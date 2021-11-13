Mark your calendars: 23 fun activities for families this Christmas

1. Climb aboard the Polar Express

The West Cork Model Railway Village in Clonakilty is transforming into the Polar Express for the Christmas season from Saturday, November 27 until Christmas Eve. Families will board ‘The Polar Express’ and meet Santa’s elves, who will teleport families into their world to become part of the show.

In the first carriage, the elves will perform a 15-minute show before families move to the second carriage to meet Santa Claus for a chat and a photo. Next, disembarking families will be provided with a special torch to help the elves search for Santa’s reindeer. Finally, the journey ends with a walk through the enchanted Model Village by exploring the miniature Cork towns by twilight.

modelvillage.ie

2. Discover the Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

It’s back at last. The spectacular night-time experience Wild Lights returns to Dublin Zoo this winter. Visitors will embark on a magical adventure around the world to spot some of the most famous global landmarks and iconic symbols.

The journey goes through a display of giant colourful silk lanterns and guests will see famous sights from all the continents. They’ll even have a chance to explore outer space without ever leaving the grounds of Dublin Zoo. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 23.

dublinzoo.ie

3. Yell ‘he’s behind you’ at the Everyman

Aladdin is at the Everyman all December. Oh yes, it is!

The genie has answered our wishes and Panto is returning to stages again this year. In Cork, the Everyman is home to Aladdin, in association with CADA Performing Arts Academy. Audiences of all ages will be captivated as a whole new world unfolds before them on stage.

Directed and produced by Catherine Mahon-Buckley, the panto will take you on a magical carpet ride full of laughter, song and dance. Aladdin will run from Wednesday, December 8 to Saturday, January 15 and a full schedule of matinee and evening performances will be announced. Tickets will go on sale on November 8 at 12pm.

everymancork.com

4. Get your skates on

Cork On Ice is back in a new form this year with The Alpine Skating Trail. They’ve travelled to the scenic setting of Fota Island for this winter adventure where families can skate through the woodlands of Fota. The new outdoor experience is the first of its kind in Ireland and is meant to be enjoyed with all of the family.

And for my fellow balance-challenged people, the very helpful penguins are still available to book for €5 per person at The Skate Trail, but they can only be used on the rink area and not the trail itself. Penguins are sanitised between each session. The Alpine Skate Trail opens on Friday, November 12 and runs until Sunday, January 23.

iceskating.ie

5. Visit Tayto Park and meet St Nick during your adventures

At the Santa Experience at Tayto Park, you and your family can go behind the scenes with Jingles the Elf as he shows you what Christmas means for the elves that work with Santa. You’ll meet many characters along the way, including the man in red himself.

The experience includes stops in areas such as Candy Land where you might earn a special Santa candy cane, and Santa’s house, where you can make a wish, have festive fun, and enjoy a private meeting with Santa. The Christmas Experience ticket includes a visit with Santa Claus plus and all-day Park and Zoo entry, with unlimited access to the Junior Zone. The Santa Experience runs from November 27 to December 23.

taytopark.ie

6. Find Santa in a magic garden

This Christmas, grab a hot chocolate and head to the polar playground at IMMA in Dublin. Santa is visiting the Royal Hospital Kilmainham for the festive season and families are invited to go on a journey to find him in his magical garden. Slip through the magic doors and discover captivating creatures, sparkling lights and exciting performances in the safe, outdoor environment.

Running from November 26 to December 19, Winter at IMMA will also have curated food offerings, seasonal treats at The Flying Dog Cafe, the Festive Express for passengers young and old, plus the Continental Circus Berlin returns from December with a mesmerizing new show called Miracles.

imma.ie

7. Go on the Big Wheel in Galway

Galway Christmas Market. Picture: FlyCapture

The Galway Continental Christmas Market returns to Eyre Square for its 12th year in the City of the Tribes from November 12. Perfect for food lovers, visitors can sample bratwurst, French pastries, pretzels or confectionery, crêpes and waffles.

Christmas gifts can be purchased from both local and European traders while amusement rides will entertain the smallies. This year’s festival features a 32-metre Big Wheel and traditional Carousel, Santa’s Express Train, live music performers, puppet shows, storytelling, school choirs, and a Santa’s Grotto to be run by local charities.

christmasmarketgalway.com

8. Meet Santa at the home of the GAA

Lauren O' Brien, Katie May O'Brien, and Alexander Bellintani, during a Santa Experience at Croke Park in Dublin.

Hurling and football-mad kids are in for a treat this Christmas with the opportunity to meet Santa and his all-star elves at their training camp at Croke Park. On selected dates from November 27 to December 23, visitors can hone both their Christmas and GAA skills.

