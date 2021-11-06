8 of the best Christmas markets in Europe and 5 to visit in Ireland

Travel is well and truly open, and while a few destination Christmas markets have been Covid casualties for a second successive year, most of the main markets are back in action.

While the Swiss, Austrian, and German markets are always popular, Yvonne Boyle, commercial director of Travel Department reports that Irish travellers are favouring niche destinations like Transylvania and Lake Garda this year.

Having visited over 20 Christmas markets to date, Aileen Eglinton of AE Consulting is something of an expert, advising wearing warm and comfortable shoes or boots to handle the cobbled streets. She recommends taking an empty bag too, “to accommodate all those purchases you’re likely to make!” She suggests booking an early flight out and a late night flight home, if you can, staying two or three nights to get the most from your destination. And her favourite Christmas markets? “Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck and Munich.”

Vienna

If you’ve visited Vienna in summer and think it couldn’t look any prettier, just wait until you see it covered in snow. The palatial Hapsburg architecture takes on a fairytale glow as many of its impressive squares are transformed into twinkling Christmas markets. Make a beeline for the Vienna Christmas Dream at City Hall square (on Rathausplatz), where skaters swish across the ice rink and a Ferris wheel and colourful carousel sparkle in the crisp air. Here you’ll find over 125 wooden booths selling pretty crafts and confectionery, traditional toys and treats, all illuminated by beautiful festive lighting and prettily dressed trees. As Christmas markets go, Vienna is the most delightful of them all.

Market dates: Until January 9, 2022 www.wien.info

Munich

The Bavarian capital sparkles in the run-up to Christmas, with more than 20 festive markets dotted throughout. In the heart of the city, Munich’s Christkindlmarkt on Marienplatz is the most impressive, presided over by the romantic neo-Gothic town hall and a magnificent towering Christmas tree. Known locally as Christkindlmarkt, German Christmas markets date back to the 14th century, and retain a charming sense of tradition with colourful stalls, live music and hearty snacks. Stock up on hand carved tree decorations and local delicacies, like weisswurst (white sausages), roasted nuts, lebkuchen (decorated gingerbread) and delicious local brews. Kripperlmarkt, the famous nativity market of Neuheuser Strasse is nearby, too, with oriental cribs and alpine crib representations in big demand.

Market dates: November 22 - December 24 2021 www.muenchen.de

Prague

Known as the City of a Hundred Spires, Prague’s Old Town is like a living Christmas card scene, all ornate baroque facades and breathtaking Gothic churches. Delightfully atmospheric, Prague’s Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square are the perfect settings for a Christmas market, with their romantic mix of twinkling lights, festive music and a towering Christmas tree. Here rows of pretty wooden booths ply everything from hand-blown glass ornaments, local pottery and purpura (seasonal potpourri) to jewellery and clothing. Soak up the atmosphere, enjoy open air concerts and carols and feast on local treats like medovina (honey wine), svařené víno (traditional Czech mulled wine) and tasty Frankfurter-style párek and Pražská Klobása sausages.

Market dates: November 27 2021 - January 6 2022 www.prague.eu

Basel

Fun, fondue and fairylights are all part of the charm of Basler Weihnachtsmarkt, Basel’s celebrated Christmas market, which takes place against the medieval backdrop of two of the city’s most beautiful squares – Barfüsserplatz and Münsterplatz. The latter is home to the impressive cathedral where a beautiful Christmas tree takes centre stage, adorned with exquisite decorations from skilled local artisan Johann Wanner, whose traditional work hangs on trees in The White House and Buckingham Palace. With over 130 rustic chalets strewn with festive lights, you’ll find a mix of traditional and contemporary gifts and goodies, from handmade wooden toys and nativity scenes to gingerbread decorating fun and bauble- decorating workshops. There’s a great culinary offering too, with glühwein, raclette, röstis (potato pancakes) and Basel Läckerli, (a local gingerbread) all on the menu. Be sure to head over to Claraplatz too, on the banks of the Rhine, for the Sennenhütte’s famous fondue.

Market dates: November 25 - December 23, 2021 www.basel.com

Salzburg

A glittering confection of medieval and Baroque buildings, dusted in snow and overlooking the Eastern Alps, Salzburg is a dreamy destination to whip up your Christmas spirit. Its Christkindlmarkt is in the centre of the Unesco World Heritage-listed Old City on Cathedral Square, and offers a heady mix of over 100 market stands plying handpainted ornaments, gingerbread, glühwein. The home of the Sound of Music, carol sing-alongs take place on Tuesday evenings (with visitors welcome to join rehearsals in the sacristy of the cathedral with a professional choir director) with all genres of musicians performing throughout the city.

Revellers come to shop, sing and snack on delicious kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes) and bauernkrapfen (fried pastries).

Market dates: November 18 2021 - January 1 2022 www.christkindlmarkt.co.at

Lake Garda

The Italian Lakes mightn’t strike you as an obvious festive destination, but many of the lakeside towns offer charming Christmas markets. Accessible via Verona and Bergamo, a favourite is Arco on the lake’s Northern shores. Pinned in between dramatic limestone cliffs and Lake Garda, Arco is spectacular at any time of year, though the native palm trees certainly look incongruous beside twinkling Christmas trees and the snowcapped Dolomites.

