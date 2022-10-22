The joys of flying solo and why you shouldn't bring a plus-one on your next holiday

“Sometimes, the best way to fully experience a place is alone.”

So says author Marcia DeSanctis, who details a life of itchy feet in her recently released book, Hard Place to Leave: Stories from a Restless Life.

If my ‘for you’ page on TikTok is anything to go by — it seems many women have caught on.

The search term ‘solo travel woman’ returns 416m videos on TikTok, while ‘solo female traveler’ boasts another 283m videos. Airbnb say solo travelers now account for 26% of all travel bookings, while some 30% of travelers recently told Booking.com they are planning a solo trip.

In my own social media circle, I’ve noticed an increasing number of my female peers posting pictures of boarding passes and aeroplanes without the associated #girlstrip hashtags.

Kate Hanniffy noticed the same, and it’s part of what gave her the confidence to book her first solo trip to Lisbon this summer, something she initially felt some hesitation about.

“I’m quite an independent person,” the 24-year-old said.

“I don’t mind going to a restaurant on my own. I’m comfortable doing things on my own. But with the holiday thing, there was a hell of a lot more hesitation towards that.” Part of the hesitation was, she admits, around what others might say or think.

“When people go on holidays, it’s very much like, you post the photos with all your friends and whatnot.

"It’s intimidating thinking about going on your own... will people realise I am on my own? Will they judge me?

“But I had just finished some exams and I was like, I haven’t been on holiday since pre-covid. So I’m going away, no matter what.

“It was nerve wracking, definitely, booking it. But I’m glad I did it.

“I was almost forced to become independent,” she says.

Kate Hanniffy recently travelled to Lisbon on her own

“I’m glad now that I’ve realised I am comfortable in my own company and in being independent.”

Asked whether she’d do it again, the answer is instant: “Absolutely.

“I feel like I should have done more travelling [by now] and I don’t want to wait for other people to have the same desire to want to travel as much as I do. So, I’m just going to keep doing it.”

Empowering

Travel blogger Sian Christina Howell says she found herself travelling on her own for the first time when she was 25.

Howell, whose Instagram bio reads that she is “most likely off galavanting,” said she thinks that time is a turning point in many people’s lives.

It’s a moment when the realisation can dawn that you are well and truly an adult now, but you may not yet have the associated responsibilities and ties that could hold you down later in life... and a time when some of your peers may already have those responsibilities and ties, making them unavailable as travel companions.

For Sian, it wasn’t necessarily about not having travelling partners available, it was the fact that she felt the urge to travel on her own.

Travel blogger Sian Christina Howell

“When I had just turned 25, I went off on my big trip to Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand on my own.

“I wanted to go on my own as a kind of self-confidence thing,” she explains.

“Taking that step and having that self confidence in yourself to just do it... it’s very empowering,” she says.

Sian has since ticked 54 countries off her bucket list, some of which she visited on her own, others she explored with friends she made along the way.

“I’ve done group tours, I’ve done places on my own, I’ve done the hostels, I’ve done a mixture of everything,” she says, “and I’ve met so many people.

“You’re never really alone. Not if you don’t want to be.”

Sian, who is now in her 30s, says travelling on her own in her 20s gave her a massive “confidence boost”.

“Knowing you can do it, you can fend for yourself in this big bad world so far from home... it’s so empowering.

“I honestly can’t recommend it more to people... it’s such a great thing to do for your self-confidence.” Solo-travel is also incredibly “freeing” she says.

“If you don’t like a place, you’re free to move on. If you’re loving a place you can stay on.

"You don’t have to factor in other people, what they like to do, have they got any dietary restrictions, there’s none of that.

“And you don’t have that sense of, what would [other people] think if I did this? There’s none of that because you’re on your own.”

Safety

One hesitation many women have about travelling on their own, is the issue of personal safety.

“In terms of safety, there’s no advice I’d give that I wouldn’t be saying about Dublin,” Sian says.

Travel blogger Sian Christina Howell

“Just have your wits about you. Keep your valuables hidden, don’t be an eejit with your phone hanging out. Always have cash, always have a card on your body, and tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.”

If you are nervous about travelling alone for the first time, Sian recommends starting off with a group tour with a respected brand like Contiki.

“It’s a great starting point. You have the safety and comfort of a group,” she says, while being able to opt in and out of things based on how you feel while you’re there.

Her biggest tip is to not do what she did.

“The type of personality I have, I just went, go big or go home,” she says, referring to her months-long rendezvous across continents.

“That’s absolutely not for everyone. I wouldn’t recommend that for most people. Definitely start in Europe, or even somewhere in Ireland just to kind of give yourself that experience [of travelling alone], and then venture further afield.”

