Checking out of the routine? Here are eight great mid-term break getaways

Hard Rock Hotel, Dublin

Check into Ireland’s only Hard Rock Hotel this February midterm for their Little Rock Stars Family package. With soundproofed rooms, you can let your kids’ inner rock stars shine thanks to the hotel’s Sound of Your Stay music program.

Highlights include getting a Fender guitar and amp delivered to your room by the hotel’s (wait for it) Vibe Manager, while ordering your own vinyl player to listen to the in-house record collection is a more old-school option.

The property is adorned with iconic music memorabilia from artists such as David Bowie, The Rolling Stones & Hozier.

The Little Rock Stars Family package starts from €299 for one night based on a stay in two interconnecting rooms or a family room and includes an à la carte breakfast and dinner in Zampas Bar & Restaurant — where children dine for free.

Radisson Blu, Cork

Little Island’s Radisson boasts all the staples you’d expect from the extensive US chain with spacious, comfortable rooms, a fine pool and leisure centre plus tasty dinner and breakfast options at the hotels’ Brasserie restaurant. Come holiday times, the hotel also offers their Kids Explorer club (subject to availability) which takes place in the hotel’s original Ditchley House building.

The hotel makes the perfect base to explore Cork city or to make the quick scoot to nearby family-favourites like Fota Wildlife Park, Spike Island or Mahon Point for a 'mall day'.

Family rooms rates at the hotel next week start from €195 or if you’re travelling without children, room rates start from €155

Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth

The new Royal Canal Greenway which traverses the Midlands is already giving Maynooth a boost.

To enjoy a break in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth has a two-night mid-term family package. The deal for two adults and two children, based on a stay in a spacious family room, includes breakfast each morning and a family dinner on one evening in Maynooth’s Shoda Pizzeria.

Younger guests get their own VIP check-in and can enjoy Lenny Lion Kids Club and a dip in the hotel’s dedicated family pool. The hotel makes a great base for visiting Dublin or for Kildare Village and Tayto Park day trips.

Rates start from €418

K Club, Kildare

The five-star K Club's has a Giganticus Mid-term Break. The resort has taken the ever-popular books of Roald Dahl as inspo — creating themed treats and activities based on his familiar and well-loved tales from February 19 to 27. Meet Willy Wonka himself at the chocolate factory hidden on The K Club’s private island, Inis Mór, where you can craft your very own chocolate bar.

Visit the Drawing Room for an Afternoon Tea inspired by Willy Wonka’s renowned magical creations. Other highlights include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Science Camps, with interactive STEM experiments — and make time for junior golf camps, movie screenings and the pool.

Two nights’ accommodation in interconnecting family rooms with breakfast and access to the mid-term break programme is available from €670 per night, based on two adults and two children sharing. It also includes 'date night' dinner for two adults in The Barton.

Castleknock Hotel

Castleknock Hotel: offering a family room for 5

The four-star Castleknock Hotel in Dublin offers great facilities and dining options and is a proudly family-friendly property.

This February, they have mid-term packages from €320 per night. The offer includes a three-course evening meal for the family (two adults and two children) at the hotel’s 22 Bar & Restaurant plus breakfast the next morning. Extras include a children's welcome bag which features Castleknock’s mascot Phoenix the Giraffe, a colouring book and exploration map for nearby Phoenix Park.

Families can use the children’s playground and the Tonic Health Club which offers a fitness centre, pool, sauna, steam room & jacuzzi. There’s a bottle of vino for grown-ups too.

Talbot Hotel, Wexford

This hotel in the heart of historic Wexford town is offering a three-night Talbot Family Break from €319 next week. Kids under 12 can stay and have breakfast 'for free' while there’s a €10 surcharge per teen.

The package also includes two evening meals in the hotel’s Oysterlane Restaurant for adults while children can order from the Talbot Tigers Kids Menu for €10 per child.

The hotel has a pool, and the deal also includes two family passes for local Wexford attractions including the Irish National Heritage Park or The Kennedy Homestead.

Gleneagle, Killarney

The Gleneagle: family rooms available

The Gleneagle has some very keenly priced room rates for next week with room-only prices from €100 and family rooms from €160. The hotel is a great base for exploring Killarney — from strolls and deer-spotting in the National Park to horse-riding from Killarney Riding Stables.

There is a 25m heated swimming pool, a kiddies’ pool as well as activities such as squash, tennis and pitch and putt. There is a selection of family rooms, suites or self-catering apartments for the perfect family break and (subject to change) there is also nightly entertainment for residents.

The hotel also offers a 'Holidaying Solo with the Kids' deal tailored to just one adult travelling with children. One adult and one child can avail of that next week from €86.25

The Heritage, Laois

The Heritage in Laois is a former five-star hotel which rebranded and returned under new ownership in 2019 as a four-star. But it still retains plenty of luxury to give this hotel a 'four-star-plus' feel.

Families can enjoy a one-night family break away next week staying in a family room or family suite plus a family dinner at the stylish Blake's Restaurant for €394 per night.

Kids get an activity goodie pack upon arrival with treats, colours, puzzles and a cuddly Heritage Bear. And there is a children’s playground, new children’s playroom and leisure centre and purpose-built cinema.

You’ll also get a 20% code for The Irish National Stud & Gardens which reopened this month. For couples, B&B rates next week start from €195 and if you’re able to sneak off the following week, they’ll sink to €135