Calmer than other city markets, you’ll find a relaxed vibe for strolling, shopping and sampling the delicious festive fare. About 40 traditional huts line the squares and alleyways, while street performances, concerts and fireworks take place. Close by, Riva del Garda doesn’t hold a traditional market, but it does host its Di Gusto in Gusto, a festive market where you can fill your suitcase with scrumptious culinary specialties to take home.

Market dates: November 19 2021 - January 16 2022 www.gardatrentino.it

Transylvania

Another less obvious Christmas market destination, there’s a lot more to Romania’s most famous region than Gothic drama. It would be remiss to come this far and ignore Dracula’s legacy, but the magnificent Carpathian Mountains offer up sensational scenery, the valleys dotted with medieval and Saxon towns, as well as fortresses like Bran Castle, the Gothic stronghold forever associated with Bram Stoker’s Count. The charming old town of Brasov hosts its Christmas market in its magnificent Baroque town square, Piaţa Sfatului, in the heart of the medieval quarter. Here you’ll find artisan decorations, traditional local handicrafts and souvenirs for sale amongst fun workshops and musical performances. Be sure to sample traditional delicacies like Pălincă, brânză de burduf cheese, cârnai (sausage) and delicious jumări (pork crackling) to enjoy a real taste of Romania.

Market dates: December 1 - December 31 2021 www.romaniatourism.com

Zurich

Zurich is an exciting place at any time, with the hip and glamorous Swiss city especially adept at Christmas celebrations. Easy to navigate, the air seems to hang with cinnamon and spices at the city’s many Christmas markets. Perhaps you’ll favour Zurich’s oldest Christmas market, located in the heart of Niederdorf in the Old Town. Maybe you’ll prefer the indoor Christkindlimarkt in the Main Railway Station, where a 15-metre-high Christmas tree dazzles with 7,000 Swarovski crystals and 140 stalls ply their festive wares.

Or how about the Wienachtsdorf (Christmas Village) on Sechseläutenplatz, beside lake Zurich and the opera house with its ice rink, illuminated booths, irresistible setting and 30 food huts to keep you fueled. Don’t feel like choosing? All three are in close proximity to each other, offering a real slice of Swiss style.

Market dates: November 25 - December 23 2021 www.zuerich.com

Christmas Market packages

Many Irish tour operators offer package deals to Christmas markets, with great all-in prices (but watch out for deals that only offer carry-on luggage.) See ClickAndGo.com, Sunway, Cassidy Travel (cassidytravel.ie), Travel Department (traveldepartment.ie) and more.

Closer to home...

Santa at Winterval

Galway Christmas Market, Co Galway

The Galway Continental Christmas Market returns to Eyre Square for its 12th year in the City of the Tribes from November 12. Perfect for food lovers, visitors can sample bratwurst, French pastries, pretzels or confectionery, crêpes and waffles. Christmas gifts can be purchased from both local and European traders while amusement rides will entertain the smallies. This year’s festival features a 32-metre Big Wheel and traditional Carousel, Santa’s Express Train, live music performers, puppet shows, storytelling, school choirs, and a Santa’s Grotto to be run by local charities.

christmasmarketgalway.com

Mardyke Market, Co Cork

A new market is opening for Christmas in the heart of Cork city. On the banks of our own lovely Lee, you’ll find the Mardyke Market from November 18 at the Cork Cricket Grounds. There’s fun for all the family to be found here, with Santa’s Grotto and Sleigh Mobile joining a crafts fair and selection of tasty food trucks. Christmas trees will also be for sale. Tickets are available now for Santa’s Grotto, where families will be guided through a magical walkway, stopping by Santas Vintage Sleigh Mobile for a selfie and then moving to Santa’s cabin for a private visit with Santa.

the-mardyke-market.checkfront.com

Nano Nagle Place, Co Cork

Nano Nagle Place is running three festive Christmas Markets in December, each one offering a different theme. A Charity/Community market takes place on December 5, followed by a food market on December 12 and on December 19, a Craft and Designers Market will take place. The restored convent and gardens are a great stop-off for families, with a gift shop full of local delights and food available from Good Day Deli within the gardens.

www.nanonagleplace.ie

Winterval, Co Waterford

Ireland’s oldest city is once more welcoming visitors to its annual Christmas wonderland and Winterval will, of course, be home to delicious food and creative craft markets from November 19. Inspired by the last two years, this year’s festival theme is ‘Celebrate Together’. Winterval will have family attractions aplenty as well as immersive events, live performances, seasonal surprises and a mix of free and ticketed programming for all to enjoy.

www.winterval.ie

Mistletown, Co Dublin

In December, Dublin city’s Fruit & Veg Market will be transformed into a free magical Christmas Experience from December 4. The Craft Village at Mistletown will have up to 80 stalls so visitors can find a gift to suit everyone. Over 20 artisan food traders will also be serving delicious snacks and treats, with all the smells and flavours of Christmas. A vintage Victorian carousel dating back to the 1890s will delight any child and the Mistletown Bar will be serving festive tipples like mulled wine and hot buttered rum.

mistletown.ie.