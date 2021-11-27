Piste de Résistance: Top 10 ski destinations for 2022

Andorra

Okay, Andorra may not have the glam of the French Alps or the raucous après-ski scene of Austria, but what it does offer is dramatic, Pyrenean vistas and great value in bucket loads. I’m a fan of Arinsal — a sleepy but pretty village which makes it a great spot for families and beginners. The town offers fine chalet-style digs, a decent smattering of restaurants and 'discotecas' and it’s also just a short bus scoot into the capital of Andorra La Vella.

Get there: Thinking about Christmas on the slopes? I’m tempted with Crystal Ski’s seven-night break at the Sant Roma apartments departing from Dublin (to Toulouse) on December 19. Accommodation is self-catering (and pretty spartan), but for just €375pps for the week, you’ll have a lot more cash to splurge for the Christmas grocery run in Andorra.

Whistler ski resort, Canada

Whistler

Faraway slopes are green! We may be pretty spoiled in Ireland with the Alps on our doorstep but there’s something extra aspirational about a mountain getaway to the Rockies? Whistler, British Colombia is North America’s biggest ski area, offering a mecca for seasoned skiers as well as winter sport activities from bobsleigh rides to snowmobiling. The village was developed back in the 1970s but is already renowned for its architectural beauty, art scene, festivals and boujee boutiques — basically, if you’re not a skier it’s tempting to head here for the vibe alone.

Get there: Crystal is one of the few operators offering package breaks to The Rockies. Fly & stay packages for an April departure start from an attractive €1035pps, departing from Dublin to Vancouver (via Heathrow). Your base is Crystal Lodge is in the heart of Whistler village, just steps from the gondolas for both Whistler and Blackcomb mountains. Expect to add another €500 for ski-gear and passes for the week.

Liechtenstein

“Well, we’re off to Liechtenstein ourselves.” If you really want to impress your work colleague's at this year's Christmas Zoom party, why not consider a trip to one of Europe’s hidden ski destinations, Liechtenstein? The tiny principality sandwiched between Austria and Switzerland doesn’t offer the lofty peaks to rival its neighbours but it does offer fine beginner and intermediate routes (with a couple of black runs) with fewer crowds and an unplugged feel.

I’ve stayed in and recommend the Hotel Jufa, a wellness ethos hotel in Malbun with a family-friendly atmosphere and Toblerone mountain views. Head to local outfitters Malbun Sport for all your gear and come evening, wander up to the local restaurants for your fill of fondue.

Get there: Malbun lies a stunning 2hr drive from Zurich which can be reached via Dublin (and Cork from March) via Swiss.

Switzerland

A skiing sojourn in Switzerland is one of travel’s true luxuries. The country is stacked with screensaver-stunning resorts from world-famous Interlaken to local favourites such as Laax in Graubunden, but ever-evolving Verbier makes the choix parfait if you feel like splashing out. Following the merger of the communes of Bagnes and Vollèges, the newly expanded destination of Verbier-Val de Bagnes-La Tzoumaz now offers visitors 300 km² of winter wonderland fun where skiers share the spectacular mountains with dog-sledders, heli-skiers and snow yogis!

Get there: Verbier is a 2hr drive from Geneva Airport, which crescendos in drama with every minute. Fly there Dublin or Cork with Swiss.

Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang winter resort, Tirol, Austria

Austria

By far Ireland’s favourite ski destination, Austria’s great value, unbeatable slopes and ever-thumping beat of Schlagermusik keep the masses coming. Fancier resort options include the ritzy town of Kitzbuhel; while Schladming is an on-the-up resort which even features its own music hit slope! For a true classic, head to postcard Soll — a perennial favourite with Irish holidaymakers for its traditional Tirolean charm that doesn’t skimp on craic.

Get there: Austria specialists Topflight offer one-week breaks to Tirol from €686pps. Accommodation options are often traditional, family-run pensions like Niedermühlbichler which provides well located, fuss-free accommodation, with great mountain views; the perfect base to hunker down in after a day’s (and night’s!) adventure.

* Austria has currently returned to a full national lockdown so check with your travel agent before booking.

Georgia

Thinking of somewhere a little more off the beaten piste? Then why not consider a trip to Europe’s greatest skiing secret, Georgia. Flanked by the stunning Caucasus mountains, the Caspian nation offers Europe’s most dramatic slopes east of the Alps as well as great value, too. Gudauri, the country's main ski resort features a plunging valley line where new design hotels, lodges and condos are mushrooming up apace. In high-season, expect to pay €95 per night for the likes of the resort’s fine Best Western hotel which offers picture-frame mountain views and roof-top Jacuzzis. Ski passes and rental gear is about half that of Alpine resorts and the wine here beats any Jägermeister.

Get there: The schlepp is worth it. Turkish Airlines fly from Dublin to Tbilisi via Istanbul from €400 return. From there, it’s a 90-minute ride from the capital Tbilisi to Gudauri.

Vermont

One of my favourite US states, Vermont is fresh, rootsy, and boasts some of the lowest tourist numbers in the country. Most of those visitor numbers are snow-packed into the winter season when New Yorkers, Bostonians and Quebecers converge on its 500 miles of all-level slopes for world-class skiing and snowboarding. For the perfect springboard, the village of Stowe makes a quintessential resort base with its challenging slopes, superb accommodations and stellar localvore food scene.

Stowe Mountain Resort has luxury lodge feels, fantastic food and offers all ski gear for rental to tackle all level trails from Spruce Peak to Mount Mansfield. If that’s not enough chill for you, the Ben & Jerry’s factory sits about 10 miles down the road.

Get there: Stowe is a three-hour drive from Boston which Aer Lingus fly to from €272 return. Rates at Stowe Mountain Resort start from €250 per night.

France

There’s great value to be had on the French slopes this year, too. Topflight can get you to the gorgeous resort of La Plagne from €646pps. This rate is based on a stay at The Prestige Résidence Front de Neige; a trés chic apartment style accommodation nestled in the centre of the resort village. It’s also located just a few ski-trudges from La Plagne Centre Ski School and at the foot of La Bergerie chairlift. Come la soir, enjoy dinner and drinks in one of the myriad fantastic restaurants and lively bars.

Get there: This deal is based on flights from Dublin to Lyon from which it's a three-hour transfer.

Livigno in winter

Italy

Thinking of a ski break with a side of retail therapy? The resort of Livigno may be tucked deep into alps along the Swiss-Italian border, but its remote location has gifted it a fortuitous anomaly for those who stumble upon its slopes: tax-free shopping! The town’s duty-free status dates back as far as the 1500s as authorities encouraged trade with the far-flung region; today that all translates to stocking up on Prada and prosecco on the cheap. Food lovers will enjoy the great value local ristorantes dishing up incredible pizza and yes, the skiing is pretty world-class, too.

Get there: Topflight are offering seven-night stays in Livigno from €698pps. Price includes flights from Dublin and transfers from Milan Linate Airport and accommodation at popular Hotel Caravasc.

Maine

Cross-country skiing is in! With the growing trend of finding off-the-beaten locations, connecting with nature, and enjoying more unplugged wellness getaways, back-country skiing is very much the new downhill!

The US state of Maine has some of the most established trails in the world with its lodge-to-lodge 100-Mile Wilderness route just recently lauded by The New York Times. Bases like Medawisla Wilderness Lodge offer Instagram perfect bases for you to wind down after a day of skiing across — keep an eye out for moose! For a base a little closer to home, Pyha in Northern Finland has some of the best cross-country skiing options of Europe, particularly when paired with some northern lights action.

Get there: Maine’s skiing backcountry lies a four-hour ride north of Boston; visitmaine.com