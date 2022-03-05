Louise O'Neill: I would return to Hayfield Manor Hotel in a heartbeat

Before I get a massage at a hotel, I usually have to explain to the masseuse that I like the pressure to be firm. Very firm.

“I want you to hurt me,” I say in desperation, already knowing that I am doomed to spend the next hour being feathery-stroked into oblivion with hot oil while Tibetan bells play on the sound system. Not so with Elise, my massage therapist at Hayfield Manor’s Beautique Spa.

She asked excellent questions during our consultation and – crucially – listened to my answers, giving me one of the best massages I’ve ever had at a hotel spa. By the time she told me to turn over so she could finish the treatment with a short facial, I was so relaxed I felt as if I was levitating off the bed.

When I was reunited with my partner afterwards, I could tell by his face that he was equally chilled out. It had been a little chaotic when we first arrived at the hotel – a lot of guests were checking in at the same time, there was a rowdy party being held in one of the event rooms – but thanks to the cheery, unflappable nature of the staff, we knew we were in good hands.

After a quick swim in the shimmering aquamarine pool, we went upstairs to our room. The large sash window looked out onto the courtyard, and the room was decorated in neutral shades with metallic accents. It was my partner’s birthday and a card had been left for him, accompanied by a platter of chocolate covered strawberries, truffles, and fresh fruit, which I thought was a nice touch.

The spa at Hayfield Manor

The bathroom was carved out of marble with a double sink (very important when holidaying with A Boy), a wet-room shower, and a gorgeous standalone bath. The toiletries were by Elemis and besides the typical mini-sized shampoo, conditioner, body wash etc, the bathroom was stocked with luxury bath salts, a lip balm, and an eye gel which I immediately pocketed.

We were also delighted to discover that Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV etc were all available on the television – it seems strange that this isn’t standard in most hotels by now but too often, it is not.

For dinner, we ate in the Perrotts Garden Bistro restaurant. For my starter, I ordered the braised mushrooms, served with quinoa and pumpkin seeds, while Richard had the Caesar salad. For main, I had the whole Black Sole on the bone, served with baby spinach, shallots, and sauteed potatoes, and Richard ordered the Rosscarbery Beef burger.

I grandly requested a side of chunky chips with truffle oil “for the table!” and proceeded to eat them all myself, as is my wont. It was worth it – they were some seriously good chips, do not miss them. The sole, too, was cooked to perfection and melted in the mouth. We were both too full to order dessert (although when the couple at the table next to us ordered the sticky toffee pudding and chocolate delice, I was almost tempted to push through like the brave solider I am).

It was lights out by eleven pm. I’m not a great sleeper and can find it difficult to drift off in new places. I don’t know if it was the after-effects of the massage or the perfectly fluffy pillows and duvet, but I slept like a baby at Hayfield Manor. Unusually for Covid times, we didn’t have to book a timeslot for and when we wandered down to the dining room, we were told that we would have to wait maybe ten minutes.

The solicitous maître d' ensured we were set up in a cosy corner with cups of tea, some freshly baked pastries, and the Sunday paper until our table was ready. I maintain that a hotel will live or die by its breakfast and Hayfield Manor didn’t fall short. I had the detox juice, a fresh fruit salad, and some soda bread slathered in butter and marmalade to start, and Richard chose porridge made with milk, topped with berries and honey.

For the hot breakfast, Richard decided to have the full Irish and I did what I usually do, which is order one dish and then panic that I’ve made the wrong decision. Luckily, the staff were incredibly gracious and brought me some scrambled eggs and once again, the brioche French toast with berries and Chantilly cream was declared “for the table.” If you’re guessing that I ate the majority of that too, you are correct.

“People will think we’re so greedy,” I said to the waiter guiltily, who laughed and replied, “sure, what of it?” Truly, there’s nothing I enjoy more than being enabled in my life choices and for that alone, I would return to Hayfield Manor in a heartbeat. Throw in a massage and some of their buttermilk pancakes? I’ll never leave.

Hayfield Manor Hotel

Three new additions

Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary, Browns Bonds Hill in Derry and The Wicklow Escape in Wicklow are the three new properties joining the Ireland’s Blue Book collection of country houses, historic hotels and restaurants for 2022. The new additions bring the total number of properties in the Ireland’s Blue Book collection to 59.

The five-star Cashel Palace Hotel, a regal manor dating back to 1732, is a luxury hideaway in the heart of Ireland. Spectacularly located by the Rock of Cashel in Co. Tipperary, Cashel Palace Hotel will offer elegant bedrooms, suites, perfectly pruned gardens, a world class Spa, exceptional dining and a convivial Guinness Bar. Under meticulous restoration since 2017, Cashel Palace Hotel will proudly open its doors to guests in March 2022.

Hailed as putting the North West on the foodie map, Browns Bonds Hill is known for its fine dining menus and numerous award wins. The restaurant is renowned for its sumptuous food and impeccable service with patron chef Ian Orr at its helm. Overlooking Derry’s Peace Bridge, Browns has a sleek art deco interior while being luxurious and comfortable.

The Wicklow Escape is an 18th century secluded mountain lodge that has been creatively restored by owner Lisa Wilkinson. Set in the foothills of the West Wicklow Mountains, The Wicklow Escape offers an immersive, culinary experience fronted by head chef Danni Barry. The 7 luxuriously rustic garden rooms step out into an acre of woodlands with mountain views, a perfect escape for lovers of food, nature and hillwalking.