Hotel review of the week: Off to Inchydoney? A look at the Island Lodge & Spa

When it comes to being a household name in hospitality, few hotels in Ireland can match Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa.
The four-star coastal retreat has almost become synonymous for a break to West Cork itself (“I suppose you heard they’re off to Inchydoney”) with its dining, spa and drop dead gorgeous location making it a destination property.
First opened in the 1930s as the Inchydoney Ocean Hotel, the OG hotel was demolished and rebuilt in 1997 to its current incarnation, ebbing and flowing to meet guest trends ever since…from yoga on the sea sessions to artisan food trucks.
But how does the guest experience shape up in 2022? I hit the road last month to rate one of Cork’s most iconic properties.
Set in one of the Wild Atlantic Way’s prime seaboard settings, Inchydoney Island is the posterchild for location, location, location.
A brief jaunt beyond cool-capital Clonakilty, I find myself driving along the causeways and coastal byroads linking the hotel to the mainland, all adding to the sense of anticipation.
Inchydoney doesn’t have a grand entrance, however, but rather a winding roadway which yields to a pretty sprawling, front carpark which flanks the hotel’s facade.
Those coastal views across Clonakilty Bay are what truly catches the eye, and after parking up I’m immediately drawn to saunter down the headland to soak them all in.
I was staying in one of the hotel’s three junior suite rooms, dreamy coastal spaces commanding 180° views over the Atlantic.
The room’s lounge is a contemporary, yet pared-back affair with a fainting couch, stylish armchairs and TV suite, but it’s those top-deck cruise ship views that really do the talking.
The bedroom, capped by a cloud-like four-poster, features a stylish, sandy toned en suite as well as a west-facing balcony with double Adirondack armchairs to soak in those sunset views.
Given the space and abundance of piney wood, I feel the room could do with a little more art or soft furnishings to add a little more soul, but the suite is overall a very impressive, ocean-inspired space while avoiding any coastal kitsch design tropes.
Inchydoney offers guests decent pickings when it comes to dining. From their acclaimed Gulfstream Restaurant, and the more kicked back Tides Bistro, to the lodge’s lough and Silver Surfer food truck, offering the likes of waffles and gelato, parked outside. I dined at The Gulfstream, a fine ocean view restaurant with a New England country club look fused with a warm, West Cork familiarity.
Beyond its design which doesn’t float my architectural boat, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa is a fine property which will appeal to both families, with its children’s games room, to couples, with Ireland’s first saltwater spa and its all-round romantic setting.
Negatives for me included that massive car park interrupting sea views from both the bedrooms and spa and it can give a paved-paradise feel to the property.
Given its sheer size and guest traffic, some guests may prefer to seek more boutique options in the area but with great staff, fine comfort and truly those views alone, Inchydoney deserves to be on any staycation shortlist.
- inchydoneyisland.com; summer B&B rates rooms from €115pps.
- Inchydoney currently has its The Sea Swimmers Bedroom To Beach package which includes two nights’ accommodation with handmade chocolates on arrival, a full West Cork breakfast each morning, a signature sea swimmers hot cocktail in the lounge, a five course dinner on one evening in the Gulfstream Restaurant, a jar of Ground Wellbeing bath salts to take home as well as complimentary access to the heated seawater therapy pool, gym & relaxation areas from €275pps, valid Sunday – Thursday.
- Tom was a guest of the hotel for this review.