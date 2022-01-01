Check out: three Cork winter warmers

Let’s face it, the post-Christmas lull can be more anti-climactic than landing into Cork airport after two weeks in Lanzarote.

But a sneaky January getaway is an ideal way to keep the festive frivolity going while beating any winter blues.

Rates are lower, crowds are fewer and whether you’ve been lucky enough to find a hotel voucher in your Christmas stocking or you just fancy treating yourself, there’s no better way to kick off the year thn a getaway.

To inspire you with some winter weekenders, this week Vickie Maye pays a visit to East Cork’s Fota Resort and I pick two iconic Cork escapes to keep the festive cheer going.

Fota Island

Winter wonderlands and trips to Lapland were further away from us than ever before in 2021. At times like this, we need to savour the festive wonders that have emerged closer to home. Like the Alpine Trail on the grounds of Fota House in Cork.

Relocated from its usual base at Mahon Point this year, organisers really pushed the boat out, creating a circular route through the woodland. Lit with fairy lights, it’s a little piece of magic, just minutes from the city.

For the smallies, there’s a separate mini rink, with penguins and pandas to grip on to, to help little feet find their balance. (Better still this year you rent these in advance for €5 - a far more civilised system than the free-for-all of previous years).

An hour on the rink is all well and good, but with winter breaks a realistic option for so few of us in these pandemic times, there is another way to make this a little more special.

We checked into Fota Island Resort to really make a holiday of the experience. A five-star base usually associated with golfing holidays, it could equally market itself as the perfect break for families. For one, check-in is swift and oh so welcoming. Just what you need with kids at your side. (The added bonus, of course, is that your holiday begins after a 20-minute car journey from home.)

But it’s when you arrive in the room that you begin to spot all the little touches that make this a night the kids will always remember. There are the home-made cookies delivered to the room, the hotel’s very own fairy story left by the bed (more on this later), a board game, a goodie bag of puzzles and colouring - and the absolute icing on the cake, an almost child-size teddy waiting in the room. Beside it, lies an adoption cert and a ‘take me home’ sign.

We had two adjoining rooms, with wall-sized TVs in both. With movies to watch and giant teddies to cuddle, the kids would happily have stayed in the room all evening.

Instead we were off to the ice rink, a two-minute drive from the hotel. Afterwards, there were hot chocolates to sip in the wooden cabins and markets on site.

Back at the hotel, we had dinner at the Amber Lounge, warming our ice-cold cheeks in front of a big open fire. We weren’t the only family dining that evening – so there was no risk of any side glances at potential tantrums or outbursts.

We sat in a little booth, with subtle glass screening, so as well as guaranteeing us privacy, it also felt safe. Another necessity for these strange times. It’s a gorgeous menu of steaks, burgers and fish. The kids meanwhile had a full selection of pizzas, pastas and burgers.

The next morning there were Nutella-filled pancakes for breakfast and a pre-booked visit to the pool, numbers again kept to a minimum in what felt like a safe environment. The fairy story from the night before fresh in our minds, we took a stroll through the hotel’s woodland grounds and discovered its fairy trail - stunning little doors and miniature furniture.

It kept the magic of the night before alive. Fota Wildlife Park was another option for the day but we were checked out and home by noon, just in time for Saturday morning runs of camogie training. Effortless. Who needs Lapland?

To book a stay at Fota Island Resort see fotaisland.ie with B&B rates starting at €189.

Tickets available online for the Alpine Skate Trail at iceskating.ie. Sessions start at 10am running up to 8.30pm until January 23.

Inchydoney Island

Think of this as a gale-force getaway! Perhaps inspired by recent blow-in Barra, one of Cork’s best loved hotels is now offering a novel, nature-inspired offer: the Storm Watcher package!

Here guests can soak up all the winter drama of the Wild Atlantic Way while staying snug in all luxury Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa can offer.

As the winds whip up outside, you can sip a signature Storm Watcher (a warming mix of hot chocolate, creme de menthe and Drombeg whiskey) on the balcony, before retiring to a luxuriously appointed guest room to enjoy the spectacle on your ocean-view balcony or terrace.

The package includes two nights’ accommodation, a full West Cork breakfast in the Gulfstream Restaurant, that inviting welcome cocktail, plus access to the hotel’s heated seawater therapy pool and relaxation areas.

Hayfield Manor

Looking for the ultimate post-Christmas (re)treat? The Ritziest hotel in Cork City sees its rates take a seasonal dip of up to 30pc if you fancy stealing away in January or February.

Overnight stays start from €135pps and the hotel has a number of inviting winter packages like their five star one night stay from €214pps.

The offer includes luxury accommodation in a Manor Room along with a full Irish breakfast and a four-course dinner in Orchids Restaurant.

Residents can also luxuriate with exclusive access to the hotel’s Beautique Spa with indoor swimming pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, steam room, gym.

Hayfield Manor is also a member of Ireland’s Blue Book if you were lucky enough to get a voucher for the collection this Christmas!