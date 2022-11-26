Our top 10 festive breaks in Ireland, including Twixmas deals and Christmas Day luxury

The K Club

If you’re looking for a luxury, Christmas break with a sleigh load of tradition, then Kildare’s ultimate country escape will make the perfect getaway. Mulled wine and mince pies kick off a three-day stay at the five-star property where even guest rooms will be festooned with their own personal tree. You can celebrate Mass and enjoy carol singers on Christmas Eve before a visit from Santa (who FYI makes his final global visit at the K Club) on Christmas Day.

A three-night Christmas break with arrival from December 23 is available from €1030 per night and includes full Irish breakfast each morning, a four course Christmas Eve dinner in the Barton Restaurant or The Palmer Restaurant, Christmas Day lunch in the Barton Restaurant, an evening buffet supper in the drawing rooms and a festive afternoon tea on St. Stephen’s Day.

kclub.ie

Newpark Hotel

If you’re looking for a festive break with all the trimmings, consider spending Christmas Day at the award-winning and very family-friendly Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny. The Marble City property claims to be the perfect “ho-ho-ho-tel” to spend the festive season and it offers one of the lower-priced Christmas residential packages from €599pps.

Arriving on December 23, guests can stay from two to four nights with all dining and entertainment included. Highlights will include Christmas carols by the resident pianist in the hotel lobby, a seasonally themed afternoon tea on Christmas Eve, and mouth-watering festive dining. All while soaking up the festive atmosphere in medieval Kilkenny under the Christmas lights.

On Christmas Day itself, guests will enjoy a Champagne breakfast, followed by carols and mulled wine in the lobby, Santa will also pay a visit bearing gifts for younger guests while a Mariachi band will be keeping everyone merry. The hotel is also offering fine midweek winter packages with rates starting from €234 for a two night stay.

newparkhotelkilkenny.com

Intercontinental, Dublin

For a luxury Christmas Day in the capital, the five-star Intercontinental Hotel in Ballsbridge is really pulling out all the festive stops. Their two-night stay package with the option to arrive on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Christmas Day itself will begin by enjoying a glass of Champagne before a Christmas Day lunch in Seasons Restaurant prepared by Executive Chef Alberto Rossi and his culinary team.

Come evening, live music will add to the festive cheer and you can curl up in the lobby with a mulled wine or hot chocolate or simply retire to your luxury room to relax. On St. Stephen’s Day guests have the option of a day of sales shopping following a delicious breakfast or go for a traditional St. Stephen’s walk at nearby Sandymount Strand or Herbert Park. From €875pps.

Intercontinentaldublin.ie

Wineport Lodge

Chill out before Christmas at Wineport Lodge

The Calm before Christmas is the inviting festive package from one of the country’s most popular lakeside refuges, Wineport Lodge. From December 1 - 22, the hotel is inviting guests to unplug from the pre-festive rush with a stay at a luxury lakeshore room, complete with private balcony, from €355 a night. You’ll enjoy a glass of welcome mulled wine when you arrive as well as a festive afternoon tea and breakfast in bed the next morning (you can also enjoy it in the hotel’s famous restaurant if crumbs in the bed are a concern. While there, be sure to unwind in Wineport’s gorgeous new cedarwood spa while you’re there too with its hot tub pontoon.

wineport.ie

The Montenotte

The Twixmas period can often offer a nice dip in hotel rates while still offering all the cosy atmosphere of the festive season. And all the more the case where there’s a great sale on offer. Cork’s (very fabulous) Montenotte hotel is ringing in 2023 a little early by offering a very attractive 23% discount off all B&B stays from December 26 - January 26.

