Top 10: Boston — great things to do in New England's capital this summer

With great air connections and a home-from-home feeling thanks to its vibrant diaspora, Boston is one of Ireland’s favourite US destinations and typically knocks it right out of the park as a city break destination.

So what’s hot in the city for summer 2022?

I travelled to Boston to discover 10 great activities to work into your New England to-do list.

Time Out Market

It seems every city worth its sea salt has a Time Out Market these days and Boston is the latest US spot to be enjoying a taster.

The popular travel guide has curated a happening food hall in the Fenway neighbourhood that features offerings from the city’s top restaurant chefs: sandwiches from Nuburger, Mediterranean feasts from Anoush’Ella, and Gelato & Chill for dessert.

In the summer swelter you will not go wrong with tacos and margaritas from Taqueria El Barrio — enjoy them al fresco in the market’s terrace.

Lifted Pool Bar

Lifted Pool Bar

Boston Seaport is the city’s latest renewal success and there’s no better spot to soak in the district than the swish Lifted Pool Bar at the new Omni Hotel.

The rooftop urban oasis — with views over the neighbourhood skyline — invites guests to kick back in a picture-perfect pool setting while dipping into a fun menu of Massachusetts oysters, tuna pokes, fruit skewers, and frozen daiquiris. If you’re a hotel guest, you can cool off in the pool too.

Looking more for a sports bar? Hit the hotel’s impressive Sporting Club on the ground floor to quench your thirst and Red Sox Fomo.

The North End

North End

One of my favourite Boston neighbourhoods, the North End, is also one of its most overlooked.

The lively Italian quarter and city’s oldest district may be only a few blocks wide but it packs a pepperoni-infused punch with its lively trattorias and ristorantes that feel straight from a retro movie set.

Pick up a cannoli pastry in a local favourite like Mike’s and wander the vibrant streets, taking in the sights from bustling mercatos to revered Marian grottos.

The ICA

Boston’s art scene is one of the most vibrant on the east coast, with events this year ranging from immersive exhibitions from Van Gogh to Frida Kahlo. For an edgy art fix in a stunning waterfront setting, head to the new Institute of Contemporary Art in the Seaport district.

Visitors can experience a dynamic showcase of art this summer, ranging from the Swinguerra exhibition, which examines underground dance, to the Photographs in Ukraine exhibition which begins this month. Free on Thursdays.

Luke’s Lobster

A traditional New England lobster roll in a cardboard container

New England’s obsession with lobstah knows no bounds and there is a wide net of spots in the city to enjoy a seafood smorgasbord.

One of my favourite haunts is Luke’s Lobster Roll, an iconic New England staple with venues at Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay.

Simplicity is the order of the day: a sustainably caught wild Maine lobster served with truffle butter on a white butter bun is an absolute winner. They have gluten-free rolls too.

SUP, Boston

Stand up paddleboarding is an increasingly popular pursuit on the Charles River and a great way to view the city at a gentler flow.

If you want to get even more Zen, limber up for some paddleboard yoga with local outfitters such as supyoadventures.com.

Jamaica Plain

Jamaica Plain has long been the east coast’s most eclectic neighbourhood north of New York City.

A 20-minute subway ride on the T from downtown, JP, as it’s known to locals, is a vibrant mix of long-rooted Bostonians with a vibrant immigrant and LGBT community. It’s a great spot to enjoy some kicked-back residential life.

Pick up a Cuban burrito bowl from vegan favourite Juicy Greens before enjoying a picnic at the gorgeous Arnold Arboretum.

Boston Tea Party Ship

Every city visit can do with a little touristy kitsch and the Boston Tea Party Ship and Museum offers a serious side of historical entertainment.

Located on the site where the revolution-prompting event took place, the replica tall ship welcomes visitors to relive this monumental moment in US history — live, costumed enactments as standard.

If history isn’t your jam, the boat still makes for a gorgeous photo op along the waterfront.

Acorn Street

Billed as not only the most photographed street in Boston but the US, Acorn Street in the postcard Beacon Hill district is a dreamy step back to old-world New England.

Dating from the 1820s, the cobbled street is a stunning scape of Federal-style brownstone townhouse featuring gas-lamps and divots along the sidewalk caused by carriages back in the day.

It is a private, residential street, so don’t dilly dally when on the ’gram.

Tatte Bakery

The Boston cream may be the official donut of Massachusetts but it’s worth broadening your pastry horizons at the super cool Tatte Bakery & Cafe.

With a baker’s dozen of locations across the city, they make the perfect spot to refuel from a day’s sightseeing.

Think pain au chocolat, almond croissants, and banana muffins — and brunch options such as Greek-style pancakes and French toast.

Stay:

The Superior Suite at the IC in Boston

I stayed at Boston’s newly renovated Intercontinental, a big-is-beautiful landmark hotel set alongside the city’s waterfront.

Rooms are prim, light, and luxurious with highlights including a marble en suite with sliding wall, which allows guests to soak in those city views as you hit the tub.

The hotel also features a great, old-world service, with breakfast at the Miel Brasserie a treat. Rates from €350 per night.

Get There:

Aer Lingus fly to Boston daily from Shannon and Dublin, with summer fares currently available for as low as €400 return.

More info:

You need a negative antigen test to enter Boston.

For more on the city, see visitboston.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and discovernewengland.org.

Tom was a guest of the city.