Why Portugal’s Madeira Island is perfect for every holidaymaker

Portugal's Madeira Island lays claim to hefty bragging rights. Dubbed the “Pearl of the Atlantic”, its location between Africa and Europe ensures a year-round mild and subtropical climate, securing the archipelago’s peerless reputation. Lush volcanic landscape, commanding views and a cultural heritage dating back to the 15th century make it a must for visitors with varied tastes. Whether sampling gastronomic goodies, wondering at waterfalls, or trekking in the ancient rainforests, consider your bucket list ticked. Adventure awaits everyone; it’s now a matter of deciding what yours looks like.
