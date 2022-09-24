The city of Bar, not far from the Albanian coast, may not be the most popular tourist spot but its old town known as Stari Bar is an ancient urban wonder. Set on scenic foothills 5km from the new town, the medieval centre features a monastery, best viewed at sunset.
The Bay of Kotor is much more than its eponymous town. Just 5km north of the bay’s main hub is the postcard pretty settlement of Perast. It’s also a great option to base yourself and while there, ogle the church islands on the bay.
Perhaps one of the most beautiful spots to enjoy a swim in the Adriatic, Sveti Stefan is a jaw-dropping islet just south of Budva. The site is attached to the mainland by a tombolo and while it’s a private hotel resort nowadays, the spit of land acts as a north and south facing beach for the most idyllic bathing.
Check any Balkan inflight magazine nowadays and you’ll find condo adverts for the region’s newest real estate hot-spot, Porto Montenegro. The resort lies close to the Croatian border and is great to people-watch for the Balkan bold and the beautiful. Book into luxury new hotels such as the Regent Porto Montenegro or maybe even invest in your own holiday escape! Adriatic dream pad, anyone?
For a tiny country, Montenegro packs a biodiversity punch, not least due to its smallest national park. Located in the north of the country, it contains some of Europe’s last remaining primeval forests and one of just three rainforests on the continent. It’s a 90 minute drive from Podgorica and with hiking and mountain hut camping makes a dream for more intrepid trekkers.
- Aer Lingus fly to Dubrovnik year round from Dublin and operate an extremely popular summer service from Cork which ends this month and returns next Easter. From Dubrovnik, there are several bus operators heading south to Montenegro.