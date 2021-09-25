Check out: Three family friendly hotels in Dublin, Limerick and Mayo

No sooner is summer over and the camping gear popped in the attic for another year than we're looking towards that mid-term break window on the fridge calendar. For many Irish families, hotel summer rates in Ireland were a little on the scorchio side but as the shoulder season of September and October nudges in, so too come cooler rates and better availability. So what kind of value is out there? This week, I steered beyond the M50 to check out The Castleknock Hotel — one of Dublin's most popular family-friendly hotels — to see if it's a worthy short-lister for your next break in the capital.

Suite Talk

Fore! I was staying in one of the hotel’s smartly appointed executive double rooms, which with views over Castleknock’s parkland and 18-hole golf course, all adds to the room’s classic country club feel. The hotel’s family bedrooms meanwhile feature two double beds or twins while a limited number of interconnecting bedrooms, with separate adults and kids rooms, are also available on offer. A handy recent addition too are mini-fridges for keeping snacks and drink cool; and if you book one of Castleknock’s family packages, children will also receive a welcome bag in your room on arrival, including a colouring book, exploring map and the hotel’s family mascot, Phoenix the giraffe.

Dining

Castleknock is a hotel with a definite buzz. Heading through the lobby en route to dinner, I’m met with a mix of family fun and date nights — all sound-tracked with the novelty return of, yes, live music! The hotel’s stylish 22 Bar and Restaurant offers vibrant family-friendly dining while I dined in the newly refurbed Earth & Vine restaurant just flowing off from it. It’s a casual, fine-dining feel here with great service and a reasonable artisanal menu for the occasion. Mains and starters are priced from €8/€15; I began with a zesty starter of crab and avo (€12) followed by a hake and seafood bouillabaisse (€26) and a gluten-free raspberry frangipane tart for dessert (€8.50). I found it good value for the setting, especially as it included a few ceremonious items such as an amuse-bouche and a palate-cleansing raspberry sorbet. Breakfast was a family-friendly buffet affair, with gluten-free oats, home fries and farmhouse cheeses being some of the stand-out treats.

Family Factor

Castleknock Hotel

Castleknock Hotel moonlights as a great location for either a more unplugged base in the capital or a handy springboard to explore further afield. Dublin Zoo is located only a short 15-minute drive away while the national treasure that is Tayto Park is a half-hour spin. On site, guests can relax in the hotel’s 18-metre swimming pool which features a jacuzzi for adults and a dedicated toddler and baby pool for the little ones. Just beyond it, the children’s playground is also open while grown-ups can relax on our covered heated patio area while keeping watch. Family packages, which include a one-night stay with breakfast, a three-course dinner at 22 Bar & Restaurant, a kids’ welcome pack plus a welcome bottle of wine in your room to seal the deal, start from €299.

Check out?

Value is coming home with Castleknock Hotel. The property is the third FBD property I’ve stayed in (along with The Heritage in Laois and Faithlegg in Waterford) and I find the group offers very decent bang for your buck. Room rates start from just €109 per night with complimentary breakfast — four-star prices this travel writer has not seen in some time. Though not in the heart of city bustle, the hotel’s convenient location to the M50 eliminates some of the “are we there yet” chiming while offering a super, resort-style base for family day-tripping. Not travelling with kids? With its spa, golf course and great dining, I also wouldn’t overlook this hotel for an alternative break in the capital without the PG rating.

For more, see castleknockhotel.com

Woodlands Hotel, Limerick

Woodlands Hotel

The family-run hotel and spa in the beautiful heritage town of Adare has spacious rooms that can sleep up to five as well as delicious family dining with lots of goodies from the hotel’s organic gardens. ‘The Treehouse’ is Woodland’s new outdoor dining area and features private dining ‘Treehuts’ as well as Scoops ice cream parlour. In terms of activities, plan your day around Woody’s Fun Club, scavenger hunts, fairy trails, the hotel’s pet farm as well as discovering the hotel gardens and apiary. Woodlands offers a trove of packages from Limerick Greenway deals from €250 for families; to their upcoming Spooktakular from €240

woodlands-hotel.ie

Mount Falcon, Mayo

Mount Falcon Lodge

For a luxury break to the West, check out the Mount Falcon estate, a beautiful country house that sits near the banks of the river Moy outside Ballina. A haven for the outdoors-loving family, the hotel features acres of space to run wild in with 3km of woodland trails, 192 species of trees and dozens of species of native birds and mammals to spot. Guests can enjoy several outdoor pursuits on the estate including falconry, archery, clay shooting, and a golf driving range while upcoming Halloween activities include forest puppet shows, arts and crafts and the Little School of Owls and Raptors show. From €1,050 for a three-night stay, based in one of Mount Falcon’s three bedroom self-catering lodges.

mountfalcon.com