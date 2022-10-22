Why a Mediterranean cruise is the girls’ getaway you’ve been looking for

Every morning it catches our breath. You pull back the curtain, and it’s another port, another city, sometimes even another country.

Sailing by night and arriving at sunrise, those morning views become the highlight of our four-day holiday.

We embark to sweeping views of Barcelona, and wake the next day first to Cannes, then Genoa (our gateway to Portofino), Cinque Terre and finally Rome.

The floor-to-ceiling windows on board showcase each destination.

And each day there’s an opportunity to disembark and explore these Mediterranean treasures.

In the evening as we leave another port, we hear Andrea Bocelli’s evocative voice blasting from the speakers — Time To Say Goodbye.

For all of us, it was the first time we had tried a cruise. We were wary, figuring we would be like extras from The Golden Girls, on a trip for retirees.

How wrong we were.

Young couples, groups of women, families — the MSC Grandiosa was a holiday for all.

With room for more than 6,300 passengers, the cruise ship was large enough to cater for different types of holidays too.

If you found yourself cringing at Bocelli and the evening poolside playlist, there were other areas on board, across 19 floors, that guaranteed peace and quiet.

Truly, it is like a mini city.

As well as the main outdoor pool, there’s another indoor option, preferred by teens and older kids. Higher up on deck there are water slides and rope walks for adventurous children.

Inside, there’s an all-day, all-evening kids’ club, with life-size Lego figures, bowling alleys, sports halls and arcades.

Your cruise experience can be Vegas style with grand pianos, glittering staircases and visits to the vast onboard casino or the all-singing, all-dancing theatre shows.

Or you can choose to avoid the glitz and head to bars like The Sky Lounge, and its Lost in Translation decor and vibe, right down to the soundtrack.

This was our preferred experience.

Cannes beach, early in the morning: one of the Grandiosa's destinations

There are bars dotted across the ship, from champagne to cocktail. Outside on deck there are two bars by the pool, with a full menu of drinks to cool you down, from daiquiris to mojitos.

It’s worth investing in a drinks package in advance, so a beverage is just a swipe of a card away.

We found it better to do our research before we boarded, and pick up discounted inclusive drinks options — it takes the stress away on board.

Food choices are vast.

There’s the Marketplace buffet open to all on board. We ate breakfast there, endless options from fresh fruit to cereals to eggs. Lunch was another feast with everything from pizzas to pasta, fresh crusty bread always to hand.

We didn’t get to try afternoon tea there or dinner. Included in our package was fine dining at La Loggia. This option ticked the cruise stereotype we had expected. Assigned a table, you sit at the same place each night on your holiday, served by the same (lovely) waiters.

We upgraded and opted for the speciality restaurants instead. There was entertainment at the Teppanyaki option, as the chef cooked for us at the bar, throwing egg fried rice from the grill for us to catch in our mouths.

For our last night we chose The Butchers Cut, with sublime steaks to choose from.

The cabins were cosy but basic. It’s advisable to pay extra for a balcony, to savour the stunning views and watch the sunsets — and avoid (literally) cabin fever.

The evening turndown was a bonus, another example of the impeccable level of service on board.

Wifi was also worth the investment - as you’d expect there’s no coverage at sea.

Reassuringly too, you need a certified covid-negative test before you travel with MSC, easing concerns for those travelling post-pandemic.

You could wile away the days on board, lying by the pool. There’s a spa with a thermal suite — we had sensational back massages during our stay — for those in need of more pampering. You can get your steps up on board in the state-of-the-art gym with its sweeping views and timetable of classes.

We opted to leave the ship every day to explore. We chose against the guided excursions. Averaging around €150 per day, they were expensive, and we preferred to make our own way through the cities. Arriving straight into the centre of Cannes via shuttle boat from the main cruiser, we spent a couple of hours there.

Portofino: the famous Italian village in province of Genoa (Liguria, Italy).

It’s straightforward to leave the ship, our onboard ID cards sufficient to depart and embark. Less straightforward was the bustling Genoa. Our aim here was to experience the exclusive Portofino. Trains and buses weren’t an option on our tight schedule, so we opted for a taxi.

The driver manovered the stunning cliff-top bends, straight from a James Bond set. He waited an hour while we explored the millionaires’ haven and drove us back to the port.

La Spezia the next morning was our gateway to Cinque Terre and its five hilltop villages. We made our way through the long queues at the train station and ate lunch — bruschetta and local wine — at a cafe along the winding cobble-stoned streets.

The final morning we disembarked for the last time in Rome. Luggage in tow, making our way to the train station to catch the hour-long train to Rome Termini, we were tempted by the MSC day excursion option, but we managed, with enough time to see the colosseum and the Trevi fountain before our flight home.

It was our first cruise, but as we listened to Bocelli that final evening at sundown, we decided it wouldn’t be our last.

How to Get There

A seven-night Mediterranean cruise on the MSC Grandiosa starts at £439 (€500) per person sharing.

There are sailings throughout October and November — the last one available this year is December 7, then they will recommence again next April.

Package options include full board in dining, gyms, pools, on board theatre shows and children’s clubs and activities all come included as standard with any MSC Cruise.

Aside from that, MSC also have dining and drinks, wellness and excursions packages — book in advance for discount options.