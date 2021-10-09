Check out: Three luxury hotel upgrades worth splurging on

Think of a dream penthouse pad and you may imagine the likes of the Princess Grace suite at The Shelbourne, the Linda Evangelista Suite at The G or even the Rock Star Suite at the Hard Rock Hotel in Dublin. This year, many Irish travellers have been splashing out on upgrades to mark a post lockdown moment, but amid all these plush offerings, could Ireland’s best value luxury suite be located beyond the limelight… in Dundalk? Dundalk may not be synonymous for its penthouse appeal but on a recent assignment to the Wee County, I checked into the four-star Fairways Hotel to discover what may well be Ireland’s most affordable luxury upgrade.

First Impressions

The Fairways would be the classic case of not judging a hotel book beyond its cover. The property which dates from the 1960s but was revamped to a four-star level just before the pandemic, lies alongside the bustling Dublin Road, just south of Dundalk, and sits adjacent to the rather anonymous — yet prime Irish retail estate (a Super Valu car park). Following its refurb, the hotel rocks a fresh façade, almost redolent of a cookie-cutter American roadside hotel. But inside, a stylish warm lobby sets a more boutique tone. I was aware that the hotel is a member of the iNua Collection – a group of Irish hotels which includes the ilk of the Muckross Park in Killarney and the Radisson in Cork — so expectations are strong. No more so than when I hear the magic words at reception that I’ve been upgraded to the hotel’s master suite.

Suite Talk

Opening the door to the second-floor suite, I’m treated to a guest bathroom doorway, a glimpse of a dream kitchen…ooh, and a stairway! This is a suite sight to behold. That full-sized kitchen, a gorgeous space with Scandi-style minimalism, is first in line. It features clean-lined sage units, a breakfast bar with low-lying pendant lighting plus a separate dining area with contemporary marble-top dining table and leather back chairs. Despite the designer kitchen look, the only drawback is the subtle absence of a stove, so this is more room service than channelling your inner Rachel Allen. Keeping up the hygge vibes is a dividing fireplace wall that flanks the adjoining lounge; a crescent-shaped den with velvet sofas, swish rugs and wrap-round windows that stretch across double floors (plenty of acoustic flow for that Chromecast TV and its pretty impressive speakers).

Upstairs, a movement-sensitive stairwell illuminates the way to the bedroom proper. A white marble ensuite sets the sexy tone, and it’s kitted with twin rain showers, double sinks with moody LED mirrors, and a generous stock of Bee Kind products. In the bedroom proper, there’s a standalone tub and vanity area along with a delicious king bed plush with pillows. Fixed net curtains create an oasis feel throughout the suite and while the views are a little more freeways than fairways, countryside is visible in the distance and the space is a good trap for evening sunsets. All in all, it’s an extremely impressive four-star room which would stand up in any world city destination. And perhaps Dundalk is a little more LA than Louth.

Food and Drink

I dined at the hotel’s beautifully appointed brasserie which, with dinner, brunch, and afternoon tea offerings has become a popular spot for both guests and locals. Dishes, from local chowders to farm-to-fork steaks have a strong Boyne Valley influence though I opted for (you can take the man out of Cork) a Macroom Mozzarella salad with plum tomatoes, Newgrange Gold rapeseed oil and zesty rocket pesto. Breakfast was served in the adjacent dining space, centred around an ambient fairy-lit cherry tree — the surprises keep on coming here. The fare went beyond the buffet standards too; tiered afternoon tea-esque stands offered toasts and pastries and there’s a great hot menu too. I opted for a confit portobello mushroom dish with ratatouille and vegan feta on toasted gluten-free bread (a tweak from the menu’s sourdough choice). It was a very tasty and imaginative menu but at this point at The Fairways, I had started to expect the unexpected.

Check out

B&B packages for The Fairway’s master suite start from €325 per night, making this a seriously impressive offering for the money in my eyes. The value is in the location: Dundalk isn’t Killarney or Westport, but don’t underestimate this corner of Ireland’s Ancient East with highlights including the gorgeous village of Blackrock just 2km away and outdoor havens such as Carlingford on the Cooley Peninsula just 30mins away. Just don’t pencil in too long a hike: this is a room you’ll want to make the most of. Standard room B&B rates from €99

fairwayshotel.ie.

The Clayton, Cork

With skyline views over Cork’s newest and oldest landmarks, the River Lee and the docklands, the roof-top Penthouse Suite in Clayton Hotel Cork City is perhaps the most impressive pad in the city. The luxury room is split over two levels with a huge panoramic sitting room leading onto a wrap-around balcony overlooking the city. For entertaining, the suite boasts a dining room that seats six, a full-sized kitchen, three bathrooms, and a mezzanine-style master bedroom featuring a luxury ‘sink into’ king-sized bed. You can join Kanye West, Sarah Ferguson, and Graham Norton on the hotel’s guest book from €650 per night; that includes breakfast for two and a bottle of bubbly on arrival.

claytonhotelcorkcity.com

The Shelbourne, Dublin

When it comes to Irish properties, there’s something about a suite at The Shelbourne which seems like the ultimate statement in boujee staycationing. Most lavish of all is the hotel’s Princess Grace Suite which has been decorated with elegant furnishings, memorabilia and a library of books on Grace Kelly's life. The two-bedroom presidential suite features two marble bathrooms, a separate living room, and a dining room with seating for up to eight lucky guests. Suites at the hotel start from about €1,300 per night;

theshelbourne.com