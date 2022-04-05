These are the top 5 pubs in Munster according to Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet is back with another best-of list and this time it’s the top 20 pubs in Ireland — with just five watering holes in Munster getting the nod.

According to the iconic travel guide, these pubs are the best in the country for pints, music and “the time of your life.”

Pub-come-music-venue De Barra's Folk Club in Clonakilty was the only Cork-based pub to make the list, which the authors of the piece describe as “like walking into a musical history museum.”

Brian and Ray Blackwell of De Barra's in Clonakilty

The lovingly nicknamed Carnegie Hall of Cork has paid host to a wealth of musical talent including Damien Dempsey, John Spillane and Christy Moore (who coined the Carnegie Hall comparison), and its walls are adorned with music instruments and memorabilia.

The Moorings in Dungarvan, Co Waterford Picture: Facebook

Also on the list is The Moorings in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. This seaside shack was described as a “slice of heaven on a sunny day.” Located along the Waterford Greenway, the pub also offers some fabulous seafood chowder, which former Chapter One head chef Eric Matthews described as “the best chowder in the world.”

Dick Mack's pub

Dingle’s Dick Mack’s pub in Co Kerry also got a mention, as did its adjacent, and newly restored, 19th-century brewhouse. As a dual-function pub you will find beer and a fine selection of whiskeys on one half of the this iconic pub, and a leather shop on the other. They even sell their own merch, a true mark of legendary status.

O'Loclainn's Irish Whiskey Bar

Over in Co Clare, O'Loclainn's Irish Whiskey Bar in Ballyvaughan is also high on Lonely Planet's must-see agenda. They particularly enjoyed the range of whiskeys on display which now number in the hundreds.

Mike McMahon, of Mother Macs pub in Limerick

Finally, relatively new establishment, Mother Mac’s in Limerick city, made sure the Treaty county got its due. The popular public house only opened its doors in December 2015 but has quickly become recognised as the home of craft beer in the city. The building dates back to the late 1700s, and it’s one of just a handful of pubs in the city that doesn’t have a TV.