Evelina Krusinskaite, who has 10.6K followers on Instagram following her nomadic lifestyle, is a huge proponent of solo travel.

The Irish-Lithuanian caught the travel bug while studying abroad in Australia during her university years, taking a detour through Asia and the Middle East before coming back home to Ireland.

Evelina Krusinskaite, travel Instagrammer

“I celebrated my 21st birthday, on my own, in a 5-star hotel in Dubai,” she says laughing.

But unlike some travel bloggers, the 26-year-old isn’t shy on sharing the lows as well as the highs of travelling on your own.

“Travelling on your own is scary,” she says, “and it can be lonely, or boring.

“Sometimes you just want to share that sunset with someone,” she says, “and you wonder why you’re doing it all alone.”

There’s also the fact that not splitting the bills with a partner or pals can make everything more costly.

And, with 10.6K people following her on Instagram, Evelina also counts “it’s hard to get good photos” among the cons.

“But nothing great happens inside your comfort zone.”

Like Kate and Sian, Evelina also feels she is much more confident in herself because of solo travel.

You realise you are capable of so many things, things you may not have thought you were capable of on your own.

Asked what advice she’d give to a woman considering travelling on their own she says; “One of the most important things is just to not be afraid of judgment from others.

“At the end of the day, it’s your life and if you want to see the world, there will never be a more perfect time than now. And you shouldn’t wait for anyone else.”

Four place to visit for first-time solo travellers

Less than a three-hour flight away, it’s accessible time-wise and cost-wise.

For a European getaway, try Lisbon, Portugal

Do like Kate, and check out Lisbon. Less than a three-hour flight away, it’s accessible time-wise and cost-wise.

“When I was thinking about going away, I looked up the safest places for solo females to travel essentially, and Lisbon came up quite a lot,” Kate says. “It seemed reasonable enough, hotel and flight-wise, and it ticked all the boxes sun-wise and relaxation-wise.”

To get a sense of Asia, opt for Thailand

Evelina, who is currently living in Thailand, feels this part of Asia is perfect for a big solo trip.

“From personal experience, and from what I’ve heard from others, Thailand is definitely one of those places where it’s really easy to meet other people, to get around, to explore a new culture and to really get a sense of Asia. A lot of people start their south East Asia travels here.”

For a taste of Africa, look to Agadir

Barbara Stack, who works with Sunway Holidays, recently went to Agadir on her own.

“I would really recommend it for a solo trip for lots of reasons. I picked an all-inclusive hotel which makes everything very easy. Airport transfers were included so the journey was seamless.

“There is a five-mile beach prom and this was full of families strolling in the evening time.

“The most important thing for a woman solo traveller for me is safety and I felt completely safe and welcome in Agadir,” she says.

If you want to stay close to home, explore Manchester

If you want to dip your toe in solo-travel before you take the plunge, Manchester is really a home away from home.

There’s no language barrier, the people are friendly, and there’s a train station in the airport which will bring you straight into the city in 20 minutes.

With dozens of art galleries, museums and a public library that looks like something straight out of Harry Potter (John Rylands Research Institute and Library), there’s plenty to do on your lonesome. The Northern Quarter is great for vintage and unique finds, while the Arndale will keep you busy with all your favourite high street brands.

Five tips for first-time travellers

1. Avoid single supplements

Did you know some places charge solo travelers extra? Thankfully, this is becoming less common according to Mary Denton, CEO of Sunway, particularly in newer destinations such as Jordan and Morocco.

“Cruise lines have also eliminated single supplements so there is no financial penalty on travelling solo.”

Just make sure to check in advance, to make sure you are not being charged extra for going solo.

2. Keep family or friends in the loop

While you might be mad for me-time, it’s a good idea to keep those at home informed of your whereabouts on the off-chance something does go wrong.

“I let friends know when I was headed out for the day and when I was back in my hotel,” Kate says.

If you’re super organised, printing out an itinerary in advance and leaving it with someone you trust would be an additional safety step.

3. Keep cash on you

Sian advises keeping cash at all times — and not just in your purse.

It’s also a good idea to let your bank know in advance if you’re travelling. Know the phone numbers you’ll need to call in case your cards are lost or stolen.

4. Plan ahead for downtime

“I had a 10 hour layover a few weeks ago and it was torture,” Sian says. Layovers at the airport are always a drag, but even more-so when you don’t have a pal to chat with. Sian advises preparing for such scenarios, whether it’s doing a bit of work or packing a great book.

5. Go with a group, or opt for a cruise

If you aren’t sure about travelling entirely alone, opt for a group tour.

“Escorted tours make it easy to travel solo as you have a ready group of like minded people,” suggests Mary.

“Similarly, cruises – all your dining and entertainment is organised on board and you can relax on the ship or go on a excursion, solo or with other passengers.”