Hotel review: How I disconnected to reconnect at Ballymaloe House's yoga retreat

When I’m offered a two-day yoga retreat at Ballymaloe House, it’s an immediate yes. Yes to the luxurious country house hotel, and yes to the fabulous cuisine.

But the yoga – that’s more of an “hmmm…ok…I think…” Because I’m a total yoga novice and I wonder if, literally, this might be a stretch too far, especially with a body that’s not very pliable and a mind that’s always on.

But the Harvest Yoga Retreat promises meditation and movement that’ll ‘allow the mind and body to release stress’. And having experienced a few health bumps during the summer, this frankly sounds good.

Dearbhla Glynn, yoga practitioner for over 20 years and yoga teacher for eight, is heading up the sessions, which take place in Ballymaloe Grainstore.

Dearbhla teaches slow flow Vinyasa, Yin and Restorative yoga and often has mixed levels at her retreats, from beginners to experienced yogis. She’s welcoming and kind: “Do as much as you’re comfortable with,” she tells me, just before my fellow-retreatants arrive.

Briefly mystified by the blocks, bolster and strap beside my yoga mat (what could they possibly be for?), I take my place for this first 90-minute session of Yin and Restorative yoga. “Let go the effort you put into getting here. Let go the last few months, your attachment to the bright time of year,” suggests Dearbhla.

She encourages us to twist like a banana, like a smile. I feel I’m rather a straight banana, one of those you occasionally get without a curve. We do a head roll. My skull feels bony. Lying, staring at a ceiling that seems high and far away, I’m slightly vertiginous, like I’ve been turned upside down. I close my eyes, think “don’t go there…concentrate on your breathing”. And then, yes, I’m doing that! It feels good.

Over the following days’ yoga sessions, there are fast-paced interludes, where instructions to move diverse body parts into diverse poses and positions have me – newbie that I am – bewildered about such basics as “which is my left leg, my right shoulder? What does ‘hands turned outward’ mean?” But there’s lots of meditation, breath work and gentle stretching, and Dearbhla is expert in showing how to modify my movements, so that I’m taking the beginner option of poses and experiencing a benefit. And of course, I learn that those mystery props – blocks, bolster, strap – are my yogic best friends, supporting me comfortably into positions I’d never have dreamed of.

As the sessions go on – surrounded by nature in the peaceful East Cork setting – I realise it’s not about knowing my camel from my cobra pose, or whether I can twist my body into incredible shapes.

Ballymaloe House, in Shanagarry, Co Cork

Dearbhla’s gentle invitations to “breathe into your heart with compassion”, to relax every bit of your body, even your eyebrows (who knew!) – her frequently-repeated and so-appreciated advice to “pull back, rest, if it feels too strong” – have seeped into my consciousness. I realise this is about accepting what I can do – without placing expectations on myself.

The other big player on this mini-retreat is Ballymaloe House itself. It’s both luxurious and cosy, still carrying on the attentive customs of another era, focused on a guest’s comfort. There are open fires in old-style drawing rooms. And beds are ‘turned down’ at night, bedroom curtains drawn on an autumn evening as daylight leaves the sky, lamps lit, awaiting your arrival.

At dinner that night we count how many we are: 10 women. The conversation turns to whether men go on yoga retreats. Yes, says one woman. She has been to a few, where men attended. “They brought a different vibe,” she says. “They just wanted to play.” The food’s every bit as sumptuous as you’d expect from kitchens that use seasonal ingredients grown in Ballymaloe’s gardens. On this first (Sunday) night of the retreat, there’s an extensive buffet. We’re reminded of the decades-long culinary history of this house, back to 1964 when Myrtle Allen started her restaurant here.

Our host, Bree Allen, tells us the buffet is “because this is what Myrtle did. She had a buffet on a Sunday night so she could sit and eat with the family”.

Both nights, around 9pm – post-yoga, post-dinner – I’m pleasantly tired, sleepily ready for bed. And when Bree invites us to accompany her on a dawn swim next morning at a nearby beach, I know it would be memorable – but I can’t muster up even the smallest vision of me actually doing that. So I don’t.

But a standout memory is the early morning silent walk in woodland behind Ballymaloe House. We walk single file, 10 women. “You can talk if you want – but if you choose to, hang back,” Dearbhla says. Nobody does. This is too magical. As we enter the trees, walking through sunlight and shadow, the crows are noisy, cawing overhead. Deeper in, it’s not so much bird sound we hear, but wind in trees.

And for some fleeting moments, autumn leaves underfoot, I get a sense – not even a memory yet – of a long-ago time in my life. Later the memory uncovers itself: my best friend and me, playing ‘house’ amid columns of trees behind our primary school. Only the two of us, busy with tree branches, sweeping an earthen floor sheltered by evergreens, while a horde of schoolboys played boisterous games in the field beside us. It was our retreat.

Perhaps a practice like yoga – where we pay attention, breathe, let go – allows us to open up to something sustaining, like a childhood memory of play. Over these days, I realise ‘retreat’ is as important as ‘yoga’ in that word-pair. Because while it’s very much about taking time out for ourselves and retreating into a quieter place within, it’s also about re-treating ourselves – treating ourselves again.

At the yoga practices, Dearbhla says: “Appreciate yourself. Feel your hands on your heart, your belly. Warm your hands, bring them to your eyes. Bring your hands to your shoulders – give yourself a hug.” Would I do a yoga retreat again? Yes, in a heartbeat.