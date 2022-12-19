Christmas in New York: 10 must-dos for a magical festive getaway

Earlier this month, I was waiting to meet Father Christmas in one of New York City’s most iconic buildings when a staff member said something along the lines of “no one does Christmas like New York”.

She had a point – from the iconic Rockefeller ice rink to over-the-top (in the best of ways) shopfronts, the Rockettes at Radio City Hall and make-shift stalls selling Christmas Trees on every corner, there's no better city for a festive getaway.

Here are ten of my must-do's if you’re lucky enough to be in the city that never sleeps this festive season, or planning a Yuletide trip in the future.

Skate, shop and dine at Rockefeller Centre

Nicole Glennon and other journalists iceskating at the Rockefeller rink in NYC

It's been featured in a host of iconic holiday films like Elf and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and as soon as you step on the Rockefeller ice rink, you'll feel like you're in one too.

And if you're more bambi on ice than Tonya Harding, fear not, as there's much more to the Rockefeller Centre than just ice-skating.

Other attractions in the centre itself include some great shopping (and gifting) destinations, with high-brow and smaller businesses from around the city represented. There is also an NBC shop which will satisfy many a film and TV nerd. Here, you'll find plenty of stand-out merch from TV favourites like The Office (US), Parks & Recreation, Saved by the Bell and Law & Order.

You're also spoiled for choice when it comes to food, with iconic American food names like Chipotle, Chip City, Dunkin' Donuts and Ben & Jerry's all represented in the area, as well as more luxury offerings like Limani, where you can enjoy some fresh seafood. As a sidenote, this is probably the cleanest city attraction we've ever stepped foot in.

Go to the Top of the Rock

Top of the Rock, Manhattan, NYC Picture: Christopher Postlewaite/NYC & Company For Nicole Glennon Feature NYC

Another part of the Rockefeller centre, but worth a point in its own right, Top of the Rock is one of the city's most well-known (and best) lookout points. From $34, you can gaze north, south, east and west atop of one of the city's tallest buildings, with views of iconic sights like Central Park, the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

If you're planning a trip in the future, there are also some exciting plans in the works. While we were there, we heard that a rotating skylift experience based on the famous ‘Lunch Atop of a Skyscraper’ image is in the works. For the adrenaline junkies out there, we imagine being high-above New York City on a floating beam will be one not to be missed...

Get your money-shot at the best Manhattan skyline viewing spot

Nicole Glennon at Hunters Point, with the Manhattan skyline visible across the East River

For a view that will take your breath away, head to Long Island City and specifically to Hunters Point South Park, when it's dark. Across the East River, you will see Manhattan in all its twinkling glory.

If you don't leave it too late, you can also pay a visit to Queens Public Library at Hunters Point, which is an architectural sight in its own right.

Spend hours at the Museum of the Moving Image

The Jim Henson exhibition at the Moving Image Museum

If you have time to pay a visit to Astoria (about 20 minutes from Times Square by subway), give yourself a few hours to explore the Museum of the Moving Image.

The country’s only museum dedicated to the art, history, technique, and technology of the moving image in all its forms, MoMI is a fascinating look at every phase of the production, promotion, and exhibition of moving images, from film blockbusters to your favourite TV shows and live telly. It's also got a heavy focus on visitor interaction - hence why we recommend giving yourself a few hours to really make the most of it.

While I was there, exhibitions included Living with the Walking Dead, a Jim Henson exhibition (creator of The Muppets, Sesame Street) and an exhibition dedicated to the art of the title sequences focusing on designs by one of its most acclaimed practitioners, Dan Perri (Taxi Driver, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Star Wars).

Tickets start at just $10 for those aged between 3 and 17 (under 3s go free), with a full-priced ticket costing $20.

Get more than one New York City pizza slice

A slice of New York pizza

One of my greatest regrets from my trip to NYC is that I only devoured one New York pizza slice during my time there. I had just 48 hours and wanted to try as many different foods as I could but... don't make my mistake. Try multiple slices from multiple stands and shops. It will always be a good choice.

Visit Flushing Meadows Corona Park

If you have a superhero fan in your midst, you might want to pay a visit to Flushing's Corona Park which is home to the Unisphere, an iconic sight in many a Marvel movie. While you're there, pay a visit to Queen's museum which houses our next must-see...

Be wowed by the panorama of New York

The panorama of New York city

The Panorama of the City of New York, the jewel in the crown of the Queens Museum collection.

Conceived as a celebration of the City’s municipal infrastructure by World’s Fair President Robert Moses for the 1964-65 Fair, The Panorama was built by a team of more than 100 people over the course of three years. Words can't really do it justice - just go. Oh, and Queens Museum doesn't charge an admission fee.

Go out in the West Village

A monument to Stonewall in the West village

A neighborhood in the western section of the larger Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan, West Village is known for its part in major historical moments as much as its cobblestone streets.

Wandering around this area of Manhattan, you might stumble across a memorial to Stonewall, or the Friends apartment.

We'd advise visiting at night, when the place is hopping. It's full of amazing eateries, cool late bars and some great entertainment. The Duplex is an iconic spot featuring a piano bar with regular open-mic events, a cabaret theatre, and another small room upstairs that stays open until 4am, 365 days a year.

Splash out on Summit at One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is a popular spot for Instagram shots

New York City's newest cultural landmark, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, is a must-see for anyone planning a trip to the Big Apple. The full experience ($59) includes LEVITATION (stand in a glass-bottomed ledge extending 1,100 feet over Madison Avenue) and ASCENT (a ride in the world's largest external glass-bottomed elevator, 93 floors up). It's a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing - just be prepared to have lots of people approaching you to take their photo - while Instagram boyfriends direct their girlfriends for that winning shot.

Stop and listen to Subway buskers in Times Square

It's one of the busiest Subway stops in New York City, so it can be easy to find yourself swept along with frantic crowds. But, if you can, it's worth stopping and spending some time listening to performers in the Times Square subway along with fellow New Yorkers who, busy as they are, often form small circles around performers who can end up on Youtube - or American chat shows.

If you're lucky, you might even see a well-known face, with everyone from U2, to Maroon 5, Hozier and Miley Cyrus having performed in a station in recent years.