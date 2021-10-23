15 mid-term family day trips to book now that everyone will love

1. Zipit Forest Adventure, Farran Woods, Co Cork

Ever zipped through a canopy of trees on a wire? It’s all about navigating (and occasionally dangling) between trees along an elaborate elevated playground via vertiginous tree-bridges and zip wires. The circuits range from 1m-20m high. Farran Woods in Cork is a beauty spot in itself on the shores of Inniscarra lake with a large pond, home to geese and ducks, and a wildlife enclosure housing red and fallow deer, all of which you get a birds eye view of from the treetops.

Details: Duration 3 hours. From €15-€35 depending on age; zipitcork.rezgo.com

2. Fota Island

From Tuesday October 26–Sunday 31 families can enjoy the Halloween Witches Walk (€5 per child) – a spooky trail through the gardens at Fota House.

Details: Adults €16.90, child €11.50. fotawildlife.ie; fotahouse.com

3. Ballyhoura Bike Trails, Co Limerick/Cork border

Nestled near the Cork and Limerick border, purpose-built Ballyhoura is the largest set of bike trails in Ireland that sweep between mountains and forests. The trail system is designed by the world’s leading trail designer Dafydd Davis and includes gentler shorter tracks (6km) for beginners to the more challenging 50km with forest climbs, rocky inclines and dramatic descents. Well-equipped with maps, showers, toilets, a bike wash and café.

Details: €5 per car. Family bike hire is available at Ballyhoura Riders (trailriders.ie); visitballyhoura.com

4. Aillwee Caves, Co Clare

On a rainy day the subterranean waterfalls are more dramatic than ever but even without a downpour these 1.5-million-year-old cavernous chambers in the Burren underworld are awesome. Guides will take you under weird formations, through chasms and caverns and when you’re done being awe-struck check out the brilliant Birds of Prey centre, home to eagles, owls and hawks or book an hour-long Hawk Walk through the hazel woodland with an experienced falconer. Foodies will enjoy the added bonus of the onsite cheese factory and well stocked farm shop.

Details: Adults €22, child €12; aillweecave.ie

5. Shannon Aviation Museum, Co Clare

Budding pilots should plot a course for Shannon aviation museum, just five minutes from the airport, where they can experience what it feels like in the nose of a real aircraft 10,000 feet up. Home to our only Boeing 737 flight simulator, it makes for an exciting afternoon. Learn how aircraft fly during a pre-flight ground lesson then test out those theories with a virtual flight or/and take an interactive guided tour of the museum which has a wonderful collection of model airplane artifacts and memorabilia.

Details: €20pp; atlanticairadventures.com

6. Derrynane House, Gardens and Beach, Co Kerry

Kerry has no shortage of beauty spots and you’d be hard pressed to single one out, but Derrynane is a consistent contender for best beach in Ireland (and the world according to Conde Nast).

Anchoring one side of the beach is Derrynane house and gardens, former home of statesman and ‘liberator’ Daniel O’Connell, it still houses the original carriage in which O’Connell made his triumphant progress through Dublin in 1844.

The house itself is a museum worthy of exploring but the gardens and surrounding countryside are the real prize. Part of the Derrynane National Historic Park, there are tropical species, a wonderful fairy garden for kids, top tea room and neighbouring dunes and beaches to roam.

Details: Free of charge; derrynanehouse.ie

7. West Cork Model Railway, Co Cork

This fully-scaled handmade model of the historic West Cork railway line has fully working miniature trains and replicas of the towns that the railway served in the 1940s.

It’s a trip back in time for older generations and, for younger ones, a chance to feel like King Kong strolling through tiny streets. Beyond the trains, there’s remote control boats and mini diggers to steer, an outdoor play area and coffee and cakes at the Village Café. For midterm week there will be a special Halloween treasure trail, spooky road train and a the ‘haunted village’ — a creepy trail so watch out for witches, skeletons, mummies and pirates.

Details: Free for under 3s, €5.50 (under 16), €9 adults; modelvillage.ie

8. Castlecomer Discovery Park, Co Kilkenny

You can tackle the high ropes at Ireland’s longest over-water zip wire, take a tree-top walk, go boating, orienteering, mountain biking, try your hand at archery and even axe throwing at one of Ireland’s best outdoor adventure parks in Kilkenny.

