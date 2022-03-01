Ireland’s newest luxury hotel opens today — what's on offer and at what price?

A new five-star hotel has opened its doors today.

The Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary welcomed its first visitors today following a major four-year restoration programme.

The grand 18th century Palladian, which formerly housed the Archbishops of Cashel, features 42 rooms, nine suites, three acres of gardens and a private pathway to the Rock of Cashel. It’s also got a world-class spa, exceptional dining and the original Guinness bar. Here’s what you need to know.

The Accommodation

The five-star Relais & Châteaux hotel features 42 rooms, nine suites, and three acres of gardens and a private pathway to the Rock of Cashel. Located on the arrival avenue, the Carriage House has been transformed from its original guise as a Stable House to now comprise eight individual Classic bedrooms that can connect to make them family-friendly.

The Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary is Ireland's newest five star hotel Picture: The Cashel Palace

Deluxe rooms are predominately in the historic Main House which also hosts four suites. Many of the rooms and suites in the Main House feature views of the Rock of Cashel, while other guests will be treated to views of “the charming town of Cashel.” Located immediately adjacent to the Main House is the Garden Wing, featuring the majority of the hotel’s superior rooms and four suites; one on the ground floor complete with a private garden patio and a further three on the second floor boasting views of the Rock of Cashel and the manicured rear gardens. Each Garden Wing suite offers a separate sitting room.

The Rock of Cashel is visible from a number of the rooms Picture: The Cashel Palace

At the entrance to Cashel Palace’s tree-lined avenue, stands The Gate Lodge, the hotel’s only Junior Suite. This suite boasts a foyer, a separate sitting room and a spacious bathroom. Ooh la la.

The Dining

Next up, food. Executive Chef Stephen Hayes will oversee the culinary experience at The Bishop’s Buttery, the hotel’s formal dining option. The Bishop’s Buttery promises, ‘the best of Irish produce, with a focus on Tipperary’s ingredients, brought together with classical roots and contemporary flair.’ Sounds pretty good. Guests can also indulge in Afternoon Tea on the Garden Terrace, overlooking Cashel Palace’s glorious gardens, six days a week.

A sample meal at The Cashel Palace Picture: The Cashel Palace

For casual dining, the hotel points guests to Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen, a restaurant located next to the hotel, which they say is a popular spot for locals.

For drinks, check out the intimate Residents Cocktail Bar or The Guinness Bar. Arthur Guinness’ godfather, Archbishop Arthur Price apparently lived here back in the 1700s and bequeathed £100 to the young Guinness who used it to create the famed dark brew. Naturally, a pint of the black stuff is a necessity here.

The Spa

the Spa facilities Picture: The Cashel Palace

One of the things we are most excited about is the world-class spa. Overlooking the hotel’s stunning gardens,s the Cashel Palace spa features a heated 17-metre swimming pool (5 metres of which extends outdoors), jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and seaweed baths. Products used in the Spa include Bamford, SKIN by Olga and Voya.

The Activities

Guests of the hotel will have access to a high-performance gym, yoga studio and hair salon. Wellness activities including yoga, pilates, nutrition, mindfulness classes and more will be on the table, alongside equine adventures from Cashel Palace’s dedicated Equine Concierge. Horseback riding across Tipperary's Thoroughbred Trail is high on our list of things to do.

The hotel has a dedicated Equine Concierge. Picture: The Cashel Palace

Foodies can taste their way through Tipperary's Golden Vale with an array of tours from local farmers, growers and artisanal food producers, while fishers can enjoy a quiet experience on 6km of private fishing grounds along the rivers Suir and Aherlow.

The Cost

The hotel is already completely booked up for most weekends between now and May, with June, July and August sold out entirely. But if you’re looking for a weekend staycation in May, there are a couple of Friday and Saturday nights up for grabs, with prices starting at €419 for a room in the hotel’s Carriage House on a Friday night. On that same night, you could also fork out €1,238 for a night in the hotel’s Main House Avene Suite. Mid-week, prices dip slightly to €399 for the cheapest room.

There are a couple of random nights left in March, with some rooms going for as little as €289. We felt weird typing that.