Brittany: A modern journey through an old land

It's never been all that easy to fly to Brittany, and yet it now easier than ever to sail there.

Brexit has sparked numerous new ferry departures from Dublin, Rosslare and Cork to Northern France. The attractions are not just the finest seafood in France, delicious galettes and intriguing ciders, but a welcome from a people who are excited by our shared cultural heritage and genuinely regard us as family. Visiting Brittany feels a bit like coming home, though to a more vibrant and industrious relation who still speak a language, Breton, that is surprisingly similar to ours.

Last winter I took a ferry to Cherbourg with the aim of exploring the more urbanised and affluent eastern part by train. I had hoped that the few degrees more warmth and the bright continental light would offer a reprise from the grimness of an Irish winter, and I was not disappointed.

I went straight from Cherbourg by train to the bustle of Rennes and immediately was captivated by the plethora of cultural offerings that are such a feature of French cities, particularly major provincial ones such as Rennes, the capital of Brittany. I wandered through cultural and scientific exhibitions at Musée des Champs Libres all morning and then roamed the old city, stopping in at some characterful 16th century timber buildings and the city’s austere cathedral, before having lunch in La Petite Ourse, a smart, modern café specialising in local, organic food.

By no means is Rennes the jewel of Brittany, but as the capital it’s an ideal hub from which to connect to trains, buses or bikes elsewhere. Directly outside the train station, I was able to rent an electric bike and within minutes was barrelling along the towpath of the Canal d’Ille-et-Rance which stretches all the way to the coastal city of Saint-Malo. I cycled as far as the Prairies Saint-Martin, a nature reserve that stretches over 28 hectares, before heading back to get a train southwest to La Baule, a resort town built in the late 19th century on a golden sickle of beach as a sanctuary for the elite to escape the summer heat.

Its casino, spa and ostentatious hotels still maintain an aura of its former glamour, and in the seafront restaurants you’ll see Chanel-clad, octogenarian chatelains alongside younger members of the beau monde.

La Baule doesn’t feel much like the traditional image of Brittany, and in fact it’s officially part of Loire-Atlantique, though it is surrounded by one of the great Breton cultural terroirs, the Guérande salt marshes, where the gourmet salt, sel de Guérande, has been harvested using traditional techniques since Roman times.

The Guérande salt marshes. Pic: A Lamoureux

The entire region is an open-air mosaic of mud-walled shallow brine pools that shimmer throughout the day, from silvery at dawn through shades of blue, green, pink and purple towards evening. Their rich reserves of plankton attract over 280 species of migratory birds, including bluethroats, spoonbills, godwits, terns, marsh harriers and avocets.

At the Terre de sel interpretive centre you can learn how the salt workers coax the brine to crystallise into perfect fleur de sel by sweeping the water around the basins with medieval-looking wooden paddles. This entire tradition was almost lost with the arrival of cheap industrial salt from abroad except that so-called babacools (hippies and drop-outs seeking more meaningful lives) arrived in the 1970s and learnt from the older generation how to master the traditional techniques. Today, more than 80% of manually-harvested Atlantic sea salt is produced here using only the natural energy of wind, sun, tides and gravity. The salt sells for a premium, but the French are happy to pay for a local product with superior taste. It’s an inspiring story with lessons for us all.

Before leaving the region, it’s worth visiting the old walled town of Guérande, a tightly clustered knot of Celtic-feeling, slate-rooved, half-timber buildings sheltering behind massive stone ramparts that were needed to protect the great wealth amassed here from the sale of ‘white gold’. The Celtic influence can also be found in the name Guérande which derives from Gwenn Ran. Gwenn, meaning white in Breton, is connected to the Irish word, fionn (fair). Ran means land.

Just south along the coast from La Baule and Guérande is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in France, Saint-Nazaire, an old industrial shipbuilding hub that after decades of decline is now bustling with innovation and youthful energy. Where the Loire estuary meets the Atlantic in the old docklands is the centre of this rejuvenation. The massive halls, hangers and tanks of the Nazi-built submarine base are being transformed into galleries, exhibition halls, event spaces, and public hangouts in a way that feels dynamic and infectiously creative. There’s a sense that on any day you visit there’ll be new and surprising happenings here.

Tourist experiences are also making use of these vast buildings, such as at Escal’Atlantic, a reconstruction of the cabins, dining halls, lounges and engine rooms from the era of transatlantic liners. The staged set pieces have enough genuine artefacts from classic ships such as the Normandie (1935) and France (1962) to make them feel authentic and atmospheric.

The French city of Rennes. Pic: Martin Argyroglo

Across from this nostalgic paean to ocean liners is the brutally real Cold War submarine, Espadon, floating in a wet dock. Shuffling through its narrow passageway past cramped bunks, a miniscule galley and a single, paltry shower for the 65 crew members brings home the harsh reality of 1960s spying operations. As does the listening station and torpedo room. Sensor-operated headsets summon the soundscape of being at sea, while a narrator recounts the Espadon’s top secret 1964 mission into the Arctic Circle.

In this same dockland area you can also visit the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyards, where many of the world largest cruise ships are built, and catch a shuttle to the Airbus factories which also provide a full tour (as long as you’re not a spy for Boeing, or any other aviation behemoth).

The final stop on my winter tour of the great innovative hubs of eastern Brittany was Nantes. Buses and trains link it to Saint-Nazaire, and there’s even a cruise along the Loire, but I arranged a car and an electric bike so that I could check out some of the many arts works along the 60km route on the southside of the river. The art trail is known as Estuaire Nantes-Saint-Nazaire and features 33 sculptures, art works and installation by distinguished international artists. The ideal way of experiencing them is probably taking a cruise one way and cycling or driving back.

The moment you arrive in Nantes, you’ll get a sense of the innovation there. While many French cities seem to be stuck in the past, Nantes is attracting artists, creative enterprises and cutting-edge businesses, transforming the city into a wonderfully inspiring place in which to spend time. Old industrial sites like the Misery quarry are being reshaped into pioneering gardens with towering wooden look-outs offering views over the Loire; factory buildings are being transformed into microbreweries and arts spaces, such as LAB (Little Atlantic Brewery), and at the former centre of heavy industry around L’Ile de Nantes, which now feels like the epitome of an inclusive, creative, contemporary urban space. The guiding star of its radical eclecticism is Les Machines de l’île, a steam-punk project that has transformed much of the old shipyards into a series of phantasmagorical, otherworldly machines, ingeniously assembled from the detritus of 19th and 20th century machinery. Imagine a cross-collaborative project between Jules Verne, Mad Max, Leonardo da Vinci and Cirque du Soleil.

There are three separate attractions under the umbrella of Les Machines de l’île - Carrousel des Mondes Marins, The Galerie des Machines, and The Grand Elephant. If you take the time to truly engage with them, they will lodge deeply in your mind and alter how you look at the industrial and natural world. That’s an impressive take-home from any holiday – a place that makes you see the old world and the pontentials of the future in a new light. As the Brittany tourist tagline claims: ‘A modern journey, through an old land.’

Further information: www.voyage-en-bretagne.com/

Trains: SNCF www.sncf-connect.com/en-en/

Ferries: www.irishferries.com and www.brittany-ferries.ie/