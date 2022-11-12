Brittany: A modern journey through an old land

It's never been all that easy to fly to Brittany, and yet it now easier than ever to sail there.
Brexit has sparked numerous new ferry departures from Dublin, Rosslare and Cork to Northern France. The attractions are not just the finest seafood in France, delicious galettes and intriguing ciders, but a welcome from a people who are excited by our shared cultural heritage and genuinely regard us as family. Visiting Brittany feels a bit like coming home, though to a more vibrant and industrious relation who still speak a language, Breton, that is surprisingly similar to ours.
Across from this nostalgic paean to ocean liners is the brutally real Cold War submarine, Espadon, floating in a wet dock. Shuffling through its narrow passageway past cramped bunks, a miniscule galley and a single, paltry shower for the 65 crew members brings home the harsh reality of 1960s spying operations. As does the listening station and torpedo room. Sensor-operated headsets summon the soundscape of being at sea, while a narrator recounts the Espadon’s top secret 1964 mission into the Arctic Circle.
- Further information: www.voyage-en-bretagne.com/
- Trains: SNCF www.sncf-connect.com/en-en/
- Ferries: www.irishferries.com and www.brittany-ferries.ie/