Hotel review of the week: Off to Inchydoney? A look at the Island Lodge & Spa

When it comes to being a household name in hospitality, few hotels in Ireland can match Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa.

The four-star coastal retreat has almost become synonymous for a break to West Cork itself (“I suppose you heard they’re off to Inchydoney”) with its dining, spa and drop dead gorgeous location making it a destination property.

First opened in the 1930s as the Inchydoney Ocean Hotel, the OG hotel was demolished and rebuilt in 1997 to its current incarnation, ebbing and flowing to meet guest trends ever since…from yoga on the sea sessions to artisan food trucks.

But how does the guest experience shape up in 2022? I hit the road last month to rate one of Cork’s most iconic properties.

First Impressions

Set in one of the Wild Atlantic Way’s prime seaboard settings, Inchydoney Island is the posterchild for location, location, location.

A brief jaunt beyond cool-capital Clonakilty, I find myself driving along the causeways and coastal byroads linking the hotel to the mainland, all adding to the sense of anticipation.

Inchydoney doesn’t have a grand entrance, however, but rather a winding roadway which yields to a pretty sprawling, front carpark which flanks the hotel’s facade.

Those coastal views across Clonakilty Bay are what truly catches the eye, and after parking up I’m immediately drawn to saunter down the headland to soak them all in.

Behind me, the blockish white façade of the Inchydoney itself doesn’t offer a particularly inspiring first impression, but once inside, the coastal character starts to anchor down a little more.

The lobby is an airy open space with two oversized L-shaped sofa dens and a faux-fireplace lounge, while white window shutters throughout give a classy Cape Cod feel to the space.

A neat touch is the tipple of Five Farms West Cork cream liquor I’m offered as a welcome drink before the porter ushers me upstairs to my bolthole.

Suite Talk

A Junior Suite at Inchydoney Island Lodge

I was staying in one of the hotel’s three junior suite rooms, dreamy coastal spaces commanding 180° views over the Atlantic.

The room’s lounge is a contemporary, yet pared-back affair with a fainting couch, stylish armchairs and TV suite, but it’s those top-deck cruise ship views that really do the talking.

The bedroom, capped by a cloud-like four-poster, features a stylish, sandy toned en suite as well as a west-facing balcony with double Adirondack armchairs to soak in those sunset views.

Given the space and abundance of piney wood, I feel the room could do with a little more art or soft furnishings to add a little more soul, but the suite is overall a very impressive, ocean-inspired space while avoiding any coastal kitsch design tropes.

Looking to self cater? Inchydoney offers self-contained apartments overlooking the beach, with pet-friendly options so you can bring the madra along, too.

Dining

Inchydoney offers guests decent pickings when it comes to dining. From their acclaimed Gulfstream Restaurant, and the more kicked back Tides Bistro, to the lodge’s lough and Silver Surfer food truck, offering the likes of waffles and gelato, parked outside. I dined at The Gulfstream, a fine ocean view restaurant with a New England country club look fused with a warm, West Cork familiarity.

Local provenance has become a staple of Irish food menus but what’s noteworthy at Inchydoney is that all ingredients are sourced locally in Cork.

I opted for a most delicious Bantry Bay prawn salad with gem and citrus mayo, which was followed by the gluten-free novelty of tempura-battered monkfish served with sides of mangetout and truffle fries.

A flourless orange cake with ice-cream for dessert capped a fine meal, very much in the finer dining experience at €75 incl. a glass of Kiwi sauvignon blanc.

Afterwards, I enjoyed a signature Dark ‘n Stormy cocktail in the hotel’s resident’s lounge, a huge space stocked with as much curl up furniture as a Harvey Norman showroom, though with the happy hour nature of kids playing chase, I’m happy to retire my nightcap to that impressive suite.

Breakfast the next morning was an impressive feast of fresh pastries, cheeses, and charcuteries along with fresh to order options like a catch of the day; my gluten-free muesli was served with a sprinkling of raisins and gooseberries - simple touches which set the dish apart.

Check out?

Beyond its design which doesn’t float my architectural boat, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa is a fine property which will appeal to both families, with its children’s games room, to couples, with Ireland’s first saltwater spa and its all-round romantic setting.

Negatives for me included that massive car park interrupting sea views from both the bedrooms and spa and it can give a paved-paradise feel to the property.

Given its sheer size and guest traffic, some guests may prefer to seek more boutique options in the area but with great staff, fine comfort and truly those views alone, Inchydoney deserves to be on any staycation shortlist.

Details: