mini-moon, you won’t have to go far to enjoy a romantic getaway. Here’s some top picks for couples’ breaks.

Dingle, Co Kerry

Divine Dingle! The Kerry spot has been favoured by Hollywood greats for good reason. Pictured are runners completing the Dingle Half Marathon around the spectacular Dingle Peninsula.

There is no shortage of romantic locations in Kerry but as a base with a buzz, it’s hard to beat Dingle. From family-run hotels to characterful B&Bs, there’s a wide range of accommodation options. While away your time browsing the wares of the craft and artisan shops before hitting one of the town’s many top-notch eating spots. Whether you fancy post-prandial drinks or a cheeky afternoon pint of plain, there is no shortage of atmospheric hostelries, from the legendary Dick Mack’s to the gloriously quirky Foxy John’s. For the very essence of windswept drama and romance, head out on the Slea Head drive and take your pick of stunning beaches for a stroll. It’s hardly surprising that director David Lean chose the area as the backdrop for the classic film Ryan’s Daughter.

Carlingford Lough, Co Louth

Carlingford Lough, part of the invisible border that splits north from south.

This stunning scenic lake location is steeped in mystery and folklore and offers the perfect blend of rejuvenation and relaxation. There are plenty of options for leisurely walks, or for something more invigorating, go for a hike in the Cooley Mountains and revisit childhood tales of Cu Chúlainn and the Táin Bó Cúlainge. A guided boat trip is a must and if you’re up for more fun, try out your teamwork skills in a double-kayak. The medieval town of Carlingford is well worth exploring and is home to some lovely restaurants and pubs. Don’t leave without sampling the famous Carlingford oysters, the perfect companion for that celebratory glass of champagne, or two.

Inishowen Peninsula, Donegal

The combination of salty sea air and crashing waves is guaranteed to stir the soul, and heart. Donegal is home to some of the finest beaches in the country, and many of them are located in the hugely underrated gem that is the Inishowen Peninsula. There is a host of accommodation options, from cosy cottages to luxury log cabins.

Experience movie-worthy romance in the beautiful Inishowen Peninsula.

Start the day with an amble along the shore path in the lovely village of Moville and finish with a bracing walk on the cliffs at Ireland’s most northerly point at Malin Head, used as a location in the most recent Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. Home to the port of Greencastle, on the shores of Lough Foyle, the area is known for its seafood — whether it’s fish and chips from a roadside van or smoked salmon from a top-rated restaurant, all that wonderful sea air will certainly have given you an appetite.

Shannon cruise

Tom Breathnach, Irish Examiner travel editor, cruising along the River Shannon with his dog.

What better way to get up close and personal than on a canal boat made for two? More adventurous couples will enjoy being captains of their own ship on a cruise along the River Shannon, taking in the tranquil spots and many historic locations along the way. Various routes are available along the river, allowing you to set your own pace. The bustling town of Carrick-on-Shannon and its lovely marina is a hub of cruising activity from where you can cruise north to Lough Key or south to Tarmonbarry in Roscommon via Dromod and Rooskey in Leitrim. Cast your net wider and cruise from Banagher in Offaly to Glasson in Westmeath. Whatever route you take, enjoy the ultimate reward of dropping anchor and taking to the deck for a well-deserved sundowner.

Edinburgh, Scotland

For the best in shopping and sightseeing, you can't go wrong with a trip to Edinburgh!

Further afield but only a short plane trip away, Edinburgh lives up to its reputation as a prime location for loved-up couples. The city gives you the option for a jam-packed itinerary of shopping and sightseeing, including a trip to the iconic castle, or a more laidback exploration of a city where history seeps from every pore. And what could be more romantic than navigating the winding lanes and finding the perfect hideaway spot to relax and unwind? For those who like a little luxury, there are plenty of grand locations to stay, including the imposing Scotsman Hotel, former site of the newspaper of the same name. Hipsters will feel right at home in Leith, just a short stroll along the river from the city, where you can toast the future together in one of the area’s many buzzing bars and restaurants.

Paris, France

It’s a cliché because it’s true — the French capital really does have that je ne sais quoi when it comes to romance. It’s also a city that you will never get tired of. So, if you have already ticked off all those tourist boxes — the Eiffel Tour, the Louvre etc, all the more reason to just visit and chill, spending a few days living like the locals. Stay in one of the less central neighbourhoods, such as the Marais, and head to a local café for a Parisian breakfast of coffee and croissants, then wander the streets hand-in-hand before settling at an outside table to watch the world, and the exquisitely turned out Parisians, go by. Glass of vino in hand, naturellement.