Travel review: Falling for the Catalonian charm of Girona, Spain 

Just ten minutes from Girona Airport lies an unexpected oasis and a haven for wellness lovers and avid golfers, all in the heart of Spain’s cultural Catalonia region.

The five-star PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness is located outside the gorgeous city of Girona, sitting north of Barcelona. The city, which some may recognise from scenes in Game of Thrones, is easy to get to from Ireland with flights available from Cork, Dublin, Shannon and Knock this summer.

After a two-hour morning flight from Cork Airport to Girona, I was hit with that familiar feeling of warm air as I stepped down from the plane.

It was going to be an unusually warm few days for the region, with temperatures topping 30 degrees. Once I took a brief moment to savour the Spanish sunshine, it was time to head to the hotel.

From the moment you enter the acres of landscaped lawns at PGA Catalunya, you feel as though you are being transported to a new world of wellness. Between the relaxed atmosphere, the gorgeous scents that hit you once you step foot in the five-star Camiral Hotel, and the stunning surroundings, the first impression is tough to beat.

A room in Hotel Camiral at PGA Catalunya Resort Picture: Michelle Chaplow

Perched above the pool and looking out to the vast greenery, the hotel room was just as impressive. A large balcony is a big personal plus for me as well as a comfortable bed and the superior deluxe room did not disappoint on either front. An overnight stay in this room is priced from €310 per night, with breakfast included.

Along with the Camiral Hotel, there is also the Lavida Hotel and beautiful modern holiday rental options on the grounds.

While I must admit I’m not much of a golfer, the views of the course were pretty impressive, and it is no surprise that it has been ranked as the number one golf course in Spain for six consecutive years. The resort’s spa is of equal merit if I do say so myself.

My Sunday morning started off with enduring -110˚C temperatures and dancing to Let’s Go Crazy while wearing a pair of mittens, a headband, a swimsuit and runners. The setup of this scene is just as unexpected as the outcome. Cryotherapy exposes you to these extreme temperatures for just a couple of minutes. Once you leave the chamber — which is much like a very cold walk-in freezer — your blood flows through your body and boosts your circulation system, releasing endorphins. And the music and dancing are just to help you get through it.

To put the cold into perspective, the hairs on my arms turned to icicles. However, while I was apprehensive, the consensus among those of us who tried the cryotherapy chamber was: Where can we get one? If you enjoy a sea swim, you can imagine the euphoric feeling following cryotherapy.

The Thermal Pavilion in the Wellness Centre at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness

This was followed by two blissful hours of ritual mindfulness, also at the Wellness spa. Starting with a quick meditation, this full-body experience aims to help you feel grounded and includes exfoliation and a hot stone massage. Following this, I enjoyed the spa’s private Thermal Pavilion which consists of pools and an area to lounge as you relive those sublime treatments.

While taking a tour of the grounds, it was nice to hear that the resort prides itself on its biodiversity initiatives and efforts in terms of sustainability. In-house biologist Oriol Dalmau is dedicated to creating a micro-biosphere reserve at the resort and is clearly very passionate about what he does. With a Mediterranean forest and landscaped lawns, the resort has over 1m bees as well as numerous other species of bugs, birds and other wildlife.

The evening was topped off with a delicious tasting menu at the hotel’s restaurant, 1477. The menu consists of European cuisine with a Catalan twist. The name commemorates an important culinary milestone, with 1477 being the year in which a chef to the King of Naples wrote the first cookbook in the Catalan language.

Peratallada, located east of the city of Girona, is one of the most important areas in the region when it comes to medieval architecture

During my first full day in the gorgeous region, it was time to see some of the elements it is most famous for as we headed to the medieval town of Peratallada, located east of the city of Girona. With cobbled streets and a castle dating back to 1065, the town is one of the most important areas in the region when it comes to medieval architecture. Walking the narrow streets lined with small shops, beautiful flowers, and restaurants, it felt as though I had been transported onto the set of a Disney movie remake.

Next, we ventured south of Peratallada to the nearby fishing village, Calella de Palafrugell, walking a stretch of the stunning Cami de Ronda hiking trail from Llafranc. While an unusually foggy afternoon slightly obstructed our view from the cliff walk, as got to Calella de Palafrugell, we passed numerous small, beautiful beaches. With restaurants and cafes just metres away, each beach was buzzing with families and groups making the most of the balmy weather. At El Blancó de Calella restaurant, I tried Mar i Muntanya (sea and mountain), a typical Catalan dish, which consisted of fresh chicken and prawns in a tasty sauce and was made even better by the stunning sea views.

I made a mental note to return to the area and spend a day on at least one of the plentiful beaches and experience the full extent of that cliff walk view.

Girona Cathedral as seen in Games of Thrones' the Great Sept of Baelor in King's Landing

In the evening, it was time to experience the cultural hub that is the centre of gorgeous Girona, and it did not disappoint. The excellent location of the hotel again struck me as a major plus, making it easy to explore each location all in a matter of hours. I wasn’t sure of what to expect from Girona but after one evening in the bustling city centre, which was about 20 minutes from the hotel, it has become my top recommended destination among friends.

Before setting off on a walking tour, our wonderful guide and Girona native warned us that her city has some wacky traditions. One is the kissing of the ass of the lioness. While Covid-19 slightly upset this popular tradition, local legend tells us that kissing this particular area of the lioness sculpture can grant you good luck and ensure that you will return to the city.

If you’re really needing some luck, it is also believed that caressing the city’s fly sculptures can grant you good fortune. Another local legend tells the tale of thousands of flies protecting the city from the French in 1286, swarming them after they broke into the city and opened the tomb of Sant Narcís. And so, flies are an important symbol for Girona with one street even called the ‘street of the flies’ (Carrer de les Mosques).

Flies are an important symbol for Girona with one street even called ‘the street of the flies’

Unusual traditions included, Girona is steeped in a rich history with a new story around every corner. After a walk along a portion of the city’s stunning walls, which were first built by the Romans, we headed to the steps of the cathedral. Built between the 11th and 18th centuries, the impressive Girona Cathedral has the widest Gothic nave in the world. This is one of the many spots that Game of Thrones fans may recognise from the Great Sept of Baelor in King’s Landing.

Nearby is Girona’s Jewish quarter which dates back to the 12th century. Made up of narrow, cobbled streets, staircases and homes, it is one of the best-preserved Jewish quarters in all of Europe. Located in the old town, it was inhabited by the city’s Jewish community until 1492 when they were expelled from Spain.

Girona sits alongside the River Onyar

Outside of the Jewish quarter, the streets of Girona were filled with families and groups of friends enjoying a glorious evening in the city. The many restaurants and bars were thronged with people and the sound of live music from a band playing down one narrow street filled the warm evening air. We wandered the busy streets, stopping at one busy corner for a drink before heading to Cal Ros restaurant. In the heart of the old quarter, the restaurant has a long-standing tradition in the city and was once a meeting point for traders and merchants in the city.

Whether it’s historic sites, a special treat in the spa, a trip to the beach or a bustling city you’re after, you’ll find it all in Girona and its neighbouring towns and villages.

Maeve was a guest at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness with Host & Company.