For a great urban retreat, that all translates to rates from €175 for January 2 to €230 per night for December 27. If you’re thinking of ringing into New Year’s Eve in arguably the city’s most dramatic location, The Montenotte is also inviting guests to celebrate the big night with a five-course tasting menu, festive drinks and creative cocktails at both the Panorama bistro and the hotel’s über aesthetic Glasshouse bar from €445.

themontenottehotel.com

The Imperial

The Imperial WHOtel

One of Cork’s most historic hotels, The Imperial on leafy South Mall is always reinventing itself. And to really put its guests and visitors in the festive mood, this Christmas the boutique hotel is receiving a seasonal makeover from none other than The Grinch.

The exterior of the hotel will undergo a temporary rebrand to The Imperial WHOtel (get it?) In a nod to the Grinch’s home turf while inside, the lobby has received a fantastical makeover featuring a Whoville Christmas Village handcrafted from intricate gingerbread thanks to the hotel’s team of pastry chefs. Festive deal rates currently start €287 per couple and include a three-course dinner at Sketch restaurant followed by a birdcage breakfast the next morning.

imperialhotelcork.com

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa

With one of the most dramatic hotel settings in the country, a fine spa and luxury surroundings, Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa makes a pretty idyllic spot to anchor down for a winter escape. The hotel’s Twixmas by the Sea deal is available on December 27 and 28 from €324pps and is billed as a restorative break which includes a two-night stay with a full Irish breakfast the next morning, afternoon tea with mulled wine as well as access to the saltwater therapy pool, sauna, hamman and relaxation areas.

The hotel also has fine self-catering apartments available if you fancy a self-catering break: either dine at the hotel or make the most of nearby Clonakilty’s incredible haul of fresh local produce.

Inchydoneyisland.com

Glenlo Abbey

Glenlo Abbey at Christmas

Could there be a more ambient setting to spend the festive season than Galway? And where better than the beautiful Glenlo Abbey located just 10 minutes from Galway City. The historic estate and Ireland’s Blue Book member are hosting New Year’s Eve to remember on December 31.

Guests will arrive on New Year’s Eve to enjoy two nights of stunning surroundings on the estate. Enjoy a dreamy winter stroll along the stunning estate on the shores of the Corrib and work up an appetite for a delicious four-course meal featuring the best of local produce. You’ll dine in style, with dinner served aboard the iconic Pullman Restaurant, formed from two original carriages of the former Orient Express.

Toast midnight with a glass of Champagne for everyone and kick off January with a sublime a la carte breakfast. From €1138.

glenloabbeyhotel.ie

Hard Rock Hotel

One of my favourite Dublin hotels is the Hard Rock on Exchange Street Upper so if you’re looking for a fun base for a shopping break in the capital, add this music-themed property to your shortlist. The hotel’s Material Girl at the Hard Rock Hotel Dublin package includes an overnight stay with breakfast and a bottle of prosecco on arrival and is valid for stays Sunday to Thursday in December and runs until the end of January 2023.

Prices start from €199 per night, based on two people sharing. While there, pop the bubbly while watching your favourite Christmas movies on the in-room entertainment system, or rock out to Mariah Carey with the hotel’s personalised playlist, waiting for you on arrival. You’ll also have your choice of a Crosley record player sent to your room or a long selection of vinyl from the in-house collection or a Fender guitar and amp to rock out in style.

Hardrockhotels.com

Cashel Palace

Christmas at Cashel Palace

We couldn’t write about Christmas breaks in Ireland without adding the most luxury of them all to our wishlist. Cashel Palace, the sumptuously renovated Palladian manor overlooking the iconic Rock of Cashel is inviting guests to the ultimate escape of enchantment with a stunning Christmas resident’s package.

Christmas Eve highlights at the palace include a festive afternoon tea in the Queen Anne room, carol-singing and mulled wine in the drawing room and dinner in Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen. On Christmas Day, you can look forward to an undoubtedly sublime lunch in The Bishop’s Buttery, a visit from Santa Claus and A Taste of Tipperary supper come evening.

Following a luxury brunch on St. Stephen’s Day you can take your pick of a guided High Kings walk or yoga session before relaxing with a festive movie, a Champagne reception in the orangery and a gala dinner in the ballroom.

cashelpalacehotel.ie