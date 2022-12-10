Northern Exposure: How to drive from Cork to the Shetland Islands

They say that sometimes, the journey is the destinaton, so surely, a road trip from Cork to the Shetland Islands would rank as one of the most epic escapades. Factor in the North Sea and Atlantic waters between Scotland, Norway and the Faroe Islands; Shetland’s remote location has traditionally left it off course for most travellers. But with a recent travel boost from Brits-on-lockdown, the growing appeal of nature-rich destinations and budding screen tourism due to BBC crime series, the islands are starting to emerge as an outdoors haven. All the more reason, then, I thought to load up the car boot and enjoy a winter escape to Scotland’s true north.
In every sense, Shetland proves to be the ultimate highlight.
Driving from Cork to Shetland is a surprisingly fluid process with, by lucky coincidence, ideal crossing times between the various ferry services.
Both P&O and Stena Line ferries connect Antrim with Scotland. We took the P&O ferry outbound, departing Larne at 9pm and arriving in Cairnryan, Scotland at 11pm (€170 one way for two adults + car).
Tip: the Olderfleet gastropub, right at Larne harbour, made a great option for a dinner following the drive from Cork and before our evening crossing. We overnighted in the North West Castle Hotel in Stranraer, a ten-minute drive from Cairnryan and a good value base for the night at €70.
From Cairnryan, it’s a five-hour drive to Aberdeen however, with our night ferry to Shetland leaving at 7pm, the forgiving timeline takes the pressure off the road trip. North of Cairnryan, we grabbed brunch at The Tree House in Ayr before driving cross-country.
Our fare from Northlink Ferries from Aberdeen to Lerwick cost €460 return for two adults plus car and two sleeping pods though we were upgraded to cabins as a guest of Northlink Ferries. Cabins cost from an additional €145 return but are a sound option if you’re a passenger who may not sleep as readily in a pod.
On Shetland, our base of Orwick Lodge cost €270 for three nights but it can sleep up to four guests for that rate. For more on Shetland Nature’s excellent bespoke tours see www.shetlandnature.net while visits to Carole Laignel’s Shetland pony stud can be arranged via guestud.com.
Returning back from Lerwick, our night ferry arrived in Aberdeen at 7:30am, leaving plenty of time to catch the 3:30pm Stena Line ferry back from Cairnryan to Belfast (€188 one way for two adults + car).
All that totted, our total transport bill came to just shy of €1000 for ferries and petrol. Not a budget trip, but bear in mind that the journey was a great adventure, flights to Shetland don’t come cheap, plus we’d the convenience of loading up our car without any baggage fees. And of course, we also avoided the punchy expense of renting a car on Shetland.
- For more, see shetland.org and northlinkferries.co.uk