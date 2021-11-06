Check out: Three Christmas hotel breaks for a festive getaway to remember

First Impressions

'Don’t be like the rest of them, Darling!' That's the motto illuminated at The Imperial's new cocktail bar Sketch. The iconic Cork hotel may have been overshadowed by recent hotel openings and refurb but now a bar is offering a fresh spin to a Cork classic so I checked in last week to check it out. Set along the leafy boulevard that is Cork’s very own Park Avenue, the iconic Imperial Hotel looks oh-so inviting on a crisp autumn evening, its canopy of broadleaves bronzing against its façade on the South Mall. The hotel is one of Cork’s most historic, dating back to 1816, and its old-world charm is apparent once within the regal refuge of its lobby. Guests are greeted with an impressive double-decker marble foyer, wrapped by a vaulted staircase, chandeliers, and extravagant floral displays and a mahogany front desk. The ambiance feels distinctly Corkonian but, dare I say, the hotel has the finesse of a four-star Shelbourne?

Suite Talk

I stayed in one of The Imperial’s second-floor suites, a splendid corner room with fine views over the South Mall bustle. The room is a quintessential Grand Dame affair; classic furniture, white crisp linens, luxurious drapes, carpets and pops of colour and local wall art. There’s also welcome touches like a Nespresso machine to give you an extra caffeine burst before your next round of Christmas shopping while the room’s tv is also geared for Netflix & Disney Plus. The en suite is a little compact, perhaps given its vintage, but the room makes for an elegant urban escape on the whole. Elsewhere, the hotel features its Aveda Escape Gym and Spa to really ramp up your R&R factor.

Food & Dining

My check-in coincided with the launch of Sketch, The Imperial’s new cocktail spot, which had drawn a veritable who’s who (genuine question) of local influencers and Leeside glitterati. Sketch is a stylish yet irreverent space, offering the southern comfort air of a Corkonian Great Gatsby setting: think wicker furniture and art deco décor all shrouded by a jungle of faux figs and botanicals. There’s even an obligatory swing, illuminated by that headliner quote for the all-important social media shares.

From sharing posts, to sharing platters, Sketch’s food pairs up with the style; they offer delicious birdcage smorgasbords of cheeses, charcuterie and seacuterie, all inspired by the English Market, while cocktails are punchy and imaginative: try the lemon meringue pie limoncello which is ceremoniously flambéed at the table! For evening dining, Thyme at 76, is a seriously impressive restaurant which continues with the 1920s razzle dazzle atmosphere while offering a sustainability focussed menu offering delicious local seafood and steaks. Breakfast at the hotel is also served at Sketch which tempts with classic brunch options from avo toast to tasty omelettes while Lafayette’s is the hotel’s trés chic brasserie which offers lunches, afternoons tea — and just a soupcon of New Orleans on the Lee!

Check-out?

Don’t make me choose my favourite hotel in Cork right now. From The Dean to The Montenotte, The Metropole to The River Lee, Cork’s hotel market has never had more depth — and The Imperial ranks rightly on the podium. I enjoyed a top marks stay at the hotel and given its service, accommodation, food and vibe and would certainly recommend you shortlist it for your next Cork break. In terms of deals, B&B rates at the hotel start from €148 with suites from €308. Check out their early check-in and later check-out options so you can really avail of your shopping time in the city too.

imperialhotelcork.com

I was a guest of the hotel for the purpose of this review.

The Galmont, Galway

Put the 'spraoi' into shopping spree this festive season with a trip to Gaillimh, staying at the four-star Galmont Hotel & Spa. Located just a short walk from Eyre Square, the hotel makes an ideal — and luxurious — base to unwind, with a great festive atmosphere, afternoon teas and spa treatment and rooms overlooking Lough Atalia. B&B rates start from €75pps but if you fancy getting someone else to do the turkey basting this year, the hotel is also offering residential Christmas packages: a two night festive break including B&B, dinner on Christmas Eve, lunch on Christmas Day & a light supper on Christmas evening starts from €420pps. If you’re travelling with children, you can also take the trip out to the newly opened Wildlands Adventure centre in Moycullen who launch their Santa Village this Christmas.

thegalmont.com

The Granville, Waterford

Waterford City always offers great value when it comes to city breaks so if you fancy a little tinsel without the splurge, maybe put the Granville Hotel on your Christmas list. This four-star hotel in the heart of Ireland’s oldest city is the ideal location to take advantage of some Christmas shopping in the city by day, and to enjoy the Winterval Festival by night. Come evening, grab a table at the cozy Thomas Francis Meagher Bar and enjoy a Christmas tipple from the Whiskey Wall of over 50 Irish Whiskeys, or a craft Gin Cocktail made with herbs from their own Rooftop Cocktail Herb Garden. The Granville Hotel have winter B&B rates from €60pps while or from €82pps to include dinner on one evening in the AA Rosette Bianconi Restaurant.

granvillehotel.ie