Ciao Cork! Connections to Italy taking off this winter

Andiamo in Italia! Not only are passenger numbers at Cork Airport taking off once more following its pandemic grounding, but this week, its strong recovery was highlighted with the launch of the airport’s largest ever winter schedule.

A record 27 routes will operate from the state’s second largest airport this winter, including three to Italy alone.

Thinking of break to Milan, Venice or Rome? This week, I headed to Cork Airport’s winter launch lunch at (where better?) Rossini’s Restaurant in Cork to get a little inspirazione.

First up, Venice. Flights will depart from Cork Airport to Venice and return every Wednesday and Saturday and there are great fares right now from €89 return including baggage. Winter weather on the Adriatic may be a little parkier but off-season tourism (with some markets, such as China, yet to properly return) means you may even find yourself blissfully solo on the city’s iconic canals and alleyways. Take in the Bridge of Sighs and the Piazza San Marco, and also the Skittles-coloured town of Burano, guaranteed to brighten any winter day.

For some Nord-Italia bustle, another option from Cork is the Milan-Bergamo route, with an emphasis on Bergamo. Milan’s third airport after Malpensa and Linate is a one hour public transport journey from Bergamo and

maybe even consider spending a weekend in the city of Bergamo itself?

The historic city, famed for its two-tiered town (the historic centre, the citta alta, looks down on the modern town), makes for a charming weekend break while also offering easy access to areas from Lake Como to the prosecco-producing Franciacorte region. Shopping tip: Orio Outlet, just opposite Bergamo Airport, includes multiple stores, from Armani to Zara. Flights leave and return on both Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Finalmente, you can put the ‘Roma’ in ‘romance’ with a break to the Italian capital. The new route to Rome’s main airport, Fiumicino, will transport visitors to the Eternal City in just over 3hr 30 with rates in mid-December currently offering best value, from €140 return. Flights leave Cork Airport at 8.50am on Friday mornings and return from Rome on Mondays, a great best option for the classic long weekend. Wherever your preference, there’s never been more choice to enjoy a break in La Bella Italia.