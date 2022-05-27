We have excellent major roads which make travelling across (most of) the country any easy option, bowling along in your car, swallowing up the miles to your destination without (many) interruptions.

But don’t forget that there is another world out there, off the beaten track, where shaving ten minutes from the driving time is absolutely not the option. Instead, taking your time, seeing all kinds of different little landscapes, discovering tiny settlements or secret valleys, realising that there is grass growing in the middle of the road, is all part of the journey.

The road less travelled is a wonderful way to take. By their very nature, our major routes now avoid towns, bypass beauty spots, get you from A to B as fast as possible.

You could go from Dublin to Cork without even realising that Cashel of the Kings was there, and most drivers do, conditioned to getting on and fulminating at any delay. As for stopping to rest and relax, that has to be done at one of the official motorway halts, where everything is prepacked and predictable (and pricey).

That isn’t the way our forefathers travelled, and it behoves us not to forget the old ways of journeying, They would have gone at a peaceful pace from village to village, community to community, calling in here for a cup of tea, checking how the crops were growing behind that stone wall, stopping to coax a stray cow back into its rightful field, waving to anyone they met along the way.

They would have known every single inch of the old road. Haven’t we come too far too fast today, that our first consideration on a journey is whether there are road works on the M4 or delays on the M50?

Remember the old roads. Make this the summer you leave the main highway and follow the traditional routes, the narrower boreens, the original trackways that once connected one village to another, an inland town to a harbour, one king’s castle to a friendly neighbouring monarch’s domain. Rediscover those villages that are slowly slipping back into an almost-forgotten past. Make new friends and stop for a chat in the middle of the village street. This is the way it used to be.

Many of the points along the Wild Atlantic Way are well-known stopping places, each with its information board and view, but in between there are so many smaller locations where you can be the only person on the headland, the sole stroller on the beach, the one who sees the ruined cottages and wonders about the lives of those who once walked this shore before you.

And it’s not just the coast that holds history: any glance at a map will show, for example, networks of tiny lanes converging on one point where now there doesn’t seem to be anything of note, but where once everyone gathered for a fair or market.

And then there are our islands to be explored, truly a world apart. The Arans are well known, as is Cape Clear, but the coast is crowded with others, some close to shore, even reachable on foot at low tide (do watch the tide times though), while others, like Tory or Clare, are further out to sea and involve a boat trip.

But for our ancestors, sea journeys were old roads too – back before we had motorways, or even passable tracks, the coastline and the ocean were used as the natural route to get from one village to another. Our rivers too, natural highways before tarmacadam was ever invented. Have you ever followed a river from source to sea? Why not try it this summer? Go back to the old road.