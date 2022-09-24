Check out: All change at Cork's luxury hideaway Castlemartyr Resort

Since opening its doors back in 2007, Castlemartyr Resort has evolved from being the hyper-exclusive escape, The Capella, to become one of the country’s most price-accessible luxury resorts.
Just last year, the hotel was bought by Singaporean-based partnership Stanley Quek and Peng Loh (who also boast Sheen Falls in their portfolio), hailing the latest era of the hotel.
In the midst of continued upgrades, the hotel has seen the addition of a new lobby, new dining options and there’s even talk of Michelin stars, so this week I paid a visit to the East Cork luxury hideaway.
- Tom was a guest of the property for this review.
- castlemartyrresort.ie