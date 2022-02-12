Check out: Five romantic retreats to book for your Valentine

Happy Valentine's Weekend!

Or should I say Happy Galentines…or even Happy Palentines! No stranger to a marketing pun, the hospitality sector seems to be taking the heat off the annual social pressure to be coupled up… and this February is the season to feel the love for all your relationships, romantic or otherwise.

The Cliff House Hotel in West Waterford is perhaps the poster child for a luxury break so I headed to the exclusive coastal escape to savour the taste of the Côte d’Ardmour.

First Impressions

Sensitively hewn into a windswept headland of the Celtic Sea, the Cliff House still reigns as one of the most dramatic hotel locations in Ireland. In fact, the boutique bolthole is Ireland’s only five-star hotel to sit on the coast.

Step beyond the hotel’s glass and granite effect façade and you almost feel like you’re on the upper deck of a cruise ship. Ardmore Bay immediately spills across the reception area with an almost infinity-lobby effect with floor thanks to multi-storey glass panelling plus an exquisite spiral staircase which kaleidoscopes its way down to the hotel's rooms and restaurants with subtly changing carpets themed to colours of the sea. The backdrop is so impressive, it almost overshadows the reception itself which is understated, almost to the point of lacking a little lustre.

Suite Talk

I was checking in the Cliff House’s signature boudoir of romance, the Posie Suite. A treasure chest door leads into a small reception area downstairs which features a fine (but presumably underutilised) antique writing bureau shadowed by an impressive, if quite dark, staircase teasing upstairs.

The room itself is a calming, if conservative, sea-front affair in cloudy white, but with rich pops of purple, from the carpet to the oversized tweed armchairs and woollen Irish throw over the bed. The bathroom, featuring a raised oversized egg tub on amethyst mosaic tiles and twin rain showers overlooking Ardmore Bay, is a definite highlight.

But an even greater USP for this suite is the recent addition of two twin tubs on the suite's private terrace. Both inhouse bath salts and a bottle of Prosecco come as standard with my package and I’m soon filling my tub as dusk settles over the bay. Hard to beat a sea breeze and a starry sky for the ultimate prink!

Food & Dining

The Cliff House is renowned for its Michelin-starred and all-round sublime House Restaurant, led by sustainability-focused executive chef, Ian Doyle.

However, with a few days left until its reopening last month, I had reservations at the hotel’s adjacent Restaurant Bar, which occupies a similarly impressive oceanfront setting and ultimately feels quite restauranty — even with the presence of the bar.

Locally sourced seafood and Déise delights reign supreme here: I tucked into a flavour-burst starter of Ballycotton smoked salmon which was followed by Atlantic cod with fennel, Ardmore baby spuds accompanied by copper pots of fresh local veggies. For dessert, we made the strategic move of splitting a generous farmhouse cheese plate and a gluten-free chocolate mousse cake served with sea salt ice cream and butterscotch ice cream. It capped a really delicious meal for €70pp incl. a fine NZ bottle of Sauvignon Blanc.

Breakfast the next morning was a sit-down affair featuring tasty carrot juice, delicious local kippers and an array of freshly baked treats. The uninspired gluten-free bread at both dinner and breakfast was the only low light in what was otherwise a top-class food experience.

At Your Service

With its dream oceanfront setting, it’s little surprise that the Cliff House’s crowning jewel is The Well, the hotel’s spa and leisure hub. The hotel’s glorious infinity pool is a stunning space with a Cote d’Azur feel all thanks to stylish retro furniture and undulating wall recliners built-in the walls like an Eileen Gray objets d’art.

There’s also a sauna, steam room, an outdoor jacuzzi overlooking the bay while steps lead down to a rock pool if you fancy an outdoor dip.

At the spa itself, I enjoyed a 25-minute back-massage from therapist Desirée as part of the Sea Suite Romance package deal. It’s a lovely taster treatment even if the occasional lyrical love song playing as background music makes me long for a soundtrack of whale song or crashing waves.

