From spa breaks to hidden gems: Five fabulous autumn getaways

Best spa break

The Ice House

One of the top new travel trends to emerge over the past year is that “the outdoors is the new luxury”. And one of Ireland’s favourite spa hotels, The Ice House, is all over the al-fresco vibe. Following a summer long refurbishment, the stunning Ballina property on the banks of the River Moy has boosted its already blissful Chill Spa with a series of luxury add-ons. Guests can now enjoy the new Wellness Room which features a duo therapy pod with Gharieni quartz treatment beds as well as private outdoor hot tubs with views of the river and Belleek Woods. The River Room meanwhile is a gorgeous relaxation space, with a 360° glazed room set on stilts over the Moy, with dreamy panoramic vistas to soothe the soul. Deal: The Ice House’s “Stay & Chill” spa break includes 2 nights B&B with dinner on one evening and a 50 minute signature VOYA treatment each in Chill Spa. From €290 per night; icehousehotel.ie

Best Urban Getaway

Harrison Hotel

Welcome to your new favourite Belfast Hotel! Having opened just last year, The Harrison Hotel, tucked in the vibrant yet often overlooked Queen’s Quarter, has already established itself as the hottest hotel in town.

Beautifully created by world wanderer turned hotelier, Mel Harrison, this labour of love townhouse offers the perfect alternative urban base to Belfast city centre. Sixteen elegant boho rooms are themed on Northern Irish legends from CS Louis to 50’s singer Ruby Murray with cleverly curated touches pulsing character through rooms. As for those rooms, expect four poster beds, glittering chandeliers and stunning free-standing bath-tubs offering the ultimate fab factor. Come morning, you’ll enjoy a delicious continental breakfast served straight to your room too! Deal: The Harrison has a number of imaginative great packages, including one for single travellers: their Boho break offers a one night stay for £125 (€146) and includes a picnic loaded with Prosecco, strawberries, filled baguette, and pastries. Belfast’s nearby botanic gardens, just around the corner, makes the perfect place to enjoy it. chambersofdistinction.com

Best Food Escape

Cliff at Lyons

One of the most exciting mainstays of Ireland’s food scene is how our hotels and restaurants take such pride in sourcing local ingredients. But nowadays many are going a sustainable step further – by growing their own. Not least that at the Cliff at Lyons where green-fingered guests and food lovers can now enjoy an exclusive overnight experience at the dreamy Kildare bolthole, paired with a tour of the new Aimsir farm and kitchen gardens.

Here, you’ll take a guided potter around the grounds where you’ll learn everything about the restaurant’s polytunnels, orchards, animals and potager gardens. For the true garden to plate experience, finish the tour in the lounge of two-star Michelin restaurant, Aimsir, where you’ll taste some of the garden produce paired with one of Aimsir’s all-Irish cocktails. Deal: The Aimsir Farm Experience at Cliff at Lyons includes an overnight stay for two people with breakfast, a two hour talk and walk, an Aimsir cocktail and charcuterie board followed by a three-course dinner in The Mill Restaurant and is available from €561 for two people.

Best Hidden Gem

Station House Hotel

Looking for a hidden hideaway loaded with character? Then check-in into The Station House Hotel in Kilmessan, County Meath, who reopened this year following a stunning refurbishment. Originally dating from 1862 as the station house for the train line to Meath and Westmeath, the property first opened as a “first class” guesthouse in 1983. New this year is the Signal Suite; cleverly converted from the former control room for the train tracks, the room is now a light-filled suite spread across two floors, with a loft-style apex ceiling upstairs and original 1800s staircase from the Midland Great Western Railway Company. The Station House Hotel also sits on 12 acres of lush manicured gardens and woodlands, listed on the Boyne Valley Garden Trail. When you venture beyond them, be sure to check-out the region’s fantastic food scene too! Deal: Enjoy dinner, bed and breakfast, staying in The Signal Suite of The Station House Hotel from €410 for two people sharing. All aboard! www.stationhousehotel.ie

Best Night In

Hard Rock Hotel

If you’re seeking a fun night in with you and your fellow rock chicks; you can unleash your wild side with a stay at Dublin’s Hard Rock Hotel. The music themed property in Temple Bar offers a funk-filled spot for a fun night in — or a great base to hit the town. Rooms feature a huge catalogue of music, vinyl players can be ordered by request and to really ramp up your room rider, you can request the Hard Rock’s The Sound of Your Stay music program, which includes a fender guitar and amp delivered to your room. You can also take a self-guided tour around the hotel which is adorned throughout with priceless music memorabilia from artists such as David Bowie, Beyonce & Hozier. Deal: Room rates from just €160 are a sure hit. Don’t forget to check out the hotel’s great Zampas restaurant. hardrockhotels.com