Every helper at the camp is a member of the North Pole GAA Club, the most magical GAA club in the world. Families can see where the elves tog out in their Christmas training gear and you can test your own skills in the North Pole Skills Zone. Finally, families visit the very special Croke Park Cabin to meet the Bainisteoir in red: Santa.

Every child will receive a small GAA-themed gift and photos will also be available to purchase. The Santa Experience includes free admission to the newly refurbished GAA Museum.

crokepark.ie/santa

9. Take on the big bad wolf at The Helix

Aisling Sharkey (Red Riding Hood) at the launch of The Helix Panto, Red Riding Hood.

This year’s Christmas panto at The Helix will be Red Riding Hood, produced by TheatreworX Productions and starring tenor Paul Byrom. In a new script filled with twists, turns and adventures, Red journeys through the magical pantosphere. Will she finally realise her true destiny and save Fairytale Land from the clutches of the darkness?

Red Riding Hood promises to be a hilarious production for all the family to enjoy, with eye-catching sets, song and dance. The magical production runs from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, January 9.

thehelix.ie

10. Festive afternoon tea for all the family

With children on their best behaviour ahead of Santa’s arrival in December, it’s the perfect time to treat them to an afternoon of indulgence. The Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel is offering a festive treat for the family in the form of afternoon tea with lovely views of Kilkenny Castle and the River Nore.

The afternoon tea (€23 per adult/€13.50 per child) will be served daily from 1pm to 5pm and the hotel also offers a kids’ menu for little ones with bigger appetites.

rivercourthotel.com

11. Discover a new Christmas paradise in Cork

A new market is opening for Christmas in the heart of Cork city. On the banks of our own lovely Lee, you’ll find the Mardyke Market from November 18 at the Cork Cricket Grounds. There’s fun for all the family to be found here, with Santa’s Grotto and Sleigh Mobile joining a craft fair and selection of tasty food trucks.

Christmas trees will also be for sale. Tickets are available now for Santa’s Grotto, where families will be guided through a magical walkway, stopping by Santas Vintage Sleigh Mobile for a selfie and then moving on to Santa’s cabin for a private visit with Santa.

the-mardyke-market.checkfront.com

12. Meet Santa at Dunnes Stores

Santa is so happy to be able to meet Ireland’s boys and girls face-to-face again. He’ll be back in Dunnes Stores for the Santa Experience from November 19 to December 23 and this time, he’s welcoming guests through a shorter route through a magic tunnel directly to his cabin.

Families will have a private Covid-safe visit with Santa, who will have special information about the children, give them an age-appropriate gift, and take a memorable photo that will last a lifetime. For those who would prefer to stay home this Christmas, there is a virtual Santa visit option with a personalised, pre-recorded video, letter, and Nice List certificate which will be sent straight to your home.

santaexperience.ie

13. Markets aplenty at Nano Nagle Place

Emma O’Hara, Cork Printmaker, helps to promote shopping local at Nano Nagle Place this December.

Nano Nagle Place is running four festive Christmas Markets in December, each one offering a different theme. The Cork City Book Fair returns on Saturday, November 27 and dealers from throughout the country will have a wide selection of books on offer: antiquarian, out-of-print, local, Irish, and general interest, as well as some coins too.

A Charity/Community market takes place on December 5, followed by a food market on December 12 and on December 19, a Craft and Designers Market will take place. The restored convent and gardens are a great stop-off for families, with a gift shop full of local delights and food available from Good Day Deli within the gardens.

nanonagleplace.ie

14. Buy some stocking fillers and meet Mrs Claus

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair takes place across two weekends: Friday November 19 to Sunday November 21, and Friday November 26 to Sunday November 28. Running in indoor, undercover and outdoor areas, free parking is available and admission costs €6, with free entry for children under 12.

With live craft demonstrations, children’s activities, countless stalls, hot food, mulled wine Ballymaloe cider, and live music, the Craft Fair will also see a very special guest in attendance across the two weekends: Mrs. Claus. Santa’ right-hand woman will be asking the boys and girls to help her think of an appropriate name for a brand-new reindeer recruit.

Tickets cost €5 and will be available to purchase at the entrance to the fair. Children will be given a packet of homemade biscuits.

ballymaloefestivals.ie

15. Go under the sea at the Gaiety

The Little Mermaid is this year's Gaiety panto and is full of singing, dancing and laugh-out-loud oceanic adventures. As it marks its 150th anniversary, the theatre will be transformed into a stunning kingdom under the sea from November 28 to January 9.