For guests not availing of a package, I’m a big fan of Cliff House’s outdoor seaweed baths from a previous visit. They can also be booked on a twin basis and cost €50 for 45min — one of the most affordable spa treatments you can indulge in.

Check out?

I enjoyed a great stay at The Cliff House from its unique room and excellent dining to a number of touches that add the wow factor.

My package which includes a one-night stay in the Posie Suite with bathing salts and Prosecco, those spa treatments, breakfast and a three-course dinner in the bar costs from €795 with standard rooms (all have sea views) from €294 a night.

That is expensive and positions the hotel on the higher end, even for most five stars in Ireland, with those sea-views (in all rooms) demanding a premium. At times, I just wasn’t too sure of the identity of the property. Many interior aspects, like the bathrooms, decks and pink terrace loungers have a sexy, contemporary edge, while much of the room interiors, dining rooms and common space felt a little staid and almost country club-like.

The Cliff group’s private Beach House rental just down the road proves they really know how to create the ultimate coastal oasis and with some updating to décor in this property, I feel the Cliff House could be on the money, too.

The Montenotte

Love the view at Montenotte Hotel, Cork

The Love at Montenotte package is hoping to woo lovers Leeside this week.

Checking-in to the four-star boutique hotel in style — a glass of Prosecco awaits on arrival as your luggage is shipped to your room (you’ll find chocolate-dipped strawberries at the ready once you get there).

Come evening, you’ll enjoy a six-course themed tasting dinner in The Montenotte’s panoramic restaurant, all specially curated by chef, Tabrez Shaikh.

For a romantic chaser, enjoy a complimentary cocktail at the hotel’s impressive new rooftop bar and terrace, The Glasshouse. And The Montenotte has even accounted for the most important aspect of any hotel stay nowadays, Instagram! A photographer will be at the ready to snap you at dinner too in front on the unique floral Valentine's heart.

One-night package rates from €444 with rooms still available for Valentine’s Night at the time of print.

themontenottehotel.com

The Gibson

Home to the popular First Dates Ireland series, The Gibson hotel knows a thing or two about setting the perfect romantic backdrop. In fact, their current Love Potion offer promises to be the ultimate accommodation aphrodisiac.

The one-night stay based on an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s stylish superior rooms and includes a First Dates dinner experience with a welcome glass of bubbly and a four-course dinner in the fabulous Coda (the one from the telly) Restaurant where you can enjoy some of the hotel’s signature dishes.

“Try your luck opening that door”, the hotel invites and you can also head for an optional nightcap in the hotel’s iconic Glow Bar afterwards (not incl.) or head into town with the hotel (located in the Point Village) just a 10-minute Luas ride from Dublin’s city centre.

The Love Potion deal is priced at €200 per room with the offer valid from February 12-19. thegibsonhotel.ie

Glenlo Abbey

You had me at…Glenlo!

If you’d like to impress the other half with some old world romance this Valentine’s season, then consider a visit to the luxury Glenlo Abbey, located just outside Galway city.

The five-star historic hotel is offering a number of packages across the month of February with their Champagne Amore deal one of the most attractive. The overnight package includes luxurious accommodation in a classic king room with a chilled bottle of champagne on arrival, a private cinema experience at the hotel’s in-house Abbey movie theatre, and romantic candlelit turndown service with rose petals and an à la carte breakfast the next morning.

The Champagne Amore deal starts from € 259 per room with upgrades (such as dinner in the hotel’s Pullman carriage restaurant) also available.

glenloabbeyhotel.ie

The Mustard Seed

For a romantic country house retreat, the gorgeous Mustard Seed in Limerick makes an idyllic spot to escape to.

Or elope to, in fact.

Their Elope To The Countryside deal invites guests to steal away to the heart of the countryside where no one will find you (perfect for those channeling any Bonnie & Clyde vibes. Sip bubbles on arrival while settling into this beautiful period property oozing with country charm. You’ll enjoy a leisurely breakfast next morning from the hotel’s award-winning kitchen.

The Mustard Seed is also a member of Ireland’s Blue Book which means it's a sure-fire backdrop for rustic romance. From: €149.00pps;

mustardseed.ie