Galway's Galmont Hotel: A fabulous base for the races

For race day fans and fashionistas, there’s only one city on the map next week: Galway. The iconic Galway Races takes place from Monday, July 25 to Sunday July 31 and the fashion highlight of the week — Ladies Day — falls on Thursday.

It is an important day for fashionistas and local boutiques alike and the style available within Galway was showcased at a recent preview event at the Galmont Hotel in the heart of Galway City. It is a dream base, particularly for those following the fashion, not the fillies, next week.

We checked in on a buzzing Saturday night in June and the lofty, open reception made a great first impression. It is a sleek hotel and the light-filled entrance space leads smoothly to both Marinas Restaurant and Coopers Bar & Lounge. The bar, in particular, was a sea of women that afternoon, from hen parties and baby showers to cocktails and afternoon tea. Clearly, it is a location already cemented as a favourite among the women of Galway and beyond.

The twin room I shared with my mother was spacious and comfortable, with stunning views over the nearby Lough Atalia. Those same views can be experienced from the hotel’s outdoor hot tub which overlooks the body of water — it’s a must-do when staying at the Galmont, rain or shine. It was one of many facilities on offer when I visited Spirit One Spa for a full-body massage that melted the tension out of my back and lulled me into a relaxed state.

A turn around the thermal suite too is necessary to make use of its full range of cold, cool, warm, and hot thermal treatments, including heating relaxation loungers and rock saunas. Open the right door and you’ll even find yourself standing on a sandy beach within the walls of the spa — a strange but enjoyable sensation.

Race week patrons will find a beautiful refuge inside the Galmont, be it for a post-flutter tipple or an unwinding spa treatment after a day in heels cheering for your chosen horse. The Galway Races is an important week in the city’s social calendar and The Galmont, while fully booked for accommodation that week, is gearing up for a week of festivities, entertainment and events.

It is hosting two major gigs: Exclusive live performances from Aslan (Saturday, July 30) as well as Block Rockin’ Beats with Dec Pierce (Thursday, July 28), with tickets for both on sale now through Ticketmaster.

On the evening of our stay, we made our way to the Burren Suite to enjoy a few hours of race week fashion inspiration with presenter Mandy Maher, who is head judge this Ladies Day, for the Fashion and Fizz event in the hotel.

The pre-races fashion show showcased some spectacular looks from local boutiques Anthony Ryan’s, Les Jumelles, Fusion Fashion, and Sheneil Shoes, as well as from milliner Caithriona King. From the bubbles beginning the evening as guests mingled to the glamour on show, to the talented team of models from Catwalk Model Agency, which included 2021’s Miss Ireland Pamela Uba, it was a feast for the eyes as both models and attendees put their best foot forward in the name of Ladies Day.

The models weaving their way through the crowd donned looks ranging from full Ladies Day glamour to more casual looks with more laid-back race days in mind: Flat shoes and wedged heels featured frequently, a clear win for those days when racegoers are on their feet for hours.

And it wasn’t just form-fitting gúnas and structured elegance for the outfits themselves — many models showed off one-and-done jumpsuits, casual chino-and-blazer combos and flowing frocks, proof that all tastes have a place during the Galway Races and comfort certainly does not have to be sacrificed for style.

Of course, Ladies Day is the fashion pinnacle of the week and it is the day when most women at the races will be vying to outshine each other sartorially. Milliner Caithriona King, who is Galway-based and studied art in Waterford, was on hand during the event to offer her best tips for anyone hoping to wow the judges on Ladies Day, placing a particular emphasis on the importance of standing out from the crowd when wearing a striking headpiece.

‘The piece isn’t wearing them, they’re wearing the piece,’ says milliner Cathriona King.

“I think you have to be inventive and you always have to be looking at the next thing. Perhaps something you’ve worn before, you might have loved that style, but you’re always moving on. Try to do something that’s a little bit different,” she advised. Ms King’s creations are award-winning — she has won milliner of the year at the Irish Fashion Innovation Awards and best-established milliner at the Hatwalk awards — so she knows what she’s talking about.

Her looks have graced the crowns of Ladies Day winners across the country. She describes each headpiece she makes as “a piece of art” and she said most of the impact comes from the wearer’s confidence and that is what will set one look apart from the crowd.

“It has to be different. I think the person wearing it has to be able to wear it — the piece isn’t wearing them; they’re wearing the piece,” she said.

Ms King said she regularly creates headwear for more traditional events like weddings, but she finds the Galway Races is on another level for fashion and challenges her in exciting ways.

“I do traditional pieces for weddings, mother of the bride, mother of the groom, but I think there’s nothing like the Galway Races to get you out of your comfort zone. I love designing pieces that are different.”

And the eye-catching headwear was truly the talking point of the evening for guests as models took to the floor once more to highlight the fashion of the local boutiques against those statement pieces, giving each attendee plenty of inspiration for their own race day look as they enjoyed a sumptuous meal, with courses including a grilled rib-eye steak and a Velvet Cloud panna cotta as well as a selection of meats, fish and cheese to start.

The hotel’s food offering is sure to please and breakfast the next morning was another satisfying experience, with a buffet breakfast to be enjoyed in Marinas overlooking a panoramic vista of Galway Bay. The hotel is a perfect location for a ladies’ city break, whether it’s with your gal pals or a mother-daughter overnighter, which was our experience. It is a stone’s throw from all the culture, shopping and nightlife the city of tribes has to offer.

If you missed out on a room in the Galmont for the Galway Races this year, make sure you book early for 2023 — it’s the perfect place to stay. The hotel has ample parking thanks to an underground car park and is an ideal location for all things Galway Races and more, being just minutes away by foot from Ceannt Station, Eyre Square, and Galway’s iconic Latin Quarter.