The Gaiety Theatre has hosted the annual Christmas panto since 1873 and this year’s show follows Ariel on her adventures as she dreams of escaping the sea and exploring the world above. The Little Mermaid stars Ciara Lyons as Ariel and David Crowley as Prince Eric with legendary Gaiety Panto Dame Joe Conlan as Chief Cook Granny Haddock.

Tickets from €19.50 including booking fee on sale now.

gaietytheatre.ie

16. Get festive in Ireland's oldest city

Winterval

Waterford is once more welcoming visitors to its annual Christmas wonderland and Winterval will, of course, be home to delicious food and creative craft markets from November 19 to December 23. Inspired by the last two years, this year’s festival theme is ‘Celebrate Together’.

Winterval will have family attractions aplenty as well as immersive events, live performances, seasonal surprises and a mix of free and ticketed programming for all to enjoy.

winterval.ie

17. Pop along to a pop-up movie

For a special movie experience, bring the kids along to one of The Pop Up Movie Club’s Christmas screenings, taking place at the Marina Market.

Choose from festive favourites including Love Actually, Home Alone, Elf, The Holiday and Frozen.

With afternoon and evening options, you’re sure to find a time that suits your family, and make sure to top it off with some delicious food from the stalls at the market.

popupmovie.club

18. Muck in for a magic Christmas moment

Families can enjoy the magic of Christmas in Turoe Pet Farm, Co Galway where visitors can explore the wonderful setting and savor the festive atmosphere.

Santa will be at his Grotto there and as part of the Christmas experience in Turoe, each child will receive a token for one present from Santa’s Shop.

Letters to Santa can also be posted in a very special post box.

Christmas @ Turoe runs from November 26 to December 23.

turoepetfarm.com

19. Soak up the atmosphere at Dublin's newest Christmas market

Amelia Breen and Alyssia Breen join Santa at Mistletown.

In December, Dublin city’s Fruit & Veg Market will be transformed into a free magical Christmas experience from December 4. The Craft Village at Mistletown will have up to 80 stalls so visitors can find a gift to suit everyone.

Over 20 artisan food traders will also be serving delicious snacks and treats, with all the smells and flavours of Christmas. A vintage Victorian carousel dating back to the 1890s will delight any child and the Mistletown Bar will be serving festive tipples like mulled wine and hot buttered rum.

mistletown.ie

20. Visit Christmas Cottage at Causey Farm

In Co Meath, visitors to Causey Farm this Christmas (from November 26 to December 23) can help Mrs Claus pack Santa's bag for the big journey before sliding down into the toy workshop and playing with the toys. Next is a visit to Santa’s parlour where the man himself is waiting with a gift for each child.

Before leaving, follow the Bethlehem Trail to the stable where Mary and Joseph take care of their new arrival, watched over by the cows, donkeys, sheep and lambs, and you can meet the reindeer as they relax before their big night. Finally, visit Christmas Cottage to experience an old Irish Christmas: don’t forget to make a wish as you stir the pudding.

causey.ie

21. Welcome Nanny Nellie back to the Opera House

Nanny Nellie is back for all the boys and girls to meet at Cork Opera House in this year’s panto.

Nanny Nellie’s Adventures in Pantoland frons from December 9 to January 9 and sees Cork’s beloved Nanny Nellie, joined by Jack, Jill, and zany fairy Tonkerbell, on a magical adventure to save Pantoland from ruin by the evil magician Balthazar, with appearances from Princess Jasmine, Peter Pan, Snow White and even Harry Potter.

Will they succeed? For patrons’ safety, this year’s panto will be a 75-minute show without an interval. Patrons can look forward to a quality experience at Cork Opera House, where their safety will be of the utmost importance.

corkoperahouse.ie

22. Enroll as an elf-in-training

The elves are returning to the Cork North Pole Outpost Experience, a fun and imaginative theatrical production for families highlighting the values of a Cork Christmas. Visitors will enroll as Elves-in-training before travelling back to a time when Christmas was about creating magical memories together.

Set deep in the woods at Cuskinny Court, Cobh families will have opportunities to take part in fun activities like making toys at the toy workshop and decorating cookies with Mrs Claus before meeting Santa. This year’s event is sold out.

northpolecork.com

23. Visit Santa in the barn

This year Santa will greet all the boys and girls at the Barn at Leahys Open Farm from November 27 to December 23. Before undertaking his round-the-world trip on Christmas Even, Santa will chat with families, share presents and photos can be taken with Santa too.

The event will be socially distanced and visiting families to the farm are asked to respect the social distance guidelines in place.

leahysopenfarm.ie