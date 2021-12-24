Planning a Twixmas break? Check out our travel editor's top ten hotel stays of 2021

10: Blackwell House

It’s been voted Ireland’s best guesthouse by the Georgina Campbell awards but is Blackwell House in Co. Armagh worth the hype? It surely is.

Set in the heart of the Orchard County, the five-star boutique country house hotel wows with luxury rooms from the rustic Orchard Room to The Charleston, dripping with Roaring 20s finesse.

Chef-owner, Joyce Brownless, and husband, Steve, also create an outstanding Ulster dining experience (highly recommended for coeliacs, too!). From €180

9: Hard Rock Hotel

Looking for a fun escape? Dublin’s Hard Rock Hotel was the surprise sleeper hit of my summer.

Rooms are vibrant, plush and kitted with music-loaded TVs while there are options to order your personal vinyl player or Fender guitar to your room. Rock on!

Check out their great Peruvian-inspired restaurant, Zampas, too. Decent value in the capital with rooms from €170

8: Limerick Strand

Thinking of a break in the Treaty City? What I really loved about the Strand in Limerick is that every corner I turned in the four-star hotel gave me a sense of connection with the city.

Not only were the Shannon and King John’s Castle views from my room pretty spectacular (and most junior suites have stunning balconies) but the hotel’s River Restaurant menu is also a delicious celebration of Munster produce.

Highly recommended for a great value break in Limerick. From €115

7: The Imperial

With fresh refurbs and new openings, 2021 was an exciting year for Cork City hotels but my favourite stay this year was the old classic that is The Imperial Hotel.

The olde-world property on leafy South Mall offers a historic charm while smartly appointed rooms have a classic, luxury air.

Dining in the Art Deco inspired Thyme Restaurant was a revelation while the hotel’s new cocktail bar Sketch added a fun twist to the perfect stay.

With other stellar options like The Montenotte and The Dean, Cork’s hotel offerings have never been better. From €115

6: The Shelbourne

Any hotel room which prompts an audible “wow” at first sight is surely something special.

And that was my experience at the iconic Shelbourne this year which was truly a great Irish experience as much as a typical hotel stay.

Elegant rooms; service is on point; and that setting overlooking St Stephen’s Green is pure Dublin romance. From €499

5: Salterbridge Gatelodge

One of my revelations from this year’s staycations was the self-catering property collection managed by the Irish Landmark Trust.

I was lucky enough to check in to two: Kilkee Cottage in Mitchelstown which made for a great rural switch-off but Salterbridge Lodge in Cappoquin, Co. Waterford was the true find for me.

The mid-19th-century architectural treasure guarding the historic estate is loaded with character, antiques and charming rooms, not least a country kitchen so well stocked, even Mrs Patmore would be impressed.

Downton Abbey feels indeed… even if I was the humble gatekeeper. From €175

4: The Harrison

The Merchant Hotel in Belfast is the city’s most iconic accommodation but I think it’s got some competition!

Having opened its doors just a year ago, The Harrison (by Melanie Harrison) is quickly gaining a rep as the it-spot in town, with wonderfully appointed rooms stacked with stories, craic and razzle-dazzle.

If budget allows, treat yourself to one of The Harrison’s suites for their four-poster beds, standalone tubs, and bay window overlooking the happening Queen’s Quarter. A true Belfast beauty, so it is! From €132

3: Rosleague Manor

I love how even in Ireland there yet so many properties on the island I haven't visited — ready to wow. That was the case with Rosleague Manor, the most dreamy country house refuge set in wilds on Connemara.

Rooms in this country house hotel were comfy affairs with postcard views. But the real highlight was the superb dining and warm service which still retains an air of old-world country house hospitality.

Rosleague sits amid acres of scenic woodland walks as well as a stretch of its own private Connemara strand… you’ll be hard to find a dreamier county house escape. From €180

2: Bushmills Inn

The Bushmills Inn is top of my hotel tip-list this year. But I’m hardly ahead of the posse here…after all, it’s only been welcoming guests for about 400 years!

Heritage seeps through the (very thick!) walls of this Ireland’s Blue Book property where you can expect signature warm service, wonderfully appointed rooms and its trademark gas-lit bar.

Its tavern-like restaurant is one of the most unique dining rooms in the country and the locally inspired food is pretty fantastic too.

You may want to make a weekend of it: the inn is located near a trove of Causeway Coast attractions. From €185

1: Cabü

Drumroll… my number-one stay of the year is none other than Cabü, the trending lodge resort in the heart of Cavan’s stunning lakelands.

I was a little dubious before checking into the “Instagram-gold” haven on the banks of Lough Oughter, but Cabü really proved that you can have style, substance and a pretty stunning backdrop, too.

Luxury cabins, crafted from original Coillte showhouses, are a dreamy hybrid of Pinterest-perfect design and hygge-loaded comfort while Cabü’s stunning lake and forest setting adds to that wilderness escapism.

A true all-season getaway in the ever-emerging region of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. From €175