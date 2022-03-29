Five ways to deal with airport queues to make your trip go smoothly

Overnight in Dublin

While there's a preponderance of hotels in the big smoke, people heading out of Dublin Airport might do well to bag an overnight stay in the city the night before - even making a night of it! - and avoid the drudgery of super-early starts, extra-long drives and the stress of getting in on time.

Pack smart

Every minute counts, and you don't want to be held up by anything, so be as security-savvy with your packing as possible.

Double-check the list of prohibited items and substances in advance, avoiding clunky liquids, and unnecessary metallic objects in the process - and do a pocket check in trousers, shirts, and jackets, etc. for any items that might cause trouble before you pack.

The airport's full FAQ for security is here.

Get fast passes if possible

It might seem like a no-brainer, but Dublin Airport offers fast-pass access for €6-€12 to get through security quicker, and while it's obviously not ideal, every second counts at present.

It doesn't help matters that the service is marked as 'sold out' at present, but it's worth keeping an eye on the service's website for more news for upcoming flights - and don't forget about possible advance check-ins and such offered by individual airlines.

Stressed out of Dublin? Try Cork and elsewhere

Suffice it to say, much of the traffic and other hassle at Dublin Airport is a convergence of international circumstance, staff shortages owing to Covid, and a rush to get out of the country after being cooped up for over two years.

Says a DAA spokesman: "Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently working extremely hard to ramp up our operation at Dublin Airport after the collapse of international travel over the past two years, including the recruitment, training, and necessary background checks required for all staff working at an international airport."

Check if it's possible to go straight to your destination from Cork, Shannon and other airports via various airlines.

Insure yourself

Sometimes it's unavoidable. Events conspire, circumstances play out, and a flight gets missed.

Before setting out, shop around with travel insurers like the AA, An Post and Aviva to get the best deal possible, and be sure to check for inclusive Covid-19 cover.