Not feeling too adventurous? Take a stroll through the lush forest or explore the park’s coal mining museum. For smallies there’s a playground, elf and fairy village and a magical bouncing net where they can run wild while parents get their coffee fix at the Canopy Café.

Details: From €3-€27 depending on activity; discoverypark.ie

9. Birr Castle, Co Offaly

If the country’s largest tree house isn’t enough of a draw for little ones, the playground, science centre with one of the world’s largest telescopes, and the 12th century castle will keep the boredom at bay.

Interior tours of the castle finished in August but you can still marvel its majesty from the outside with one of the demesne’s outdoor tours covering history, science, astronomy, photography, engineering and botany attributed to the Parsons family who have lived there for 400 years.

Recent new additions include the solar trail — an exploration of the solar system along a 2km route — and a range of Halloween activities for midterm week including a pumpkin trail and family quest.

Details: €10 adult, €5 child. birrcastle.com

10. Waterford Greenway and Hook Lighthouse, Co Waterford

If you’re heading Waterford way it’s worth squeezing a few gems into your trip, namely the fantastic, family-friendly greenway — a former railway line that’s been transformed into a scenic cycling route — and Hook lighthouse, described by Lonely Planet as the ‘grandaddy of all lighthouses’. Pumpkin painting, a ships graveyard treasure hunt, games on the lawns and prizes for the best Halloween costume are all in the mix for midterm and in the chillier months the waters around the 800-year-old lighthouse are frequently visited by whales spotted from its balcony where you can also scan the horizon for pirates… arrr.

Details: hookheritage.ie; visitwaterfordgreenway.com

11. Spraoi’s Wicked Woods Event, Co Waterford

Street theatre company Spraoi have always delivered top-notch entertainment and this Halloween is no exception with their Wicked Woods event. From October 27–30 they’ll do what they do best through music, magic, light and performance with plenty of scares and spooky goings as you take a walk through Carriganore Woods, part of the Waterford Greenway, beside the WIT sports arena.

Details: €5pp, €20 family ticket; spraoi.com

12. Wildlands Adventure Centre, Co Galway

A new kid on the adventure centre block, Wildlands is proving to be a good all-rounder when it comes to a family day out with 20 acres of parkland offering a mix of thrills and tranquility, including zip trekking, bushcraft, fairy trails, archery, climbing walls and yoga.

This Halloween they’re hosting spooky orienteering sessions for children aged 4+.

Little ones will learn basic skills such as how to read a map and will hear about traditions of Samhain as they wander the magical woods of Wildlands keeping their eyes peeled for the Troll Bridge, Fairy Houses, the Moycullen Mummy, Wicked Witch of Wildlands and more.

Details: Complimentary for members. €5 for non-ticket holders; wildlands.ie

13. Slane Castle, Meath

A visit to a castle makes for some spooky fun over midterm and Slane Castle in Meath is upping the Halloween ante as part of the Púca Festival which takes places between Slane, Athboy, Drogheda and Trim.

The castle and grounds will become a playground for the spirits of Samhain who apparently roam the woodlands around the castle during Halloween. Expect spectacular illuminations and installations as well as an interactive show at the Rock Farm for littler ones. End the night with some fantastic food from the Boyne Valley and a hot whiskey from Slane Distillery.

Details: Tickets €15.42pp / €65.87 for car entry (max 5 people); pucafestival.com; slanecastle.ie

14. Samhain Family Festival at EPIC, Co Dublin

There’s plenty of ghoulish goings on at Dublin’s Emigration Museum this midterm including the Seanchair Sessions Stage at CHQ, an immersive stage show featuring spellcasting, readings and songs. Kids will love the crafting stations where they can create their own masks and carvings and on Saturday, October 30 you can step inside the eerie vaults of EPIC coming face-to-face with ghouls, witches and other creepy characters while following the path, answering the questions and surviving the challenges… if you dare.

Details: Most of the activities are free with general admission. Adults €16.50, children €8;

epicchq.com

15. Wild Lights Dublin Zoo

Wild Lights, the spectacular, night-time experience, makes its return to Dublin Zoo this winter.

It will take visitors on a magical adventure around the world where they will see some of the most famous global landmarks and iconic symbols. As well as debuting a brand-new theme, Wild Lights will extend into the African Plains for the very first time ever.

Details: Wild Lights will open to the public on Thursday, October 28 until Sunday, January 9