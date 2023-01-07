Dublin Top 10: The best things to see and do in the capital 

1. National Gallery of Ireland

I’m always down for a big city gallery visit — they offer such a culture-rich sanctuary amidst all that urban bustle. The National Gallery of Ireland, set in the heart of Georgian Dublin, is a cultural case in point and is a world class spot to while away some moments of reflection. Or indeed, a few hours. Its labyrinthine salons of great works from Van Gogh and Monet to Jack B Yeats will leave you spellbound. Current exhibitions like the Zurich Portrait Prize collection include David Creedon’s outstanding portrait of Ukrainian refugee Rustam Saidaliev at Red Barn in Youghal.

Free admission to permanent collection; nationalgallery.ie

The Croke Park Skyline tour

2. Croke Park

Croke Park ain’t just for GAA fans, you know! Head 17 storeys aloft the iconic stadium and you’ll discover the rather epic Skyline tour which offers an alternative viewpoint of the city. It’s a general, rather than sports focussed tour, and my charismatic guide Marty gave us a craic-loaded insight of the city taking in all the landmarks from the Phoenix Park obelisk to the Sugar Loaf in the Wicklow Mountains. If the weather is looking peppy, consider the stadium’s dusk tour where you can enjoy Dublin’s (admittedly, modest) skyline at sunset. Oh, and if you are a sports’ fan, tickets also include admission to the GAA museum.

3. Abbey Theatre

Ireland’s national theatre has been showcasing the cream of Irish acting, writing, and directing for over a century. But did you know visitors can also go “back stage” with behind the scenes theatre tour? Aimed at presenting the Abbey through the eyes of the many Irish actors and writers who tread the boards here, The Theatre Walking Tour throws spotlight on everything from the Abbey’s role in the patchwork of Irish life to what it takes to stage a major drama (€18). Fancy a front row seat, instead? Current runs include The Weir by Conor McPherson.

4. 14 Henrietta Street

A hidden gem museum is tucked in the storied streets of Dublin 1. 14 Henrietta Street is a charming attraction which charts three hundred years of city Dublin life, all through the bricks and mortar of one address. The immersive experience relays the story of the transitioning of what once was an exclusive address for the well-heeled of Irish society to a tenement house where dozens of families lived in one building alone. You can also combo the visit with a tour of Georgian Dublin or receive your tour as Gaeilge.

Marsh’s Library

5. Marsh’s Library

Over the last decade, Dublin has been successfully penning its tourism brand as a literary capital of the world. But if you’ve previously seen the Book of Kells, the Chester Beatty or even Oscar Wilde’s home, why not take in Ireland’s oldest and best-preserved public library, Marsh’s Library? The building, which dates from 1707, houses perfectly preserved tomes from centuries gone by and is home to fascinating tales about the books and their storied history. Worth the search,the library in D2 is tucked away on St Patrick’s Close and is accessed via steps through its tiny quirky courtyard garden.

6. Theatre at Bewleys

It’s tea at a Dublin institution with a fun-filled plot twist. Bewley’s may be Ireland’s original coffee shop but it’s evolved with the times by hosting lunchtime drama at its Bewley’s Café Theatre on Grafton Street. You can expect to see classic performances showcasing the greats from Shaw, Wilde and O’ Casey to the best of new Irish writing. Comedy is a regular feature if you fancy a punchline with your Dublin visit.

7. Fish & Chips in Howth

Nothing warms the cockles like a delicious fish and chips supper and all more so when you’re tucking into it by the coast. Howth is the best place to enjoy the take away and a quick Dart trip from Connolly Station will get you there in twenty minutes. You’ll find a great trawl of options when you’re there from Octupussy’s Seafood tapas bar to old favourites like Beshoffs.

8. Cheap Eats Dublin

Dublin’s farm to fork scene is as vibrant as anywhere across the country. The city is stocked with a calendar of vibrant farmers’ markets which are a great spot to grab some fine artisanal snacks and mix with the locals. Temple Bar Food market runs every Saturday, Dun Laoghaire’s offering sets its stall out on Sundays while Stoneybatter’s Farmers market runs over Friday and Saturdays. Pair your visit with a lunch at friendly neighbourhood cafés like Urbanity in Smithfield.

9. Alternative Dublin Tour

For a different take on the capital, take a guided tour on a theme that’s right up your street. Alternative Dublin Tour have a cast of guides from larger-than-life artists and musicians to promoters and photographers, ready to show you Dublin life through a different lens. Offbeat unique tours include street art, true crime, legends, ghosts and ghouls’ dark magic and the secret history of gay Dublin.

Readers Garden, Museum of literature

10. MoLi

Another unheralded treasure in Dublin is MoLI, the Museum of Literature, which celebrates Irish literary giants in a characterful building on St. Stephen’s Green, which was once the home of notorious man-about-town, Buck Whaley. Tours of the building and literary events are a popular draw for literature lovers while The Commons Café which showcases Ireland’s culinary heritage makes a great lunch stop in the city with a tranquil courtyard offering access to the Ivy Gardens.

Tom visited the capital as a guest of visitdublin.com Prices quoted are based on adults/children though concessions apply at various attractions.