Spring break: Pet-friendly stays, fun trips and city breaks in rooms made for families

Mustard Seed

It’s a timely welcome at the Mustard Seed, one of Limerick’s star Ireland Blue Book properties and one of Munster’s most renowned gourmet getaways. Upon check-in, owner meets host-with-the-most John Edward Joyce welcomed us with a census form (for the night that was in it) paired with a cordial Bellini which I enjoyed in the Sunday sun on the terrace – an inspiring setting to compose my time capsule message! The Mustard Seed has long been a pet-friendly establishment and I was travelling with my golden retriever, Vipp, the perfect plus one companion for a country house escape. Three of the hotel’s 18 rooms accommodate dogs which meant that while we were likely to spot a fellow four-legged guest on the property we would feel like the cast of a 101 Dalmatians shoot.

We were staying in the courtyard mews, a two-storey mezzanine-style suite with an airy loft bedroom over a period feel living area. There’s a trove of eclectic art, antiques and furnishings but in a design landscape these days of overly curated interiors, this feels authentic.

Settled in, it was time to walk off that Bellini and explore the grounds. The Mustard Seed sits atop the village of Ballingarry and with its rolling orchards and gardens, there’s almost a Continental feel to the bucolic backdrop here. Vipp and I take the heather walk which flanks the herb and veggie plots that give the Mustard Seed kitchen its renowned flavour. There are artichokes, rhubarb and chives bursting from the beds, free-range hens clucking around carefree, and to fit the mood, several resting Buddhas observing us from grottos — presumably once Marian shrines in the property’s previous incarnation as 19th-century convent.

Vipp was delighted to visit pet-friendly Mustard Seed in Limerick

Appetite whetted by the horticultural cornucopia in the gardens, that evening was treated to the Mustard Seed’s four-course classic dinner menu served in the property’s royal blue, Victorian dining room.

A starter of turbot with spinach tapioca was a knockout teaser. Then a soup of butternut and cumin was followed by a squash and asparagus risotto, both delicious though perhaps a little too much of a texture and flavour profile. Dessert was poached pear served with a champagne sorbet — a fitting finish to a lovely meal.

Breakfast the next morning equally satisfying with fresh and stewed fruit with yoghurt and Kenmare smoked salmon on gluten-free seed bread.

The Mustard Seed offered the perfect rest, relaxation and sustenance to gear up for a day exploring the area from hiking nearby Knockfierna in the distance to discovering the nearby Limerick Greenway. I take a look at Vipp — perhaps he could be convinced of another day of R&R on site.

B&B from €69pps, mustardseed.ie

Lyrath Estate

Owls at Lyrath Estate's Hawkeye School of Falconry

John Duggan introduces us to his team. 'Pay no heed to Frankie, he’ll turn his back to you,' John tells us. Sure enough, within seconds we can only see the back of Frankie’s head. 'He doesn’t like children', John says knowingly. 'Mavis is cute out in the back, watching everything. She’d buy and sell you'. He name-checks a dozen or more until he comes to the one sitting at the very front: Egbert — most definitely John's favourite, his star.

This team is no regular group of employees, these are the hawks that make up John's newly built Hawkeye School of Falconry at Lyrath Estate. There’s Priscilla the eagle too, and the falcons. But we are here for the family experience so we are going to get up close and personal with Turbo and Aunt Maggie the owls, and Egbert, the star hawk.

These birds truly are like family to John, it’s in the blood. As a child he wrote letters to Santa, begging for a bird of prey. Aged 13, his father gave in, buying him his first. Eventually, it would become his business, he would drive to the hotels in the area with his birds, providing a falconry experience. Lockdown last changed everything, giving him the impetus to build a base for a new school of falconry. For six months last January John and his wife, Caroline, built their impressive school from scratch at Lyrath. Now, clients travel to him. And they are wise to do so.

This was a show stopper of an experience — one my kids still talk about. John has a way with children, they hang on his every word, enthralled. Truth be told, the adults do too. I rumbled in convinced I wouldn’t let a bird next nor near me. But sure enough, I had an owl on my arm, even on my head, within minutes.

The hawks felt like a bigger fear to overcome. But John wouldn’t give me an inch. If the kids allowed Egbert to soar through the sky, hovering and landing on their little arms, then what on earth was I hesitating for? It’s liberating to overcome a fear and I did just that in the 90 minutes I spent at Hawkeye, cajoled along with John’s good-natured banter. Book a trip to Kilkenny for this day out alone.

We spent another morning at the Reptile Zoo: lizards, snakes, alligators, crocodiles, in the flesh. The 'meet the reptiles' session was the highlight, here we learned that tarantulas shed their skin. Not only that, they eat their boyfriends — and the runts of their 500 strong brood. There were snakes to touch, ambling tortoises to observe.

Other highlights in the area include Castlecomer — we didn’t visit this time but it’s a must-visit with its climbing experiences and fairy forest walk. The city itself is perfect for families, little bijou shops, cute coffee (and hot chocolate) stops and a real life castle right there as the centre point. We visited during restaurant week, dining on fajitas and burgers at the delicious Paris Texas. Please, try their specialty dessert — deep-fried ice cream and crêpe, with butterscotch poured on top. Langtons; and the boutique Bridies next door, was another highlight. Here we tried the family afternoon tea. Juices, coffees, hot chocolates and three tiers of perfection — sandwiches, wraps, chocolate scones, cakes, macaroons. I could have stayed in that tearoom all day long.

We based ourselves at Hotel Kilkenny, an easy family base. The pool and leisure centre are top notch — more than the tiny baby area so many hotels tack on as a box-ticking exercise. We munched burgers in the bar, grazed through a never-ending breakfast in the restaurant. A stress-free stay, ideal for the next time we’re back — to meet Priscilla the eagle.

For more see visitkilkenny.ie

Deals of the Week

Tayto Park

Tayto Park

Looking to take your spring to new heights, the national icon that is Tayto Park is officially opening its new dinosaur-themed rollercoaster ride today. Dino Dash welcomes budding dinosaur enthusiasts to take a thrilling journey in the shadows of raptors and triceratops in the comfort of a safari jeep themed carriage. The thrill rating is “family friendly kiddie coaster” too, making it a fun ride for younger visitors too (all-access tickets at the door are €45 but you can pre-book online at taytopark.ie to save 20%). To make a night of it in the area, family-favourite Castleknock Hotel is offering a two-night Easter package which includes breakfast on both mornings, a dinner on one evening, a welcome pack for the kids and a bottle of wine for grown-ups!).

From €470 total stay, based on two adults and two children sharing;

castleknockhotel.com

Killarney Plaza

Dusk at Killarney Plaza Hotel and Spa

For a break in the Kingdom, the Killarney Plaza hotel is offering a two-night family getaway which includes a child’s welcome gift, breakfast on both mornings, family dinner on one evening of choice, complimentary access to the swimming pool and leisure centre plus a full day bike hire with helmets, and locks and maps provided. This 'Schools Out' package starts from €450 for two nights based on two adults and one child;

killarneyplaza.com

The Grafton, Dublin

The Grafton Hotel

Looking for a hot new take on a stay in Dublin? Then check into the latest accommodation offering in the capital, Grafton Hotel. The Art Deco-inspired hotel located on Stephen Street Lower (350m from Grafton Street) is proudly billing itself as one of D2’s most family friendly hotels, offering specially designed family rooms which can welcome up to six people.

The rooms are kitted with two sets of bunk beds and a super-king bed, making the rooms the perfect urban base to explore the city.

Family room Easter breaks from €399;

thegrafton.ie