Falling for Gdansk charm: A vibrant city of old and new

Grainy black and white TV images of vast shipbuilding sheds, hulking steel cranes, factory chimneys belching out smoke, workers on sit-in strikes, demanding improved wages, and the lowering of astronomical food prices. That was my first glimpse of a faraway, repressed, eastern European city called Gdansk back in the mists of time.
A 3-course meal is around €20; €2 beer. €3 glass of wine. Restaurants specialise in farm-to-table food and fresh Baltic fish.
For high-end dining check out Fino (www.restauracjefino.pl) and Filharmonia overlooking the water (www.restauracjafilharmonia.pl) for venison and wild boar from the forests of Pomerania.
- Isabel was a guest of the Polish Tourism Organisation and Pomorskie Regional Tourist organisation. For more details, see www.poland.travel www.pomorskie.travel and www.visitgdansk.com
- She stayed at historic Almond hotel (www.hotelalmond.pl) a 10 minute stroll from old town, renowned for its extensive breakfast buffet, nice pool and spa; doubles from €68 pn.
- Direct flights with Ryanair from Dublin four times weekly and from Cork twice weekly on Thurs and Mon until Oct 31. Ryanair flights on Fri and Mon from Nov 1 onwards. See www.ryanair.com